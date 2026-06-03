‘Backrooms’ crosses $100 million, becomes highest-grossing A24 film at domestic box office

‘Backrooms’ crosses 0 million, becomes highest-grossing A24 film at domestic box office

Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘Backrooms.’ (A24)

Backrooms is now the highest-grossing A24 film at the domestic box office.

The Kane Parsons-directed film crossed $100 million in the North American box office on Wednesday, A24 confirmed to ABC Audio.

This makes it the studio’s first film to reach such an achievement. It surpassed the Timothée Chalamet film Marty Supreme‘s domestic total of $96 million in only six days.

According to the studio, Backrooms’ global box office number stands at $144 million as of Wednesday. This means Backrooms is close to surpassing the best picture Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s worldwide total of $148 million to become A24’s second highest grossing movie. Marty Supreme is currently A24’s highest grossing movie worldwide with a total of $191.3 million.

Backrooms opened in theaters on May 29. It brought in more than $81 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, off a $10 million budget. This made it the biggest debut in history for an original horror film, as well as the biggest debut for a first-time filmmaker on a non-franchise film. At 20 years old, Parsons is the youngest director to have a #1 film at the box office.

The horror film is based on Parsons’ popular YouTube series. It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve as two people who enter a secret doorway into a maze of seemingly endless rooms.

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‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ star Walker Scobell to skip prom due to death threats sent to his classmates
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ star Walker Scobell to skip prom due to death threats sent to his classmates
Walker Scobell stars in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

Walker Scobell will not attend his high school prom due to threats from fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The 17-year-old actor, who plays the titular demigod in the popular Disney+ series, issued a statement to his Instagram Story on Sunday saying he will be skipping prom because of death threats girls who attend his high school have been receiving.

“Just to let everyone know, I will not be attending prom,” Scobell wrote. “Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me based on their proximity to where I live. It’s not fair to them or their families. Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general. That’s just not cool. Kinda weird I have to say this.”

Scobell stars in Percy Jackson and the Olympians alongside Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer and Glynn Turman. The show is based on the popular book series by Rick Riordan.

The show, which finished its season 2 run in January, will premiere season 3 later in 2026. A video of Scobell and Jeffries from the upcoming season 3 was released on Jan. 21 to announce the news. The clip also appeared midway through the credits of the season 2 finale.

In the clip, Percy Jackson (Scobell) and Annabeth Chase (Jeffries) attend a school dance together. The Stephen Sanchez song “Until I Found You” plays in the background as Annabeth pulls Percy to the dance floor. She takes Percy’s hands and brings them to her waist as they sway together.

There is currently no word on the exact date when fans can expect to watch season 3 of the series, which is based on Riordan’s novel The Titan’s Curse.

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Ryan Gosling to star in new event film from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors
Ryan Gosling to star in new event film from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors
Ryan Gosling attends the ‘Project Hail Mary’ world premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 9, 2026, in London, England. (Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Ryan Gosling is teaming up with the filmmakers behind Everything Everywhere All at Once for his next project.

The Oscar nominee will star in Universal Pictures’ upcoming, untitled event film from directors Daniels, ABC Audio has confirmed.

This marks the first directing project for Daniels, the filmmaking duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, since sweeping the 95th Oscars in 2023 for their groundbreaking film Everything Everywhere All at Once. That movie walked away with seven Oscars, including best picture, best actress, best actor, best director and best supporting actress.

While plot details of the upcoming film remain under wraps, production on the project is expected to start in Los Angeles in the summer.

Kwan, Scheinert and Jonathan Wang will produce this new movie through their Playgrounds overall deal with Universal Pictures. Kwan and Wang most recently produced the upcoming documentary The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist, which arrives in theaters on Friday.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War: This film based on the TV series stars John Krasinski as the titular CIA analyst.

Apple TV
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed: Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson star in the new original series.

Netflix
The Boroughs: This new series comes from the executive producers of Stranger Things

Ladies First: A man wakes up in a parallel world dominated by women in this new satire film.

Movie theaters
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu: Pedro Pascal stars in the first theatrical Star Wars film in seven years. 

I Love Boosters: Keke Palmer leads director Boots Riley’s latest film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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