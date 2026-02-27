‘God of War’ series starts production, shares first-look photo

Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus on the set of ‘God of War.’ (Leah Gallo/Prime Video)

Prime Video has released its first look at its upcoming God of War series.

Additionally, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios have announced that production on the new series has begun. The first photo from the show’s set has also been released. It features stars Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson in character as Kratos and Atreus.

God of War is based on the popular ancient mythology-themed Playstation video game. It has already received a two-season order from the streamer. 

Hurst previously played Thor in the Playstation game God of War Ragnarök and already has established familiarity with the franchise.

The storyline for the upcoming series follows “father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye,” according to an official synopsis from Prime Video. “Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

Also starring in the show are Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tim Allen teases a Buzz Lightyear, Jessie scene from ‘Toy Story 5’
Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks) in ‘Toy Story 5.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

Toy Story 5 may be headed to big screens next summer, but Tim Allen has a couple of teases to share in the meantime.

The first teaser trailer for the Pixar film arrived on Nov. 11, and it showed how everybody’s favorite toys react to their caretaker, Bonnie, receiving a frog-shaped smart tablet called Lilypad.

Allen, who has voiced Buzz Lightyear in all five Toy Story films, caught up with ABC Audio back in May, where he spoke about what fans of the franchise can expect in the upcoming sequel film.

“Look, I’m a movie buff. I don’t like sequels, and I feel that [Toy Story] 3 was really, really good. [Toy Story] 2 was great. [Toy Story] 1, of course, is my favorite. [Toy Story] 4 was scary and very emotional. And I thought we were done at Toy Story [3]. They resurrected it,” Allen said.

The actor said that Andrew Stanton, who wrote the screenplay for the second film, is directing the fifth installment.

“He pitched this. I think it’s brilliant. And I’ll speak for Tom [Hanks],” Allen said, referencing the actor who voices the toy cowboy, Woody. “Tom did his part about a week ago. I finished the second [recording] series just yesterday, a five-hour session,” Allen said.

“It’s real funny,” Allen says of Toy Story 5. “It’s a big story about Jessie, which is wonderful. We’re all separated now because of time. It’s a real, real, real clever story.”

When asked if Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Buzz Lightyear’s romance factors in to the plot of Toy Story 5, Allen says, “Yes, that’s part of this.”

Allen then went on to tease a scene from the film.

“I’ll give you this. One of the kids that plays with us is giving a wedding with all the other characters. So she puts Buzz and Jessie together. And you know, kids are just doing that. But Buzz takes it very seriously.”

Toy Story 5 rides like the wind into theaters on June 19, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Keke Palmer says playing new mom in ‘The ‘Burbs’ ‘was kind of cathartic’
Keke Palmer attends Premiere Event Of Peacock’s “The ‘Burbs” at Universal Studios Backlot on February 05, 2026, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

Keke Palmer stars as a new mother on Peacock’s The ‘Burbs, a new take on the 1989 Tom Hanks film of the same name. The new series follows Palmer’s Samira and Rob, played by Jack Whitehall, after relocating to Rob’s childhood home, where they uncover dark secrets about the house across the street and the neighborhood.

The series filmed after Keke gave birth to her son, Leodis Jackson, and she tells E! News playing Samira helped her see her own journey from an outside perspective.

“It was just really awesome having some space between my reality and the characters,” Keke says. “Because it actually was kind of cathartic to see it from the outside looking in of like, it is really hard to reconnect with yourself after having a baby and reconnect with your partner. And I think it’s something we talk about, but we don’t talk about it enough, because it really is a thing.”

Keke notes she and Jack, who became a father in 2023, recognized their own experiences in their characters’ storylines.

“[W]e’ve been there. Where you’re nervous trying to figure out, ‘Am I being a good parent? Is this my role? And does my partner, do we have love? Did we move too fast?’” she says. “There’s all this confusion that I think a lot of new parents will relate to. And even people have been a parent for years. They’ll be like, ‘I remember that.’”

Keke also praises how the show generally addresses serious issues while “leaning in in a way that makes it fun for the audience.”

“I think that’s something that also excited me because there are a lot of stuff we’re covering in the show,” she says.

The ‘Burbs is now streaming on Peacock.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wuthering Heights’ debuts at #1 at the box office for Presidents’ weekend
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie on the ‘Wuthering Heights’ poster. (Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Wuthering Heights was the box office champ over the long holiday weekend.

The film, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, earned $38 million domestically over the Presidents’ Day holiday to debut at #1, according to Box Office Mojo.

The animated sports comedy GOAT, featuring the voices of Stephen Curry, David Harbour, Gabrielle Union and more, earned a solid #2 debut, bringing in $35 million, while the Chris Hemsworth/Halle Berry crime thriller Crime 101 debuted at #3 with $16.37 million.

The only other new movie to land in the top 10 this weekend was action-adventure comedy Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, starring Sam Rockwell and Haley Lu Richardson, which brought in $4.15 million to debut at #7.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Wuthering Heights — $38 million
2. GOAT — $35 million
3. Crime 101 — $16.37 million
4. Send Help — $10.4 million
5. Solo Mio — $7.4 million
6. Zootopia 2 — $5 million
7. Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die – $4.15 million
8. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $3.91 million
9. Iron Lung –$3.7 million
10. Dracula — $3.56 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.