In brief: ‘A Man on the Inside’ renewed for season 3 and more

A Man on the Inside is coming back for another season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series from creator Michael Schur for a third season. Ted Danson will once again star as the detective Charles Nieuwendyk in this new season. Schur said the team is “absolutely thrilled to partner with Netflix on another season of A Man on the Inside. It’s a true joy to work with this entire team, most especially the handsome, erudite, and monstrously talented Ted Danson, a true American treasure whose contract stipulates exactly what adjectives I am allowed to use while describing him in press releases.” …

The first look at the upcoming Apple TV film Outcome has arrived. Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer star alongside director Jonah Hill in the movie, which will premiere on April 10. The dark comedy follows a beloved Hollywood star who dives into his hidden demons after he’s extorted by a video that could shatter his reputation. Martin Scorsese, Susan Lucci, Laverne Cox, David Spade and Atsuko Okatsuka also star …

The official trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 has arrived. Apple TV will debut the second season of the Monsterverse series on Feb. 27. After its premiere, a new episode will debut every Friday through May 1. Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons and Ren Watabe star in the 10-episode season …

Jason Segel shares the advice his ‘Shrinking’ co-star Harrison Ford gave him
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in season 3 of ‘Shrinking.’ (Apple TV)

Jason Segel is back as the grieving therapist Jimmy in season 3 of Shrinking.

Harrison Ford once again co-stars as Jimmy’s colleague Dr. Paul Rhoades in the third season, which premieres Wednesday on Apple TV. Segel told ABC Audio it never gets old acting alongside the legendary performer.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime as an actor and all that,” Segel said. “I’m still three years in, I have moments where I’m pinching myself, like can you believe it?”

But according to Segel, there’s something better than acting with Ford.

“The coolest part though is that he’s my friend, you know? And he gives me great advice and we have real talks and I feel like that’s been the best takeaway of this relationship,” Segel said.

“We have done a couple scenes in season 3 towards the end of the season,” Segel continued, “where I will remember doing them for the rest of my life. That—what a gift that is.”

As for what advice Ford has shared with him, Segel says that he tends to be pretty hard on himself.

“Harrison Ford has been a real voice in my ear of telling me, ‘Hey kid, you’re doing great. I think it’s time for you to tell that other voice to go hit the road,'” Segel said. “And that’s actually been a real relief.”

Segel said this relief comes from things Ford has said, and also “non-verbally too by accident in that the very effect of doing scenes with somebody like Harrison Ford, if you’re a conscious person, you can’t help but realize, ‘Oh my God, it worked out, I’m here doing scenes with Harrison Ford.'” Segel added, “Whatever voice is trying to tell me I could have done better is being overruled by reality.” 

‘Clueless,’ ‘Inception’ and more to join National Film Registry
Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport and Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz in ‘Clueless”, written and directed by Amy Heckerling and released on July 21, 1995, by Paramount Pictures. (CBS via Getty Images)

The Library or Congress has announced the 25 films it has selected to join the National Film Registry in 2025.

Its selections for last year, which were announced on Thursday, span from the silent film era to iconic Hollywood movies from the last 50 years. Among those selected for the registry are CluelessThe Karate Kid, Inception, Before Sunrise, The Truman Show, The Incredibles and Philadelphia.

Wes Anderson‘s The Grand Budapest Hotel is the most-recent film joining the collection, having debuted in 2014. The Library of Congress notes that making The Grand Budapest Hotel “included meticulous historical research at the Library of Congress” in order to create its visually striking scenery.

Some of the classic Hollywood selections include the 1954 musical White Christmas and the Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong-starring musical High Society, which features Grace Kelly in her final film.

There were four documentaries selected: Ken BurnsBrooklyn Bridge, Nancy Buirski’s The Loving Story, George Nierenberg’s Say Amen, Somebody and Danny Tedesco’s The Wrecking Crew.

The public submits nominations to be considered to join the archive. Over 7,500 submissions were made this year, and the Library of Congress chose 25 of them based on their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage.

“When we preserve films, we preserve American culture for generations to come. These selections for the National Film Registry show us that films are instrumental in capturing important parts of our nation’s story,” the acting Librarian of Congress Robert R. Newlen said.

Here are the 25 films selected for the 2025 National Film Registry:
The Tramp and the Dog (1896)
The Oath of the Sword (1914)
The Maid of McMillan (1916)
The Lady (1925)
Sparrows (1926)
Ten Nights in a Barroom (1926)
White Christmas (1954)
High Society (1956)
Brooklyn Bridge (1981)
Say Amen, Somebody (1982)
The Thing (1982)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Karate Kid (1984)
Glory (1989)
Philadelphia (1993)
Before Sunrise (1995)
Clueless (1995)
The Truman Show (1998)
Frida (2002)
The Hours (2002)
The Incredibles (2004)
The Wrecking Crew (2008)
Inception (2010)
The Loving Story (2011)
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

‘All’s Fair’ picked up for season 2 at Hulu
Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in ‘All’s Fair.’ (Disney/Ser Baffo)

All’s Fair is coming back for more.

The Ryan Murphy lawyer series starring Kim Kardashian has been picked up for season 2 at Hulu. A post on the show’s official Instagram announces the news, writing, “Checkmate. All’s Fair is coming back for Season 2! Production begins Spring 2026. Let’s do this!”

Despite getting a 3% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show did big numbers for Hulu, becoming the biggest Hulu Original scripted series premiere in three years based on the first three days of streaming.

The stars have embraced the show’s less-than-stellar reviews, with Kardashian joking on Instagram, “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!?”

Kardashian stars alongside Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor in the drama centered on an all-female divorce attorney firm.

All’s Fair debuted on Nov. 4.

