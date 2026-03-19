Ridgeway man arrested after drug raid

Henry County Sheriff’s Office press release:

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 18, 2026, before the sun ever touched the horizon, while most of our citizens were still asleep in their homes, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team,

working in coordination with the Narcotics Interdiction Unit, moved with precision and purpose to execute a narcotics search warrant. This operation was conducted deliberately in the early morning hours to enhance safety, minimize risk, and protect our community. It sends a clear message: those who choose to sell or traffic deadly drugs in Henry County will be met with swift, decisive action.

Upon arrival at the home at 181 Acres Rd., Ridgeway, VA, deputies found the entry doors heavily fortified. Upon gaining entry, they located 60-year-old Ronald David Robinette inside the residence. Robinette was taken into custody without further incident. Inside the residence, deputies located multiple packages containing Fentanyl, along with digital scales, two stolen firearms, and over $7,000.00 in U.S. Currency. As a result of the investigation, Robinette has been charged with Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Possession of Fentanyl with the Intent to Distribute.

Robinette is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Sheriff Wayne Davis stated: “Fentanyl continues to pose a serious and deadly threat to our community. Even tiny amounts can have tragic consequences. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to aggressively pursuing those involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to drugs in Henry County and will continue to take decisive action to protect our citizens.”

Fentanyl is an extremely powerful and deadly drug. Even a tiny amount, about two milligrams, roughly the size of a few grains of salt, can be fatal. It can be found mixed with other drugs or disguised in counterfeit pills, making it especially dangerous.

This investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming.