Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and more reunite for ‘The Reunion: Laguna Beach’

Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and more reunite for ‘The Reunion: Laguna Beach’

Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari attend the Los Angeles Special Event for Roku Original’s ‘The Reunion: Laguna Beach’ at Shutters on the Beach on March 26, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Let’s go back, back to the beginning, because The Reunion: Laguna Beach is here.

Nearly 22 years after Laguna Beach introduced the world to the lives of a group teens from Orange County, California, the cast came together for the ultimate reunion special, which was filmed in October 2025 and is set to air Friday, April 10, on The Roku Channel.

Stars Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti and more spoke with ABC News Digital at the premiere last month, which was held at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California.

The idea to bring everyone back together came after the Laguna Beach High School alums had their own 20-year high school reunion.

“We’ve had a lot of events recently,” Conrad said. “We had our 20-year high school reunion, Stephen and Kristen did a beautiful podcast where they reflected on the whole show, and one by one, we all went on their podcasts and talked to them — and I think everyone walked away from that feeling really good about the experience.”

She added, “So it started the conversation of, like, should we all get together as a group, which we haven’t done, and kind of reflect on this show, celebrate what it meant and talk about the fact that a lot of us are still really good friends?”

In a Q&A during the screening, Cavallari said that even though she and Colletti have invited everyone to appear on their podcast individually, “The one thing that was missing was getting everyone together in the same room.”

In Laguna Beach, Conrad’s storyline included a love triangle between her, Cavallari and Colletti.

Although Conrad and Cavallari previously addressed their alleged beef in 2022 on Cavallari’s podcast, the trailer for the reunion features her and Cavallari finally sitting down in person and addressing how the show framed them as enemies.

Cavallari said during the Q&A, “We actually have a lot more in common than I think I thought.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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When asked if he will appear in the upcoming Andy Serkis-directed movie, Wood played coy.

“It hasn’t been officially announced, but at a convention last August, Ian sort of let the cat out of the bag,” Wood said. “So there is a good chance. I’m not able to officially say anything until it’s announced, but I will say I’m thrilled with the prospect of another film.”

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Teyana Taylor says Oscar nomination is ‘beyond anything I ever allowed myself to fully believe was possible’
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Teyana said the nod is a “gentle reminder that dreams really do survive,” as her “career has been filled with battles, doubts, and moments of deep uncertainty.”

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The 2026 Oscars air March 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

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The trailer for ‘Man on Fire’ starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has arrived
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A previous version of this story published on March 11 contained a misspelling of Mateen. The text above has been updated to correct the error.

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