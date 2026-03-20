‘Assassin’s Creed’ live-action Netflix TV series begins production

‘Assassin’s Creed’ live-action Netflix TV series begins production

A visitor dressed in costume as Dorian Arno, a character from ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity,’ poses in front of a Ubisoft logo during the Paris Games week on Oct. 29, 2015, in Paris, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

Cameras have started rolling on the Assassin’s Creed live-action TV series.

Netflix has announced that the upcoming series adaptation of the popular video game franchises has started filming in Rome, Italy.

The show’s original story will be set in Rome in 64 AD, with production taking place at Cinecittà Studios.

The TV show will be a high-octane thriller about “the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will,” according to its official logline. “The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

The Assassin’s Creed video game franchise arrived in 2007 from the video game publisher Ubisoft. This upcoming show is nearly five years in the making, becoming the first series developed under Netflix’s agreement with Ubisoft.

Emmy nominees Roberto Patino and David Wiener created the series, and will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

The show’s previously announced cast includes Lola Petticrew, Toby Wallace, Zachary Hart, Laura Marcus, Tanzyn Crawford, Nabhann Rizwan, Claes Bang, Noomi Rapace, Ramzy Bedia, Sean Harris and Corrado Invernizzi.

Four new recurring cast members have joined the show’s ensemble: Sandra Guldberg-Kampp, Youssef Kerkour, Mirren Mack and Louis McCartney.

Assassin’s Creed is one of the bestselling series in video game history with over 230 million units sold, according to Netflix.

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‘Scream 7’ scares up big box office debut
‘Scream 7’ scares up big box office debut
Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s ‘Scream 7.’ (© 2025 Paramount Pictures. Ghost Face is a Registered Trademark of Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. ©1999. All Rights Reserved.)

Scream 7 scared up big numbers at the box office this weekend.

The latest in the horror franchise brought in $64.1 million, landing it in the #1 spot. According to Variety, that makes it the highest debut for a Scream film, beating out 2023’s Scream VI which previously held the record with a $44.4 million debut.

The animated film GOAT came in at a distant #2 with $12 million, while Wuthering Heights was #3 with $6.95 million.

This week’s only other new release to crack the top 10 was the concert film Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined, which came in at #4 with $4.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Scream 7 — $64.1 million
2. GOAT — $12 million
3. Wuthering Heights — $6.95 million
4. Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined — $4.3 million
5. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert — $3.5 million
6. Crime 101 — $3.4 million
7. I Can Only Imagine 2 — $3.1 million
8. Send Help — $2.8 million
9. How to Make a Killing — $1.6 million
10. Zootopia 2 — $1.4 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson to make Broadway debuts in ‘The Fear of 13’
Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson to make Broadway debuts in ‘The Fear of 13’
Adrien Brody on the poster for the Broadway play ‘The Fear of 13.’ (Seaview, Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions)

Adrien Brody has two Oscars, but could he be looking to earn a Tony?

The actor will make his Broadway debut in the new play The Fear of 13. He will star alongside Tessa Thompson, who also makes her Broadway debut in the upcoming stage production.

The Fear of 13 is written by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino. It’s based on the 2015 documentary film, which was directed by David Sington. This upcoming Broadway staging of Ferrentino’s work will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

The play tells the true story of Nick Yarris (Brody), who spends over two decades on death row for a murder he says he did not commit. Its story is told through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jackie (Thompson), who listens as Nick tells the story of his life.

“As Nick and Jackie’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self-determination,” according to an official synopsis.

Performances start at New York City’s James Earl Jones Theatre on March 19, with an opening night set for April 15.

Additionally, The Fear of 13 has partnered with the not-for-profit organization Innocence Project, which has a mission to free those who are innocent, prevent wrongful convictions and create fair, compassionate and equitable systems of justice for all people.

Yarris was the first person sentenced to death in Pennsylvania to be exonerated by DNA evidence. Christina Swarms, who was one of his attorneys, currently serves as executive director of Innocence Project.

Tickets will be available for purchase staring on Jan. 20 for an Amex presale. A fan presale starts on Jan. 22, while general tickets will become available on Jan. 23.

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Sydney Sweeney faces criticism after Hollywood sign lingerie line promo
Sydney Sweeney faces criticism after Hollywood sign lingerie line promo
Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Housemaid’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Sydney Sweeney is facing criticism after she shared footage of herself throwing bras on the famed Hollywood sign in Los Angeles in a publicity stunt the owner of the iconic sign claims was done without required permission.

The Housemaid actress shared an Instagram video on Monday featuring footage of the moment she laced the iconic sign in bras in the middle of the night. TMZ obtained the video and shared a snippet of the moment earlier that day.

In the Instagram video — which included a tag for Sweeney’s new lingerie line SYRN by Sydney Sweeney — the actress, along with a camera crew, hikes up to the Hollywood sign and scales the side of Mount Lee to reach the iconic letters. She and her crew then unzip duffel bags filled with bras and begin draping them over the letters.

At one point in the video, Sweeney says, “I’m gonna get caught at this rate.”

At the end of the video, Sweeney is seen posing in front of the bra-laced Hollywood sign.

Backlash to the PR stunt was swift, with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns trademark rights for usage of the sign or its likeness for commercial purposes, speaking out against the Euphoria actress’ actions.

The organization told ABC News in a statement Tuesday that Sweeney and her team did not obtain permission for the stunt, saying it was “not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it.”

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce owns the intellectual property rights to the image of the Hollywood Sign, so that anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so,” Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Steve Nissen said in the statement.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney as reported by TMZ, nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production,” Nissen added.

FilmLA has not responded to Good Morning America about whether Sweeney obtained a permit or not ahead of the publicity stunt.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that as of Tuesday morning, no police report had been filed against Sweeney.

Good Morning America has reached out to Sweeney’s reps for comment.

On Tuesday, Sweeney shared additional details about her lingerie line on social media, saying it will be available on Jan. 28.

Details about Sweeney’s new lingerie line were revealed by Puck News in July 2025. The line is being backed by Coatue, a venture capital company that includes investors such as Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez.

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