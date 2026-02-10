Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz to return for ‘The Mummy 4’

Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser in the 1999 film ‘The Mummy’ from Universal Pictures. (Getty Images)

Time to unwrap a brand-new film in The Mummy franchise.

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are set to return for a fourth installment in The Mummy film series. Universal Pictures will release the film in theaters on May 19, 2028.

The studio confirmed the news by sharing a Deadline article on the topic to its Instagram Story on Tuesday. It also posted a photo collage of images of Fraser and Weisz from the original 1999 film.

“Mummy and Daddy are so back,” Universal Pictures captioned the post. 

ABC Audio has reached out to Universal Pictures for further comment.

Fraser and Weisz are set to reprise their roles as Rick O’Connell and Evelyn O’Connell in the new film, which will be directed by Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. They helm from a screenplay written by David Coggeshall. Its story is being kept under wraps for the time being.

Fraser starred in all three of the franchise’s films — 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns and the 2008 film The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, while Weisz only appeared in the first two. In addition to starring, Fraser will executive produce this fourth installment.

Producer Sean Daniel also returns for this new film. He has produced each installment in the franchise so far, including the three previously mentioned films, the 2002 prequel spinoff The Scorpion King and the 2017 Tom Cruise-starring reboot of The Mummy.

Related Posts

Letitia Wright, Winston Duke represent Wakanda in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer
The logo for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ (Marvel)

The Wakandans take center stage in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the fourth teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, the Wakandan princess who has taken on the mantle of Black Panther after the death of her brother, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). We see her walk through a desert and hear her speak in a voice-over.

“I’ve lost everyone that matters to me. The king has his duties. To prepare our people for the afterlife. I have mine,” Shuri says in the trailer.

We then see Tenoch Huerta Mejía in character as Namor, who first appeared in the 2022 sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Finally, Shuri and M’Baku (Winston Duke) come face to face with a member of the Fantastic Four.

“King M’Baku of Wakanda,” the man says, reaching out his hand in greeting.

“Ben, uh, Yancy Street, between Broome and Grand,” Ebon Moss-Bachrach‘s Ben Grimm says in response.

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, “The Wakandans and The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to Instagram to share the new teaser, where they added new insight to the last four trailers that have been released.

“What you’ve been watching for the last four weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues… Pay attention. #DoomsdayHasBegun,” they wrote.

This is the fourth teaser for the film. It follows previous trailers that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, one that focused on Thor and another that centered on the X-Men characters Charles Xavier, Magneto and Cyclops.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Entertainment.

Watch the trailer for Kelly Rowland and Method Man’s rom-com, ‘Relationship Goals’
Kelly Rowland and Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith in ‘Relationship Goals’ (Ryan Fivish/Prime)

The trailer has been released for Relationship Goals, the rom-com from Amazon MGM Studios starring Kelly Rowland and Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

The film follows Rowland’s character, Leah Caldwell, a TV producer preparing to make history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show. Her plans fall through when she learns she’ll be competing for the position against ex Jarrett Roy (Smith), who claims he’s a better man thanks to Relationship Goals, Michael Todd’s New York Times bestselling book.

The book soon becomes a topic of conversation within Leah’s circle of friends, who eventually shift their views on love and relationships. Still, Leah refuses to give in to the idea of love — and the possibility of falling for Jarrett again and reigniting their old flame.

Directed by Linda Mendoza and based on Todd’s book of the same name, Relationship Goals begins streaming on Prime Video on Feb. 4. The trailer is available to watch on YouTube.

John Stamos joins ‘The Hunting Wives’ season 2
A photo of John Stamos. (Brian Bowen Smith)

No wig needed for Uncle Jesse.

John Stamos has joined the cast of The Hunting Wives for season 2. Netflix announced that the actor will be part of the show’s ensemble in a recurring guest role.

Also joining the show are Dale Dickey and Cam Gigandet. Stamos will play the role of Chase Brylan, while Dickey will play Zelda Moffitt and Gigandet will take on the role of Gentle John Moffitt.

This group of actors joins the previously announced new cast members Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan. Netflix promises additional ensemble cast will be announced later on.

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman lead the cast, which also includes Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery and Branton Box.

Season 2 is currently in production. It will consist of eight episodes. When the show picks back up for the second season, it will find Sophie and Margo on the outs.

“But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together,” according to its official logline. “As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

Rebecca Cutter created The Hunting Wives and serves as its showrunner, writer and executive producer. The series is based on the novel by May Cobb.

