Netflix announces new rom-com show from ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Sex and the City’ creator

Netflix announces new rom-com show from ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Sex and the City’ creator

A photo of Darren Star. (Netflix)

First he had Carrie Bradshaw, then Emily Cooper and now Darren Star is introducing audiences to a brand-new TV heroine.

Netflix has announced the Sex and the City and Emily in Paris creator’s latest project: a rom-com TV series based in the Napa Valley. Called Uncorked, the new show comes from co-showrunners, writers and executive producers Star and David Schulner.

Uncorked follows “the life of a talented but self-destructive winemaker who returns to Napa for her second chance at love, legacy and that elusive 100 point wine,” according to an official description from Netflix. “This is a woman whose greatest passion is also her fatal flaw — a failing that usually begins before lunch on Tuesday.”

“Seeing audiences around the world fall in love with Emily in Paris has been a dream,” Star said in a press release. “As Emily’s story continues to inspire and unfold, I’m excited to continue my relationship with Netflix and explore a new world with Uncorked. We’re diving straight into the legacy and romance of Napa Valley, where every great vintage has a unique story to tell.”

Schulner said that he and Star “wanted to create a series that explores what happens when your greatest passion is also your Achilles’ heel.”

“With Napa’s beauty and bounty as our setting, we hope the audience never wants to leave. We want to thank Netflix and Universal Television for indulging our copious amounts of day drinking in the name of meticulous research,” Schulner said.

Emily in Paris, Sex and the City and its two films, as well as Star’s shows Younger and Uncoupled, have generated 435 million total views between the first half of 2023 and the second half of 2025, according to Netflix. The streamer noted that Emily in Paris accounted for over 250 million of those views.

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Roger Allers, ‘The Lion King’ co-director, dies at 76
Roger Allers, ‘The Lion King’ co-director, dies at 76
Roger Allers attends “The Inventor” U.S. Premiere at Hollywood Post 43 – American Legion on September 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Amy Graves/WireImage for Blue Fox Entertainment)

Roger Allers, co-director of The Lion King, has died at age 76.

The Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger remembered Allers in a social media post on Sunday.

“Roger Allers was a creative visionary whose many contributions to Disney will live on for generations to come,” Iger shared in a statement posted to Instagram.

“He understood the power of great storytelling – how unforgettable characters, emotion, and music can come together to create something timeless. His work helped define an era of animation that continues to inspire audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for everything he gave to Disney,” Iger’s statement continued, finishing, “Our hearts are with his family, friends, and collaborators.”

Beyond 1994’s The Lion King, Allers worked on several Disney classics, Tron, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more.

Allers’ Disney colleague Dave Bossert shared news of Allers’ death on Facebook along with a photo of him and Allers.

“Roger was an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker, a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance,” wrote Bossert in part. “He began at Disney doing pre-production concepts for Tron. He then became a story artist on Oliver & Company and The Little Mermaid and other films, eventually becoming head of story on Beauty and the Beast.”

“He was, without question, one of the kindest people you could hope to know and work alongside,” wrote Bossert, who added that even after The Lion King‘s monumental success, “it never went to his head.”

The Lion King, made in 1994, which Allers co-directed with Rob Minkoff, is one of the most popular movies of all time, spawning $988,389,726 in worldwide box office, according to The Numbers.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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In brief: ‘Spider-Noir’ first look and more
In brief: ‘Spider-Noir’ first look and more

Chicken Shop Date host and creator Amelia Dimoldenberg is set to star in a romantic comedy she is developing. The film will be about a journalist whose life unravels when a celebrity interview turns into a real-life romance. Dimoldenberg shared the news of the upcoming film to her Instagram, writing, “a dream come true : ) so excited to be developing my very own movie.” …

We now know who will step into the role that Odessa A’zion departed in the upcoming A24 film Deep Cuts. Deadline reports that Ariela Barer has joined the film and will play the role of Zoe Gutierrez. Sean Durkin wrote and will direct Deep Cuts, which is a love story set in the 2000s that will also star Cailee Spaeny and Drew Starkey …

The first images from Prime Video’s upcoming live-action series Spider-Noir have arrived. They show off star Nicolas Cage in his first-ever leading TV role. The new show will premiere in spring 2026. It’s a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li and Karen Rodriguez also star in the series, which will be available to stream in two different ways — what Prime Video is calling the Authentic Black & White option or the True-Hue Full Color option …

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Oscars 2026: Teyana Taylor, Demi Moore, Rose Byrne & more wow at the Oscars
Oscars 2026: Teyana Taylor, Demi Moore, Rose Byrne & more wow at the Oscars
Teyana Taylor on the red carpet at the 98th annual Academy Awards. (Disney/Ser Baffo)

The stars once again dazzled at the 98th annual Academy Awards.

A big trend of the evening was feathers, with several of this year’s standouts wearing gowns embellished with them. Demi Moore wore a green and black feathered Gucci gown; Teyana Taylor was in a black-and-white Chanel gown with a feather train and sheer bodice; and Nicole Kidman wore a white Chanel corseted gown with feathers at the waist and train.

Green was also hot on the red carpet, with not only Demi in green, but Kate Hudson in a figure-hugging green crystal gown from Armani Privé, and Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku in a green sequined dress by Louis Vuitton. White was also a recurring look, with Kidman donning white, along with Elle Fanning in a white Givenchy princess gown; Emma Stone in a shimmering white Louis Vuitton dress; and even Timothée Chalamet getting in on the trend in an all-white tux.

Other stunning looks included: Rose Byrne in a black backless dress with a floral print from Christian Dior; and Jessie Buckley, who was channeling Grace Kelly in a pink and red Chanel gown.

And it wasn’t just the women who brought the style. Men making a statement included Michael B. Jordan, in an all-black tux with no tie; Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams, in an all-black Balenciaga suit; and an uncharacteristically clean-shaven Pedro Pascal, who went without a jacket, donning a white shirt with a huge floral broach, black pants and a cummerbund.

And speaking of Oscars and fashion, Vogue’s Anna Wintour joined The Devil Wears Prada‘s Anne Hathaway onstage to present best costume design, and best hair and makeup, but not before Hathaway asked the fashion icon’s thoughts on her dress. But Wintour sidestepped the question and went right to announcing the nominees, getting big laughs from the audience. Wintour got another crack in at Hathaway’s expense, ending the segment by saying, “Thank you, Emily,” a reference Hathaway’s character in the film.

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