Jane Fonda to star in film adaptation of ‘The Correspondent’
Jane Fonda is set to star in a film adaptation of the bestselling book The Correspondent.
Lionsgate made the announcement to its social media on Wednesday. The studio shared a screenshot of Deadline‘s article on the subject.
“#TheCorrespondent – based on the best-selling novel by @virginia.l.evans. Coming soon,” Lionsgate’s caption reads.
In addition to starring, Fonda will produce the film alongside Todd Lieberman for his company Hidden Pictures. Cat Vasko will write the film’s script and executive produce the movie.
The Correspondent is the debut novel by Virginia Evans. It was published in April 2025 and has since sold over 1 million copies. Evans will also executive produce the film.
The novel’s plot follows an opinionated, retired lawyer named Sybil Van Antwerp who writes letters every single day to a litany of different people in her life. When she one day receives letters from someone in her past, she’s forced to examine one of the most difficult times in her life.
You don’t have to go to infinity and beyond for the Toy Story 5official trailer.
Disney and Pixar have released a 2 1/2-minute look at the upcoming animated sequel film. Everyone’s favorite toys — including Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Forky (Tony Hale) — are back in this new look that shows how the toys react to new technology.
The new trailer also shows off how Woody — who decided to leave his caretaker, Bonnie (Scarlett Spears), at the end of Toy Story 4 and live off the grid with Bo Peep (Annie Potts) — reunites with his original toy family.
Set to the classic Randy Newman song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” the trailer finds the gang of toys up against the new antagonist Lilypad. Voiced by Greta Lee, Lilypad is a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet that makes the toys’ jobs more difficult as they compete with this new threat to playtime.
“What are you, some sort of old man toy?” Lilypad asks Woody, who incredulously asks, “What?” in response.
“She thinks you’re old because you’re bald, Woody,” Forky says.
Newly announced voice cast members for the film include Craig Robinson as Atlas, a cheerful talking GPS hippo toy; Shelby Rabara as the excitable camera toy Snappy; Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze, an independent 8-year-old girl who loves animals; and Matty Matheson as the tech-fearing toy Dr. Nutcase.
Also announced to return to the franchise are John Ratzenberger as Hamm, Wallace Shawn as Rex, Blake Clark as Slinky Dog, Jeff Bergman as Mr. Potato Head, Anna Vocino as Mrs. Potato Head, Bonnie Hunt as Dolly, Melissa Villaseñor as Karen Beverly, John Hopkins as Mr. Pricklepants, Kristen Schaal as Trixie, Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl and Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom.
Toy Story 5 is directed by WALL-E and Finding Nemo helmer Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris. Newman returns to score his fifth Toy Story film. The movie rides like the wind into theaters on June 19.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.
HBO Max released the first trailer for its upcoming DC Studios superhero TV series on Wednesday, one day earlier than originally planned.
Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre and Kelly Macdonald star in the upcoming show, which will make its debut in August.
Lanterns follows a new recruit named John Stewart (Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Chandler). The two intergalactic cops are “drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland,” according to the show’s official logline.
“With all due respect, we’ve been training for, what, two months? And I haven’t even worn the ring yet,” Pierre’s Stewart says in the teaser trailer.
“Don’t get hung up on the jewelry, junior,” Chandler’s Hal Jordan says in response. “You’re just a f****** substitute teacher. You’re not ready to get up in front of the class until the ring says you are.”
Hal then shrugs and says, “But alright,” before leaving the ring on the dashboard and jumping out of the driver’s seat of the car he was driving.
Later in the trailer, Hal calls this instance “training.”
True Detective: Night Country‘s Chris Mundy is the showrunner for Lanterns. He writes the program alongside Watchmen‘s Damon Lindelof and DC comic creator Tom King.
Emily Henry is sticking with Netflix when it comes to the adaptations of her books.
One day before the film based on Henry’s beloved book People We Meet on Vacation arrives on Netflix, the streamer has announced it will develop her books Funny Story and Happy Place into movies.
While the announcement of Funny Story is new, the already-in-the-works adaptation of Happy Place is shifting from a TV series into a film.
Henry is set to write the screenplays for both upcoming adaptations of her works, neither of which has announced any cast members.
“I genuinely couldn’t be more excited to work on the adaptations of Happy Place and Funny Story with Netflix,” Henry said to Netflix’s Tudum. “The entire team there has been so passionate about, dedicated to, and supportive of People We Meet on Vacation from the jump, and getting to do it all over again — this time writing the scripts myself — has been a thrill. I feel so lucky to have found this home for these films, among people who believe deeply in the necessity and power of this kind of story.”
The plot of Happy Place follows a former couple who pretend to still be in a relationship while on one last vacation with their close friends.
Funny Story “is a shimmering, joyful tale about a pair of opposites with the wrong thing in common,” according to its official logline. It follows a children’s librarian named Daphne who forms a friendship with Miles, the ex of her ex-boyfriend Peter’s first love, Petra. Daphne and Miles then form a plan to get back at their respective exes.
Henry also has movie adaptations of her novels Beach Read and Book Lovers set in place with other studios and distributors.