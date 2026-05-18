Rep. Clyburn says GOP redistricting push is part of larger Black disenfranchisement effort

Rep. Clyburn says GOP redistricting push is part of larger Black disenfranchisement effort

Representative Jim Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, during the National Action Network (NAN) 35th Anniversary Convention in New York, US, on Friday, April 10, 2026. (Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, the longtime Black representative from South Carolina whose seat could be at stake in mid-decade congressional redistricting, told ABC News that he sees the redrawing of congressional seats held by Black lawmakers as part of a larger history of discrimination and disenfranchisement against Black Americans.

“I don’t know why it’s so hard for people to understand this. The country is attempting what I call ‘Jim Crow 2.0.’ It’s just that simple,” Clyburn said.

Some experts have told ABC News that the redistricting in the South could wipe out up to a third of seats in Congress held by African American legislators, and Black lawmakers have been expressing similar concerns ever since the mid-decade redistricting push by Republicans kicked off last year.

Republicans have argued that they are redrawing congressional maps to comply with the Supreme Court or to remedy unfairly-drawn districts, and that the districts that could be changed may still elect Black representatives to Congress.

But Clyburn told ABC News that if the focus remains solely on redistricting, the bigger picture is being missed.

“When I released the book [“The First Eight”], and that’s the whole thing my book was about. I think a lot of people thought I was just whistling Dixie. But no,this is real. It’s as real as anything can be. And we got to come to grips with that. So it’s not just about congressional districts. It’s affirmative action, closing colleges and universities to ordinary Blacks, it’s about we’re not able to get a job in the federal government, state government,” Clyburn said.

“They want to take away federal jobs in the federal government, remove that protection … getting rid of any kind of diversity and inclusion. So this is a very comprehensive thing.”

Clyburn was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1992, the first Black member of Congress from South Carolina in a century, after previously teaching high school history and being involved in political activism.

He spoke with ABC News just hours before South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday evening in an executive order that he would call the state legislature in for an “extra” session to consider mid-decade redistricting.

McMaster’s announcement came amid other states redrawing maps after the Supreme Court’s recent ruling against Louisiana’s congressional map. It also came just two days after, even in the face of pressure from President Donald Trump, the state Senate rejected a key bill that would have let the legislature consider mid-decade redistricting even after formally adjourning.

However, that specific, specialized bill needed a two-thirds majority to pass. In the extra session, a bill that could redraw the congressional map would only need a simple majority.

In a statement celebrating McMaster’s announcement, South Carolina Republican Party Chair Drew McKissick wrote, “Thanks to the Supreme Court ruling, Republicans have an opportunity to get this done, and we should maximize it. Now is the time for lawmakers to stand with President Trump, defend the Constitution, and finish the job.”

Clyburn, speaking before the special session became official, told ABC News he saw the Supreme Court’s decision in Louisiana vs. Callais, which struck down Louisiana’s congressional map, as the continuation of a long line of other Supreme Court decisions he sees as detrimental – including the Citizens United v FEC ruling that unleashed billions of dollars from corporations, labor unions and other groups into American campaigns as a protected form of free speech; as well as the Dred Scott decision, which in 1857 held that Black Americans could never be citizens.

The Fourteenth Amendment, ratified 11 years after Dred Scott, was drafted to repudiate that decision and to prevent the creation of a hereditary class of noncitizens within the United States.

“I’ve been saying this about five or six years. Back when the Supreme Court made a decision … a lot of people look at me like I was some drunken sailor,” Clyburn said. “I said, when the Supreme Court handed down the decision in the so-called Citizens United case, and that is when they created dark money. And I said at the time, I said, this Supreme Court decision will take its place along — will compete with Dred Scott as one of the worst decisions ever made by the Supreme Court.”

“Now, people couldn’t see what I was saying at the time, but I’ve been studying history all my life. And when I saw that [Citizens United] decision, I knew that the foundation was being laid for taking over this country,’’ Clyburn said.

But Clyburn told ABC News that despite all of that, he does have hope for the nation’s future.

“I’m a South Carolinian. Do you know what our state motto is? ‘While I breathe, I hope.’ I’m a real South Carolinian. Breathing and hoping,” he said.

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer and ABC News legal contributor James Sample contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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California mayor charged with acting as illegal agent for China
California mayor charged with acting as illegal agent for China
City of Arcadia, councilmember, Eileen Wang attends the Asian Hall of Fame 2023 induction ceremony, October 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Eileen Wang, the mayor of Arcadia, California, was charged with acting as an illegal foreign agent for China, the Justice Department announced on Monday.

Wang agreed to plead guilty, the DOJ said.

The City of Arcadia said Wang resigned from her position on Monday.

Starting in late 2020, Wang and Yaoning “Mike” Sun worked together to operate a website called U.S. News Center that “purported to be a news source for the local Chinese-American community.”

The Justice Department said in a plea agreement that Wang and Sun “received and executed directives from PRC (People’s Republic of China) government officials to post pro-PRC content on the website, and sometimes sought approval from PRC government officials to circulate other pro-PRC content.”

In one instance in November 2021, Wang wanted to circulate an article about the Chinese and Russian ambassador asking for Americans to respect the PRC’s “democratic rights.”

“This is what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to send,” she said.

In her plea agreement she admitted to not notifying the attorney general that she was working for the PRC.

“Individuals elected to public office in the United States should act only for the people of the United States that they represent,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “It is deeply concerning that someone who previously received and executed directives from PRC government officials is now in a position of public trust at all, but particularly so because that relationship with that foreign government had never been disclosed.”

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Key takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union address
Key takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union address
President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, February 24, 2026. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, in which he touted his administration’s achievements so far and sparred with Democrats opposed to his agenda.

“Our nation is back,” Trump said as he kicked off what would be the longest State of the Union speech in history.

The moment marked one of Trump’s most high-profile chances to speak directly to Americans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections and counter his low approval ratings.

More than 70 Democrats boycotted the address, and about a dozen more walked out of the House chamber throughout his 108-minute speech. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivered the Democratic response.

Here are the key takeaways:

Trump touted economy, immigration policies

Trump tried to make his case on the economy and immigration, as polls show most Americans are displeased with how he’s handled those two issues.

He painted a rosy picture of the economy, touting lower gas prices and a booming stock market. He blamed Democrats for inflation, which he said was now “plummeting,” and he vowed to make health care more affordable, calling on Congress to codify his drug pricing initiatives and make his plan to pay Americans so they can buy insurance directly a reality.

“The roaring economy is roaring like never before,” Trump said.

But a recent ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos found only about one-third of Americans approve of his handling of inflation, and more than half (57%) disapprove of his handling of the economy.

On immigration, Trump boasted of low border crossings and defended his administration’s deportation on “illegal alien criminals.” He shared several graphic stories of American families affected by illegal immigration, and some were in the audience for the address, including a young girl injured after being hit by an undocumented immigrant driving an 18-wheeler.

Trump again pushed Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, legislation that would require voters to show ID and proof of citizenship. Democrats in the Senate say the bill is a nonstarter.

The ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found immigration to be Trump’s best and worst issue.

Trump had a tense exchange with Democrats, including Ilhan Omar

The most heated moment of the night came when Trump and several Democrats exchanged words.

Trump asked lawmakers to stand if they agreed that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” Trump said those who did not stand should “be ashamed of themselves.”

“You have killed Americans,” Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar shouted back, referencing the fatal shooting of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan also jumped into the fray, shouting, “You’re the most corrupt president!”

At one point, Trump took a jab at former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he called for a ban on members of Congress trading stocks — a proposal met with a standing ovation, including from some Democrats.

“Did Nancy Pelosi stand up if she’s here? Doubt it,” Trump said. Pelosi has faced allegations of trading on insider information during her time in Congress but has denied any impropriety.

Special guests in the spotlight

One of the biggest bipartisan moments of the night was when Trump feted the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team. Democrats and Republicans were on their feet as the athletes entered the gallery wearing their gold medals.

Trump specifically shouted out goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for his performance, saying he will award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the nation’s highest civilian honor. 

Trump also congratulated the U.S. women’s hockey team, who also won gold in Milan. The women’s team declined an invitation to attend his speech, but Trump said they will visit the White House.

Another notable moment occurred when Trump addressed Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. She wiped away tears as Trump spoke and Vice President JD Vance, a close friend of Charlie Kirk’s who has already earned Turning Point USA’s presidential endorsement for 2028, was among the first to clap. Pelosi, whose husband was attacked in 2022, stood up and clapped when Trump condemned political violence.

Petty Officer Scott Ruskan, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer credited with saving 165 people during last year’s deadly July 4 flooding in the Texas Hill Country, was awarded the Legion of Merit. Trump also awarded two congressional Medals of Honor, one to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover for the actions he took during the raid to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the other to 100-year-old retired Navy Capt. Royce Williams, who shot down four Soviet MiG fighters in a Korean War encounter that was kept secret for almost 40 years.

Trump criticized the Supreme Court as justices looked on

With four Supreme Court justices seated in the front row, Trump continued to criticize last week’s ruling striking down most of his global tariffs.

The justices remained stone-faced as Trump spoke. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who Trump nominated to the high court and who ruled against his tariffs, was among the justices in attendance.

Trump called the decision “unfortunate” and “disappointing” but said he’ll move the policy forward under different legal authorities. The president also notably said he’ll move forward with tariffs without action from Congress, despite Republican majorities in both chambers.  

Democrats in the chambers applauded as Trump spoke about the Supreme Court rebuke.

Trump had a warning for Iran

Trump delivered a message to Iran as tensions continue to build in the region, vowing Tehran would not obtain a nuclear weapon.

“They were warned to make no future attempts to rebuild their weapons program, in particular nuclear weapons, yet they continue, starting it all over,” Trump said. “We wiped it out, and they want to start all over again and are, at this moment, again pursuing their sinister ambitions.”

“We are in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven’t heard those secret words, ‘We will never have a nuclear weapon,'” Trump said.

The president said his preference would be diplomacy, but said no country should test America’s resolve.

“One thing is certain, I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. 

ABC News’ Ivan Pereira and Meredith Delisio contributed to this report.

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Trump to visit northern Kentucky as MAGA proxy battle against Thomas Massie heats up
Trump to visit northern Kentucky as MAGA proxy battle against Thomas Massie heats up
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference at Trump National Doral Miami on March 9, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is traveling to Hebron, Kentucky, on Wednesday to deliver another speech focused on economic messaging. But this time, it’s in the district of Rep. Thomas Massie, the six-term Republican that the president is actively working to oust.

Just two months ahead of a contentious Republican primary between Massie and Trump-endorsed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, the president is set to make two stops in the area: at a packaging facility in Hebron, Kentucky, and then at ThermoFisher in Reading, Ohio, where he’ll discuss efforts to lower prescription drug prices.

The visit comes amid an ongoing, bitter feud between Massie and Gallrein — one of the party’s few significant MAGA proxy battles this year. The race is also one of the most expensive House GOP primaries of the 2026 cycle.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this week that Trump will be joined by Ohio and Kentucky lawmakers “who he greatly admires and respects and supports.” Massie won’t be at any of Wednesday’s events alongside Trump; a Gallrein spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that he will be in attendance for the president’s event.

Massie has long been the subject of Trump’s ire, but it has ramped up this cycle with Massie’s unwavering push for the release of the files about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as well as his opposition to significant legislation championed by the president, including his chief domestic policy package.

Last week, Massie was one of two Republicans to buck party leadership and vote in favor of the Iran war powers resolution, which attempts to curtail military action.

In October, Trump said Massie needed to be “thrown out of office,” after the congressman objected to a short-term funding bill backed by the president– also saying, “[Massie] SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him.” 

Trump then nudged Gallrein to enter the race, backed him, and the fifth-generation farmer launched his bid that month.

In a social media post on Monday, Gallrein said the “rally will be a huge moment for our campaign and for the people of Northern Kentucky.” Gallrein wrote Monday on X.

In an interview with ABC affiliate WCPO about the president’s visit and his race against Gallrein, Massie said he’s glad Trump is visiting the district and “paying attention to local issues.”

“I suspect he’s also going to try and help my opponent, but you know that’s really all my opponent has going for him. He’s promised to be a rubber stamp when he gets to Washington, D.C., and I don’t think people here want a rubber stamp.”

Massie told WCPO he will not make Trump’s visit due to prior commitments.

Massie also said the president would “discover” support for the positions he champions, including a focus on releasing the Epstein files and staying out of foreign wars.

“What they’ll discover is Trump fans in KY-4 and across the entire commonwealth also support my work on the Epstein files, reigning in spending, ending forever wars, draining the swamp, and food freedom!” Massie said in a social media post on Tuesday regarding the president’s upcoming visit to his district.

Ahead of his visit, Trump attacked Massie on his social media platform, saying, “I predict that ‘Representative’Thomas Massie will go down as the WORST Republican Congressman in the long and fabled history of the United States Congress.”

“Massie, who is running against a great American Patriot in the Kentucky Primary, will hopefully lose BIG,” added Trump, who reiterated his endorsement of Gallrein in another post.

The president’s rhetoric toward Massie is not new — in 2020, Trump called on the GOP to “throw Massie out of Republican party” following the congressman’s opposition to a coronavirus relief bill. Still, Massie won his primary by 62 points. In 2022, Trump endorsed Massie for reelection, calling him a “conservative warrior.” Massie won by nearly 60 points that year.   

But with Massie on the outs with Trump once again, Kentucky’s primary election — which will take place on May 19 — is expected to remain contentious.

On Tuesday, Massie attempted to paint his opponent as the “Trump traitor,” claiming Gallrein dropped his Republican affiliation after Trump became the party’s presidential nominee in 2016.

“Woke Eddie Gallrein abandoned President Trump’s Republican party – a complete dereliction of his MAGA duty,” the narrator of a recent Massie ad says

Gallrein spokeswoman Alexandra Wilkes acknowledged that Gallrein changed his voter registration in the past, but pinned the blame on Massie for this decision. 

“Ed briefly changed registration out of frustration with the broken system Congressman Massie created in his district, which hurt the Republican Party, and he is proud to stand with President Trump and true conservative Republicans,” Wilkes said in a statement, slamming Massie for “pretending to be a Trump ally.”  

Gallrein is also supported by Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr, who is also running for Senate, to replace outgoing Sen. Mitch McConnell. Barr’s decision to endorse against Massie was significant, given that Massie is a part of his delegation. Trump has not yet endorsed in the Kentucky Senate race, and Barr is among the top three GOP candidates working for his endorsement. 

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