Gas prices rise

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91 today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Virginia are 1.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 8.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Patrick DeHann said oil prices are stable and he expects prices to remain solidly below $3 per gallon through Christmas. AAA reports average gas prices in Henry County at $2.85, in Patrick County at $2.86, and in Martinsville at $2.90.

