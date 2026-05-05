‘The Bear’ drops new surprise prequel episode starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jon Bernthal

‘The Bear’ drops new surprise prequel episode starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jon Bernthal

Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Mikey and Richie in ‘Gary,’ a surprise new episode of ‘The Bear.’ (FX)

A brand-new episode of The Bear? Yes, chef!

FX and Hulu have dropped a surprise episode of the acclaimed drama series. The episode, which is titled Gary, is a flashback that follows the characters Richie and Mikey, as played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal. It runs an hour and takes place before the events of the main series.

This prequel episode follows Richie and Mikey as they take a work trip to Gary, Indiana. According to its official description, the episode takes a look at “the two friends’ complicated relationship, uncovering new layers of Mikey’s mental state while offering crucial insight into the man Richie is when audiences first meet him in season 1 — adding emotional context that reframes their story from the very beginning.”

Bernthal and Moss-Bachrach cowrote the episode, which was directed by the series’ creator, Christopher Storer. Moss-Bachrach took to his Instagram on Tuesday to promote the episode in a post he collaborated on with Bernthal.

“COUSINS! PRIMOS! CUGINI!!! Get ready for GARY!!!! We are so excited to finally share this little adventure with Richie and Mikey,” Moss-Bachrach wrote. “Making this was a dream come true. Thanks to the beautiful people of Gary, Indiana and as always Chicago, Illinois.”

The actor also noted that the episode will appear on Hulu under the name Gary, telling interested viewers to search its title instead of looking for it as part of The Bear‘s catalog.

The Bear was renewed for a fifth season after season 4 premiered in June 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FX and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Luis Guzmán talks voicing Wart in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’
Luis Guzmán talks voicing Wart in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’
Wart (Luis Guzman) in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.’ (Nintendo, Universal Studios)

Mario and Luigi are back on the big screen in the new animated film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The sequel, which is available to watch in theaters everywhere, has a star-studded voice cast including Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Donald Glover, Keegan-Michael Key and Jack Black. Added to the ensemble this time around is Luis Guzmán, who voices Wart. The villainous, toad-like foe makes his highly anticipated return to the Mario universe after years of no major appearances in the video games.

So, how does Guzmán feel about Wart making his return in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

“Finally!” he said. “Some really cool things take a while and this took a while for the right reasons.” 

Watching the film for the first time on a big screen, Guzmán said he was happy throughout the entirety of its runtime.

“I used to take my kids to see these kind of movies when they were young and here I am and I’m still watching these kind of movies,” Guzmán said. “It’s a good feeling. And in times that we’re dealing with these days, it’s nice to have this kind of departure and be entertained so colorfully and [see] all these characters that people know.”

Another thing Guzmán appreciates in the film is the diversity of the voice cast.

“That’s important, because this is worldwide. This is for a worldwide audience of many different cultures. And to have that kind of inclusion in this movie, I think it’s super important, and it makes people feel good about themselves, and for that matter, about their culture and who they are,” he said. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Travis Scott appears in teaser for ‘The Odyssey’
Travis Scott appears in teaser for ‘The Odyssey’
Travis Scott speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Just days after telling Rolling Stone that fans can expect new music, Travis Scott appears to have more surprises in store. He appeared in a first-look trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Greek epic The Odyssey, which aired Sunday during the NFL AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.

In the teaser, he stands on a table, warning a group of soldiers about an upcoming war.

“A war, a man, a trick — a trick to break the walls of Troy,” he says, as clips from the film’s iteration of the Trojan War appear on screen. “[It’s] burning, screaming to the ground.”

The film stars Matt Damon as the Greek hero Odysseus, Tom HollandLupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie and Elliot Page.

The project marks another collaboration between Nolan and Scott, who previously worked together on Nolan’s 2020 film Tenet, for which Scott recorded the song “The Plan.”

The Odyssey is set to premiere in theaters on July 17.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Street Fighter’ official trailer and more
In brief: ‘Street Fighter’ official trailer and more

We now have the teaser trailer and premiere window for Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2. The second season of the Outlander prequel series is set to make its debut in fall 2026. It stars Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine, as well as Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy, as two couples who fight against everything to stay together across space and time …

Wizards of Waverly Place fans, rejoice. Deadline reports that Gregg Sulkin is set to appear as Alex Russo’s ex-boyfriend Mason Greyback in the upcoming four-part conclusion of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown and Selena Gomez star in the spinoff series about the Russo family wizards …

The official trailer for Street Fighter has arrived. It follows estranged street fighters Ryu and Ken Masters, played by Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo, who are recruited for the next World Warrior Tournament. Kitao Sakurai directed the film, which arrives in theaters on Oct. 16 …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.