‘Clueless’ sequel TV series no longer in development at Peacock

‘Clueless’ sequel TV series no longer in development at Peacock

Alicia Silverstone visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura House of Energy on Location at Sundance 2024 on Jan. 20, 2024, in Park City, Utah. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for IMDb)

Get ready for some news that may leave you totally buggin’.

Peacock is no longer moving forward with the Clueless sequel series it had in development, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The show, which had planned to bring Alicia Silverstone back to her iconic role of Cher Horowitz, was announced to be in development at the streaming service in April 2025.

While exact plot details for the show had never been revealed, we know that it was meant to pick up with what happened in Cher’s life many years after the events of the 1995 film Clueless.

Along with Silverstone, the original movie starred Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan, Breckin Meyer and Dan Hedaya.

In an appearance on Today in August 2025, Silverstone said she was “really excited” about the TV show.

“I think we’re going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about Clueless and Cher,” she said.

Silverstone also said she wanted to pay tribute to the source material while creating something new.

“So we want to honor that, but also bring something fresh and new to it. I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that, but we’re in baby stages right now,” Silverstone said.

While the show is no longer moving forward at Peacock, Variety, which first broke the story, reports CBS Studios and Paramount are still high on the project and expect it to “generate significant interest in the marketplace” when it’s taken out to buyers again.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow will take to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year’s ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

They join the previously announced presenters Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph.

Also presenting are Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, who will all return to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year.

The producers for the Oscars will continue announcing the talent who will present at the show throughout the coming week, they announced.

Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony for the second time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Nick will appear in another movie due to be released this year: the as-yet-untitled sequel to Jumanji: The Next Level. And in June he’s expected to begin filming another movie called Bodyman, about a bodyguard who stands to inherit his billionaire employer’s company, much to the dismay of the billionaire’s children.

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