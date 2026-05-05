Whitney Leavitt to depart ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ after season 5

Whitney Leavitt to depart ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ after season 5

Whitney Leavitt attends FX’s ‘The Beauty’ New York premiere at Museum of Modern Art on Jan. 14, 2026, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Whitney Leavitt is saying goodbye to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The reality star and actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm rumors that she is departing the popular Hulu series. Leavitt will finish shooting the currently in production season 5, but that will be her last season as a cast member on the show.

“I am leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Take a minute, take it in,” Leavitt says at the beginning of the video she shared to confirm the news.

It was reported that Leavitt initially announced she was departing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives during her final performance as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway on Sunday.

“I’ve seen a lot of conversation on my announcement, so I just wanted to come on here and share my thoughts,” she said in the video. “Just to be very clear, I am finishing season 5. So yes, I will be in that season. But also yes, it will be my last.”

Leavitt then remarked on her journey with the show, saying she had been trying to get into the acting world long before joining The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“The reality show, it fell into my life organically and I said yes to it. It’s definitely not the path that I had envisioned in my mind to get to where I am today, but I wouldn’t change a thing,” Leavitt said.

This casting news arrives after filming resumed on season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives weeks after its star Taylor Frankie Paul’s season as lead of The Bachelorette was pulled by ABC amid an open “domestic assault investigation” involving Paul and ex-partner Dakota Mortensen.

Hulu has announced a spinoff titled The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which will star MomTok member Jen Affleck, who is presumably also leaving the original show.

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Broadway mom: Pink to host the Tony Awards
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Pink’s transformation into the ultimate Broadway mom is complete: She’s hosting the Tony Awards in June.

Pink’s daughter, Willow Hart Sage, has set her sights on being a Broadway star, so Pink has moved the family to New York City to help her pursue her dream. Pink has also taken Willow to multiple shows, complete with cast meet-and-greets, and sent the teen out to interview Broadway stars when she guest-hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show. 

But the Tony Awards is some next-level stuff. Pink says in a statement, “When I was asked to host the Tonys, I immediately thought, ‘I have to get permission from my daughter.’ I’ve never been on Broadway, and shouldn’t you have to have been on Broadway in order to host? That seems fair and right.”

“But when I asked my daughter, she was really excited about being able to have a ticket to go to the Tonys, so I’m hosting the Tonys and I’m really, really, excited and very nervous because that girl is a tough crowd!”

On Instagram, Pink posted a video of herself fulfilling her Tony Awards host requirement to be “on Broadway” by stepping one foot onto the stage during a performance of The Great Gatsby.

“Special thanks to the team at @bwaygatsby for letting me share the stage, even just for a moment,” she wrote.

The 79th annual Tony Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 7.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Glen Powell wants to make ‘Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants’ with Nick Jonas
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In early February Nick Jonas posted a video in which he revealed that, unbeknownst to him, the jeans that he wore on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — which had been lent to him by the brand — had previously been worn by his friend Glen Powell. He only learned this because in the pocket of the jeans was a used plane ticket with Glen’s name on it. He captioned the video “the brotherhood of the traveling pants?” and now Glen agrees it’d make a great movie.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Glen said Nick FaceTimed him to ask if he was OK with him posting the story. “I was like, ‘That is so random, yes,'” said Glen. “The Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants, we have to make it something. I dunno, I loved it.”

When the interviewer suggested they turn it into a movie in which he and Nick co-star, Glen laughed and said, “Not no! Not no!” He added that Nick’s been very helpful to him while he’s preparing to portray a rock star in an upcoming Judd Apatow film.

“There’s no better friend to have in that scenario than Nick Jonas, that’s for sure,” he added.

Glen was one of the Jonas Brothers’ surprise guests during their show at Boston’s Fenway Park last summer, although he didn’t sing.

 

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Naturi Naughton-Lewis on her role in ‘The Nowhere Man’: ‘I’ve never done anything like this before’
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Naturi Naughton-Lewis is back on Starz in a brand-new role. After years of portraying Tasha St. Patrick on Power, she returns to the network in The Nowhere Man as Ruby, a woman of God and owner of a shelter. Ruby takes in the show’s main character, ex-mercenary Lukas, helps him get his life together and encourages him to use his violent skills for good.

Naturi says the role was different for her, which is exactly what drew her to it.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” she tells ABC Audio. “Obviously, Tasha’s very … fancy, but Ruby is a lot more grounded, stripped down, natural. She is of the people.”

“I was really excited at the fact that [Ruby] started her own shelter,” she says, “and really was committed to helping the people there in South Africa, and how committed she was to Lucas and trying to push him to his purpose. … I think that we all need somebody like that … an angel amongst us.”

With two grandmothers who were deeply devout, Naturi says she drew inspiration from them, as well as from her own spirituality and sense of consistency.

The show’s setting was also a selling point. Set in Johannesburg, the series was a great opportunity to turn a work trip into a family getaway.

“The opportunity to be in Joburg was like, come on, why would I not say yes?” she said, adding her family got the “chance to take in the culture.”

“It was of course work, but why not have fun while you’re working?” 

The Nowhere Man is now out on Starz.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.