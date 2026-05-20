‘The Testaments’ renewed ahead of season 1 finale

‘The Testaments’ renewed ahead of season 1 finale

Chase Infiniti in ‘The Testaments.’ (Steve Wilkie/Disney)

The Testaments is getting a second season.

Ahead of its season 1 finale, slated to air next week, Hulu announced that the hit series, starring Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Rowan Blanchard and more, will continue.

Infiniti, who plays Agnes in the series, took to her Instagram Story following the announcement, writing, “Season 2 babyyyyy.”

She added, “Thank you for all the love on our show.”

Based on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel of the same name, The Testaments is set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale and focuses on a group of teens who have grown up in the fictional dystopian society of Gilead as they navigate Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives.

Elisabeth Moss, who portrayed June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale, reprises her Emmy Award-winning role as a guest on The Testaments and serves as an executive producer on the show.

Also starring in the series are Mattea Conforti, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya and Kira Guloien.

Since it premiered in April, viewership for the show has grown week over week, garnering more than 45 million hours streamed globally on Hulu and Disney+ to date, according to a press release from Hulu.

The season 1 finale of The Testaments will arrive Wednesday, May 27, on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

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Conan O’Brien to return as Oscars host for third consecutive year
Conan O’Brien to return as Oscars host for third consecutive year
ABC’s The Oscars hosted by Conan O’Brien. (Disney/Mark Seliger)

Conan O’Brien will be reprising his hosting duties at the Oscars next year. 

At Disney Upfront 2026 on Tuesday, Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts announced that the Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian will return for the 99th Oscars.

Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will also return as the show’s executive producers for the fourth consecutive year. Joining them are Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, who will return as producers for the third time.

“We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars,” said Kramer and Howell Taylor in a press release. “They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years. We are so grateful for their ongoing partnership as we honor our global film community — and we look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor.”

O’Brien made his Oscars hosting debut in 2025. He came back for the 98th Oscars this year, where he received positive reviews.

In a press release, Kapoor and Mullan said working with O’Brien for a third year is “really special.”

“He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show,” they said. “He’s a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage. We’re incredibly grateful to keep building this together and can’t wait to share what’s next.”

The 99th Oscars will air live on ABC and Hulu on March 14, 2027, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

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Eric Dane’s final interview captured in Netflix’s ‘Famous Last Words’
Eric Dane’s final interview captured in Netflix’s ‘Famous Last Words’
Eric Dane in ‘Famous Last Words.’ (Netflix)

Netflix has shared a brand-new interview with the late Eric Dane.

The streaming platform has released Dane’s final interview before his death, which is part of the posthumous interview series Famous Last Words.

Dane died Thursday at age 53, almost 10 months after revealing his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.

According to Netflix, Famous Last Words “gives audiences around the world the opportunity to hear from a cultural icon after they’ve passed away. The intimate, in-depth interviews were recorded with the understanding that they were to be kept secret and only aired posthumously.”

Dane’s episode was filmed last November. He was interviewed by Emmy winner Brad Falchuk.

“Eric and I were the same age when we discussed his life and legacy, so the conversation felt uniquely moving and personal,” Falchuk said in a press release. “There was no self-pity in Eric. He refused to complain. He was brave, soulful, charming, joyful, grateful, and hilarious — and when he flashed that smile, he was undeniably still a leading man. His final words at the end of the episode are truly beautiful. I will miss him.”

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Lara Jean, Kitty reunite in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 trailer
Lara Jean, Kitty reunite in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 trailer
Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey and Lana Condor as Lara Jean Song Covey in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3. (Netflix)

The Song Covey sisters are back together in the official trailer for season 3 of XO, Kitty.

Netflix has released the official trailer for the third season of the coming-of-age romance series.

Season 3 marks the first time that Lana Condor, the star of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy, has reprised her beloved character of Lara Jean Song Covey after the 2021 movie To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

XO, Kitty is a spinoff series inspired by the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy, which itself is based on Jenny Han’s bestselling books. Season 3 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes.

Season 3 of XO, Kitty finds Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) returning “for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out.”

“And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time,” the synopsis continues. “But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.”

Condor told Netflix in a press release that “it’s such a joy to be able to come back and see Anna. I think she did an amazing job creating the XO, Kitty world. It’s such a dream to be able to work with her again. I feel really excited and happy and honored I get to be back.”

The trailer finds Lara Jean arriving to Seoul, South Korea, after Kitty experiences some heartbreak.

“Whatever happens with Min Ho, we can’t just stop living our lives,” Lara Jean tells Kitty. “We have to follow our hearts and trust that it will lead us to our next great adventure.”

XO, Kitty season 3 arrives to Netflix on April 2.

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