Report: Selena Gomez to star opposite Cate Blanchett in movie from ‘The Brutalist’ director

Report: Selena Gomez to star opposite Cate Blanchett in movie from ‘The Brutalist’ director

Selena Gomez attends the 2025 Academy Awards (Disney/Scott Kirkland)

Selena Gomez is moving deeper into Oscar territory.

After appearing in the Oscar-winning film Emilia Pérez, Variety reports that Selena will star in a new movie from Brady Corbet, director of the Oscar-winning film The Brutalist. Also starring is Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender.

ABC Audio has reached out to Selena’s reps.

Plot details for the film are still under wraps. Last year, Brady told The Hollywood Reporter that his next film would be “an X-rated movie” that “takes place mostly in the 1970s,” adding that it also “spans from the 19th century into the present day.” He added, “The film is really, really genre-defying.”

Over the years, Selena has been nominated multiple times for a Golden Globe Award, and has also received nominations for an Emmy and a BAFTA. She’s also won an Actor Award, formerly known as a SAG Award, and shared a Cannes Film Festival award for best actress with her Emilia Pérez co-stars.

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Meg Stalter to make Broadway debut starring in ‘Oh, Mary!’
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Meg Stalter attends the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Hacks’ season 5 on April 8, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Oh, Mary? More like Oh, Meg!

Meg Stalter will make her Broadway debut by taking on the starring role of Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony Award-winning play Oh, Mary!

Stalter’s run in the production will be a 10-week limited engagement starting on July 6 and ending on Sept. 12.

Oh, Mary!‘s official Instagram shared a poster with Stalter adorned in Mary’s signature bratty curls. The account also posted a video of Stalter getting in costume as Mary before looking straight to the camera and saying, “Sensational.”

Cole Escola created, wrote and won a Tony for starring in Oh, Mary! The show is a one-act comedy play centered on Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to her husband Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Maya Rudolph is currently starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in the production. She made her Broadway debut through this limited run, which was recently extended for two additional weeks. Her final performance in the role will be July 5.

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In brief: ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ teaser and more
In brief: ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ teaser and more

The first-look teaser for Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed has arrived. The upcoming Apple TV darkly comedic thriller series stars Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany as well as Jake Johnson. The show follows a newly divorced mom who falls down a rabbit hole of blackmail after she’s convinced she witnessed a crime. The new series premieres its first two episodes on May 20 …

We now have our first look at Jessica Lange on set of American Horror Story season 13. Ryan Murphy’s production company shared a photo of the Oscar-winning actress from behind as she stands in costume at a window. “American Horror Story, Season 13,” the post’s caption reads. “Day One. The return of Jessica Lange!” …

Even more actors have joined the cast of the upcoming Nick Jonas and Kathryn Newton holiday horror film White Elephant. Deadline reports that KJ Apa, Madeleine Arthur, Josh Brener, Ashley Park, Alexandra Shipp and Justice Smith make up the rest of the ensemble …

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Chris Hemsworth says he and Mark Ruffalo brought ‘Thor and Hulk energy’ to ‘Crime 101’
Chris Hemsworth says he and Mark Ruffalo brought ‘Thor and Hulk energy’ to ‘Crime 101’
Mark Ruffalo as Lou and Chris Hemsworth as Davis in ‘Crime 101.’ (Dean Rogers)

Chris Hemsworth plays a game of cat and mouse with Mark Ruffalo in Crime 101.

The Bart Layton-directed film, which premieres exclusively in theaters globally on Friday, follows a jewel thief (Hemsworth) whose heists along the 101 freeway in Southern California capture the attention of a relentless detective (Ruffalo).

The actors have lost count of the number of times they’ve worked together, Hemsworth told ABC Audio, as both are OG members of The Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But this film was completely different than any of their other acting collaborations, Hemsworth said.

“It’s super refreshing. We’ve talked about doing other stuff together for a long time. And I sent him the script, and he immediately flipped for it and said, ‘This is brilliant,'” Hemsworth said. “And off we went.”

While the tone of Crime 101 is much different than that of an MCU joint, Hemsworth says their iconic superhero personas weren’t far away from this film’s set.

“We brought some of our Thor and Hulk energy initially of just the excitement,” Hemsworth said. “And then Bart [Layton] was like, ‘Whoa, different energy, different film.'”

Hemsworth said striking a different tone with Ruffalo this time around was wonderful, but it was also intimidating.

“It was quite lovely to step into completely different shoes, but quite uncomfortable, too, because it’s like acting in front of a family member, you know?” Hemsworth said. “They know your tricks, and now you’re doing something very different. And so it was quite unsettling, but as it should have been for the characters, too.”

The Thor actor said he and Ruffalo “just had a fantastic time” making this film together.

“He’s one of my favorite people,” Hemsworth said.

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