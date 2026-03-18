‘The Incredibles 3,’ ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ get summer 2028 release dates, ‘Toy Story 5’ shares new clip

‘The Incredibles 3,’ ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ get summer 2028 release dates, ‘Toy Story 5’ shares new clip

A scene from ‘Lilo & Stitch.’ (Disney)

Josh D’Amaro’s first day as Disney CEO has brought about several new announcements from the company.

The upcoming third The Incredibles film and the second live-action Lilo & Stitch movie have received new release dates in summer 2028.

Lilo & Stitch 2 will release in theaters on May 26, 2028. Disney previously announced that a sequel to the successful movie was in development back in June 2025. The first live-action Lilo & Stitch movie opened on May 23, 2025, before it grossed over $920 million worldwide.

The Incredibles 3 has landed a new theatrical release date of June 16, 2028. The project was first announced at D23 Expo in August 2024, where Disney and Pixar revealed that Brad Bird would return to the franchise to helm its third movie. At the time, Disney said the film would release in spring 2026, and also confirmed Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Samuel L. Jackson’s return. 

In other Pixar news, a brand-new clip from the upcoming Toy Story 5 has been released. The snippet finds the cowgirl Jessie (Joan Cusack) confronting her caretaker Bonnie’s new smart tablet, Lilypad (Greta Lee).

“Me and the toys have been working all summer to try and get Bonnie to make friends with the Jordan twins across the street. But then you had to ruin it with all your stupid — you’re not even listening to me!” Jessie says as Lilypad begins scrolling through a social media feed on her screen.

“Oh no, I was listening. I’m always listening. See?” Lilypad says, before she reads out a transcription of Jessie’s rant, translates it into Spanish and even instantly turns it into a piece of rap music.

Toy Story 5 rides like the wind into theaters on June 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

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Valentino, fashion designer to stars, has died at age 93
Valentino, fashion designer to stars, has died at age 93
Valentino Garavani attends the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Brooklyn Museum on June 3, 2019, in New York City. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Legendary fashion designer Valentino Garavani, known simply as Valentino, has died, according to a post on his Instagram page Monday. He was 93.

“Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones,” the post read.

The post also included details about his funeral arrangement, specifying that he will lie in state Wednesday, with the funeral to follow on Friday.

Valentino was born in 1932 in Voghera, in the Lombardy region of Italy. After a stint in Paris in his youth, where the now-iconic name in fashion first honed his skills, Valentino returned to Italy, where he launched his now world-famous fashion house, Valentino, in the early 1960s, with help from his business and personal partner, Giancarlo Giammetti.

Valentino saw early success, collecting accolades including the 1967 Neiman Marcus Fashion Award, and designing a wedding dress for former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy for her wedding to Aristotle Onassis in 1968. He went on to design wedding dresses for some of the world’s most famous people.

As the business continued to grow alongside Valentino’s reputation as a designer to the stars, the fashion house diversified their business, selling products including perfume.

The designer was honored many times during his storied career, according to his website, including receiving the Cavaliere di Gran Croce from the Italian government in 1986 for his contributions to Italian society, and the Cavaliere del Lavoro 10 years later for “exceptional and distinguished entrepreneurship in Italy.”

“As a creator, beauty is the most important. Since I was a child I loved the way a dress looks, I admired a great face, a lovely body,” Valentino told the online interview magazine The Talks in 2011. “I enjoy the beauty in a woman, in a man, in a child, in a painting. Beautiful things are important and make life important. Since I was a kid I’ve been encouraging myself to appreciate beauty.”

Asked about his ability to develop good relationships through his work with so many different celebrities of his time, Valentino said, “I have to love my collection; I have to create my own personal things for the season. If I like it, then movie stars and the ladies around me are also very fond of it.”

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‘Black Mirror’ renewed for season 8 at Netflix
‘Black Mirror’ renewed for season 8 at Netflix
Paul Giamatti in ‘Black Mirror’ season 7. (Nick Wall/Netflix)

Black Mirror has been renewed for season 8 at Netflix.

The long-running dystopian anthology series is returning for an eighth season, the streamer announced on Friday. Its creator, Charlie Brooker, is currently writing the new season and teased what fans can expect.

Black Mirror will return, and hopefully it’ll be more Black Mirror than ever,” Brooker told Netflix’s Tudum.

As for the future of the show, Brooker said, “Well, luckily it does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that’s exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away.”

Brooker said that putting a season of TV together is like creating an album. He was then asked what kind of tune season 8 will be.

“It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story. I’ll often think of, ‘Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?'” Brooker said. “We’ll find out. Very unlikely you’ll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown.”

There is currently no word on when fans can expect to see season 8 of Black Mirror arrive on Netflix or who will appear in the new episodes.

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Marcello Hernández sets debut stand-up special at Netflix
Marcello Hernández sets debut stand-up special at Netflix
Marcello Hernández in his first-ever stand-up special, ‘Marcello Hernández: American Boy.’ (Netflix)

Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández has set his first-ever stand-up comedy special. 

Marcello Hernández: American Boy will be available to stream on Netflix on Jan. 7, 2026. Written and performed by Hernández and directed by Nicholaus Goossen, the special was filmed in front of the comedian’s hometown audience in Miami, Florida. It runs an hour long.

The stand-up special focuses on Hernández’s experiences while growing up as a first-generation American.

Hernández shared the news about the upcoming stand-up special to his social media on Monday.

“MY FIRST NETFLIX SPECIAL,” he wrote on Instagram. “I started comedy at 18 in Cleveland, Ohio at dive bars, small clubs, and poetry slam rooms. 10 years later, stand up has given me everything. If you’ve ever been to a show, put me on a show, given me advice, or supported me in any way, THANK YOU.”

Hernández has been on Saturday Night Live since 2023. He will voice Shrek and Fiona’s son, Fergus, in the upcoming animated film Shrek 5.

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