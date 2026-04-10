Alleged gunman Tyler Robinson wrote in letter, ‘opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk’: Court documents
(PROVO, Utah) — Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, allegedly told his boyfriend, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it,” according to newly unsealed court documents.
On Sept. 10, 2025, the day of the shooting, Robinson allegedly sent his boyfriend a message that said, “drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard,” according to the search warrant affidavit.
Robinson’s boyfriend told police that he found a handwritten letter under the keyboard, the documents said.
ABC News first reported on the existence of the letter in September.
Police said they reviewed the boyfriend’s photo of the letter. The note read, according to the documents, “If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text.”
“I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence,” the letter continued, according to the documents. “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary.”
Robinson allegedly fled the scene of the shooting, prompting a massive manhunt. He surrendered to authorities on the night of Sept. 11.
He was charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child. He has not entered a plea.
(UVALDE, Texas) — An attorney for former Uvalde, Texas, school police officer Adrian Gonzales brought a neon orange foam handgun to court on Monday as he tried to defend the police response to the Robb Elementary School mass shooting.
After stepping behind an eight-foot foam board, defense attorney Nico LaHood began his cross examination by asking the witness, a ranger with the Texas Department of Public Safety, “I’m going to point this — do you mind if I point this at you?”
LaHood proceeded to peek his fake weapon out of the foam board while asking the witness, Scott Swick, about the appropriate police response to a mass shooting.
“As a law enforcement officer, you should never rush into a situation without assessing it?” LaHood asked.
“To a point,” Swick said.
Prosecutors allege Gonzales, who is charged with child endangerment, did not follow his training and endangered the 19 students who died and an additional 10 surviving students. Gonzales has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers argue he is being unfairly blamed for a broader law-enforcement failure that day. It took 77 minutes before law enforcement mounted a counterassault to end the May 2022 rampage.
Another witness on Monday was Texas Ranger Terry Snyder, who testified about the shell casings recovered from the hallway of Robb Elementary.
During cross examination, defense attorney Gary Hillier tried to use the testimony to highlight the risk potentially faced by Gonzales.
“Because we’ve seen evidence here that rounds have been fired in this hallway, so anyone who enters through that doorway is entering a potentially life or death situation for them personally?” Hillier asked.
“Correct,” Snyder said.
Prosecutors attempted to recover from the cross examinations by highlighting the urgency of the police response to a mass shooting.
“So, when an officer hears shooting but can’t see shooting, what does the officer do?” prosecutor Bill Turner said.
“Runs to the shooting, where we tactically approach to where the shooting has occurred,” Snyder said.
Monday’s testimony was much more technical than last week’s, when the prosecution’s witnesses included educators who survived the massacre. Teacher Lynn Deming testified that she used her body to protect her fourth-grade students from gunfire and tried to keep them calm.
“I just kept saying, you know, like, ‘Babies, I love you. Just pray, I love you, OK,'” she testified as she held back tears. “I just wanted the last thing they heard was that somebody loved them. So, I think I said it a million times.”
Friday also brought the first testimony from a parent of a victim. Jennifer Garcia, whose 9-year-old daughter Eliahna Amyah Garcia was killed, told jurors, “We couldn’t find her. Kids were just running everywhere.”
According to former acting Dallas District Attorney Messina Madson, prosecutors appeared to be using their first witnesses to lay bare the tragedy that took place before turning their focus to Gonzales specifically.
“This is an unusual way to apply this law, and so from an overall point of view of what the district attorney’s office is trying to do is say this is a tragedy,” Madson, now a criminal defense attorney at MC Criminal Law, told ABC News. “This is a terrible, horrible thing that happened, and it is so horrible that not only do we have to mourn it, but somebody is criminally responsible, besides the person who pulled the trigger.”
According to Madson, prosecutors will need to clearly identify what opportunities Gonzales had to intervene and how close he was to the shooter to prove he “intentionally, knowingly, recklessly and with criminal negligence” placed students in harm’s way.
“It’s saying that somebody in those circumstances would have understood the risk and would have intervened and … you behaved in a way that was not how a reasonable person would in that situation,” Madson said.
ABC News’ Juan Renteria contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) memo issued in May authorizes agents to enter the homes of those suspected of being in the U.S. illegally with an administrative warrant — not a warrant signed by a judge — in order to make immigration arrests, according to a whistleblower group, which says it has shared the “secretive” memo with Congress.
Traditionally, ICE agents have needed a warrant signed by a judge in order to enter the home of someone suspected of being in the U.S. illegally. However, the guidance allegedly given by ICE in May suggests they can rely on administrative warrants, which are authored by officials within the Department of Homeland Security — and in most cases by ICE agents.
“Although the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has not historically relied on administrative warrants alone to arrest aliens subject to final orders of removal in their place of residence, the DHS Office of General Counsel has recently determined that the U.S. Constitution, the Immigration and Nationality Act, and the immigration regulations do not prohibit relying on administrative warrants for this purpose,” the May 12, 2025, memo signed by Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons stated, according to the anonymous whistleblower complaint, which included a copy of the memo.
The group Whistleblower Aid says it represents two anonymous U.S. government officials. The whistleblower group argues the ICE memo violates the Fourth Amendment and DHS’ own policy manual.
Typically, ICE arrests have been limited to public places because the administrative warrants, known as Form I-205, have not been considered a warrant issued by a “neutral and detached magistrate,” the whistleblower group said in its complaint to Congress.
“Only a warrant issued by a ‘neutral and detached magistrate’ would authorize ICE Agents to enter or search nonpublic areas such as an alien’s residence,” the group said.
“Upon information and belief, and consistent with the May 12 Memo, instructors for new ICE recruits are directed to teach that Form I-205 allows ICE agents to arrest aliens in their home – without consent to enter the residence and without judicial warrant,” the whistleblower complaint stated.
In a statement, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said: “Every illegal alien who DHS serves administrative warrants/I-205s have had full due process and a final order of removal from an immigration judge. The officers issuing these administrative warrants also have found probable cause. For decades, the Supreme Court and Congress have recognized the propriety of administrative warrants in cases of immigration enforcement.”
At least one Democratic senator is already calling for an investigation.
“Every American should be terrified by this secret ICE policy authorizing its agents to kick down your door and storm into your home,” Sen. Richard Blumental, D-Conn., said in a statement. “It is a legally and morally abhorrent policy that exemplifies the kinds of dangerous, disgraceful abuses America is seeing in real time. In our democracy, with vanishingly rare exceptions, the government is barred from breaking into your home without a judge giving a green light.”
According to the whistleblower complaint, the May ICE memo provides this guidance to agents for using administrative warrants to enter homes: “Prior to entering a residence to conduct an administrative immigration arrest pursuant to form I-205, officers and agents must ensure the Form I-205 is properly completed and is supported by a final order of removal issued by an immigration judge, the BIA, a U.S. district court or a magistrate judge. This is essential because it establishes probable cause. Officers and agents must also have reason to believe that the subject alien resides at and is currently located at the address where the Form I-205 is to be served.”
The memo says agents must “knock and announce” and state their purpose and if they are refused admittance, they are authorized to use “only a necessary and reasonable amount of force to enter the alien’s residence.”
The memo, according to the disclosure, was tightly held at DHS.
“The May 12 Memo has been provided to select DHS officials who are then directed to verbally brief the new policy for action,” the complaint states. “Those supervisors then show the Memo to some employees, like our clients, and direct them to read the Memo and return it to the supervisor.”
The agents are verbally given this training, but not in writing, the complaint said.
Rosanna Berardi, an immigration attorney, said the ICE memo “represents a fundamental Fourth Amendment challenge and another chapter of the Trump Administration ignoring long-established legal precedence and acting like the legislative branch.”
She said the way the policy is being implemented is also concerning.
“Reports indicate it’s being rolled out through verbal instructions that contradict written training materials, creating a dangerous accountability vacuum,” Berardi told ABC News in an email.
(NEW YORK) — “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie is speaking out in her first interview nearly two months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home.
Authorities say Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her house in the early hours of Feb. 1. They have released surveillance images from outside Nancy Guthrie’s house, but the person who took her remains unidentified.
In an emotional interview with her friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie called the images “absolutely terrifying.”
“I can’t imagine that that is who she saw standing over her bed. I can’t. It’s too much,” she said.
Savannah Guthrie recounted a heartbreaking conversation with her brother when she asked him if their mother’s abduction could have been because of her.
“He said, ‘I’m sorry sweetie, but yeah, maybe,'” Savannah Guthrie recalled through tears.
She told Kotb that it’s “too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me.”
“I’m so sorry, Mommy, I’m so sorry,” Savannah Guthrie said.
And to her family, she apologized through tears, “If it is me, I’m so sorry.”
But she added, “We still don’t know … Honestly, we don’t know anything.”
Savannah Guthrie also commented on the speculation early in the investigation that one of her family members could have been involved, calling that “unbearable.”
“It piles pain upon pain,” she said.
Authorities announced on Feb. 16 that they cleared the Guthrie family as suspects.
“No one took better care of my mom than my sister and brother-in-law, and no one protected my mom more than my brother,” she said. “And we love her and she is our shining light. She is our matriarch. She is all we have.”
In the days after Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, various ransom notes were sent to the media.
“There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came. And I think most of them, it’s my understanding, are not real,” Savannah Guthrie said. “And I didn’t see them, but a person that would send a fake ransom note has to look deeply at themselves.”
She added, “I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real.”
Savannah Guthrie said thoughts of the terror her mother experienced wakes her up each night.
“I wake up every night in the middle of the night. Every night,” she said through tears. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable. But those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. That she needs to come home now.”
While Savannah Guthrie said law enforcement has worked tirelessly on the investigation, she stressed that her family “cannot be at peace” without answers.
“Someone can do the right thing, and it is never too late to do the right thing. And our hearts are focused on that,” she said.
Another part of Kotb’s interview with Savannah Guthrie will air on Friday.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.
ABC News’ Matt Claiborne contributed to this report.