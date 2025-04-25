Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s grand return to acting comes with a slew of intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet.
The actors star alongside each other in the upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, where Chalamet plays a ping-pong protégé. Paltrow is the wife of one of Chalamet’s rivals in the film. They have quite an intimate relationship, the actress revealed in a recent cover story with Vanity Fair.
“I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie,” Paltrow said. “There’s a lot—a lot.”
Making the film also introduced Paltrow to a crew role in the film industry she had yet to encounter — the intimacy coordinator.
“There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed,” Paltrow said. She described an instance where the film’s intimacy coordinator asked if she was comfortable with a particular move during one of the film’s intimate scenes.
“I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on,’” Paltrow said. “We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back.’ I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but … if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here,’ I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that.”
Paltrow said she joked with Chalamet right before filming intimate scenes with him. “I was like, ‘Okay, great. I’m 109 years old. You’re 14,’” she said.
She described Chalamet as the thinking man’s sex symbol.
“He’s just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner,” Paltrow said.
Wendy Williams was taken by ambulance from an assisted living facility in Midtown Manhattan to Mount Sinai West hospital on Monday morning, according to sources.
Police responded to the assisted living facility in Hudson Yards after the fire department was called for a wellness check, sources said.
Two NYPD officers and a sergeant, as per protocol, responded to the assisted living facility in response to a 911 call about a woman in distress, according to a source briefed on the situation. When they arrived, Williams was calm. She was not restrained and was able to get into the ambulance on her own.
The episode is being treated as a standard call for service and there is no ongoing NYPD investigation.
The media personality and former talk show host, who has been in a court-ordered guardianship since 2022, described where she has been living for the past few years.
“As I said, because it’s a fact, this is the memory unit. That’s what this floor is called, the memory unit. And it is true that these people who live here don’t remember anything,” she said. “Look, I don’t belong here at all. This is ridiculous.”
In February 2024, a press release from Williams and her medical team revealed that Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023.
“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” the press release noted.
Primary progressive aphasia is “a neurological syndrome in which language capabilities become slowly and progressively impaired,” according to the National Aphasia Association.
Dementia is an umbrella term that describes “the impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last year, Lifetime explored Williams’ life after her daytime show in Where is Wendy Williams?, a two-night documentary event.
The documentary opened the doors to her private life and detailed the health issues she faced.
When Michael Fassbender auditioned to play James Bond, he ended up promoting a different actor for the role.
In a recent appearance on theHappy Sad Confused podcast, Fassbender said he suggested Daniel Craig might make a good James Bond during his own audition for the film Casino Royale.
“I met with Barbara Broccoli just, you know, through passing, and I actually went in to an audition phase before Daniel [Craig] was cast, but I don’t think I was ever in the mix,” Fassbender said. “But I remember going into that room and meeting with her and [Michael G.] Wilson, and I think I was like, ‘Daniel Craig is …’ — I don’t know why I was promoting him, I should have been promoting myself.”
Fassbender said the flub is par for the course, admitting he was an hour late to his Mad Max: Fury Road audition. “This is what I was saying, I was terrible at auditions,” Fassbender said.
Even though he ended up not getting the role, Fassbender still gave Craig his flowers.
“Obviously Daniel did a fantastic job and went on to be I think the most successful Bond in history, but that was it really, there was never a conversation after that,” Fassbender said.