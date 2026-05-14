Will Smith to star in ‘Supermax’ for Amazon MGM Studios

Will Smith to star in ‘Supermax’ for Amazon MGM Studios

Will Smith attends the ‘Emancipation’ Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Will Smith has found his next role.

The actor is set to star in the upcoming action-thriller film Supermax for Amazon MGM Studios, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Pineapple Express and Halloween director David Gordon Green will helm the film, which is set to stream worldwide on Prime Video. Amazon MGM Studios acquired the rights to the movie from Miramax.

Smith will star as Rex in the film, which is described to be “a propulsive and twist-laden action thriller.” It follows two FBI agents who investigate a murder that has taken place inside the world’s most secure prison.

Casting on the movie is currently ongoing and production is set to start in mid-August.

David Weil and David J. Rosen, who are known for their work on the TV shows Hunters and Invasion, wrote the film. Smith will produce the movie for his company Westbrook.

Supermax will mark Smith’s first onscreen appearance since the 2024 film Bad Boys: Ride or Die. That movie was his first major film part after the 2022 incident in which he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards. It was the same night he won his best actor Oscar for portraying Richard Williams in the biopic King Richard.

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Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend where, much to the delight of the show’s fans, he was joined by his co-star, Hudson Williams.

Williams’ surprise appearance came during a sketch about a man proposing to his girlfriend at the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink, only to get turned down.

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Midway through the sketch, Day announces, “oh my gosh you guys, look who finally showed up,” with Storrie excitedly shouting, “Hudson,” resulting in the audience going wild. Hudson then says, “Sorry I’m late, fellas, but I have a serious question: Who’s ready to skate their butts off?”

But Williams wasn’t the only guest of the evening. During the monologue, Storrie was joined by USA men’s hockey stars Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes and USA women’s hockey stars Megan Keller and Hilary Knight, although the latter got much louder applause.

Keller and Knight poked fun at Donald Trump’s slight on the women’s team after the men’s win, with Knight joking, “It was gonna be just us, but we thought we’d invite the guys, too,” before Keller added, “Yeah, we thought we’d give them a little moment to shine.” 

Elsewhere in the show, Storrie got a chance to show off his well sculpted body in a sketch where he played a stripper committed to dancing at a bachelorette party, despite being hit by a car. He also wound up without clothes in a sketch cut for time about new car door handles. In another sketch cut for time, Storrie played Armie Hammer, one of many stars blaming their bad behavior on Tourette syndrome.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tom Holland teases footage from ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ ahead of trailer release
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In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Holland announced that the full teaser trailer for the upcoming film would arrive on Wednesday. In the meantime, several Spider-Man fan accounts are already sharing exclusive tidbits from the trailer.

“No one can do it alone, not even Spider-Man. Follow along as the sun rises around the world and our Spider-Man community helps kick off the trailer launch for #SpiderManBrandNewDay!” Holland captioned his post. “First up, @pol_deportes. @andesfilmspe

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The first account Holland sent fans to shared a slow-motion clip of Spider-Man saving someone mid-swing. That fan then directed everyone to a different account, which posted a clip of Peter Parker collapsing.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day started production in August 2025. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are returning for the new film, while new cast members include Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other Marvel mainstays are set to appear in the film, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming the film from a script by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Cretton takes over for Jon Watts, who directed the first three Holland-led Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into movie theaters on July 31.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.