In brief: Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao join 79th Cannes Film Festival jury and more

In brief: Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao join 79th Cannes Film Festival jury and more

The jury for the 79th Cannes Film Festival has been revealed. The previously announced president of this year’s festival will be director Park Chan-wook. He is set to be joined by a jury consisting of Demi Moore, Ruth Negga, Laura Wandel, Chloé Zhao, Diego Céspedes, Isaach De Bankolé, Paul Laverty and Stellan Skarsgård. This jury will award one of the 22 films in competition the festival’s highest prize, the Palme d’or. The winner will be announced on May 23 …

Speaking of the Cannes Film Festival, Variety reports that Jacob Elordi dropped out of participating in this year’s jury due to a foot injury. The outlet reports that Elordi recently broke his foot. Members of the Cannes jury must travel along the Croisette — a prominent road in Cannes, France — for premieres, press conferences and parties. It’s presumed Elordi felt he was unable to do so due to his injury …

Lucy Hale is set for her next romantic comedy. Deadline reports the actress will star in the upcoming fantasy romance film Vision Board. It will reunite her with The Hating Game and Which Brings Me to You director Peter Hutchings for their third collaboration. The movie follows a struggling fashion designer who drunkenly assembles a vision board and then wakes up to find herself living the dream life she assembled …

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Anna Sawai says Sam Mendes’ Beatles films will include Yoko Ono’s ‘side of the story’
Anna Sawai says Sam Mendes’ Beatles films will include Yoko Ono’s ‘side of the story’
Anna Sawai attends the world premiere of Apple TV’s “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 19, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Shōgun star Anna Sawai is set to play Yoko Ono in Sam Mendes’ Beatles films, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event. She tells Variety she hopes fans will come away with a better understanding of Ono, who married John Lennon in 1969 and has often been accused of breaking up The Beatles.

“It was my dream to tell her story and I didn’t think it would come this quick,” Sawai told the magazine. “There’s a version of her I feel people still don’t understand. And in this film, I think we’re going to be able to tell that side of the story.”

The actress notes that she’s been doing a lot of research for the role, including “so much reading.”

“So many books, so many videos, so many articles,” she explained. “She has so much artwork that also shows her personality.”

Sawai also offered up some insider info on how her co-stars Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan are handling performing as The Beatles for the film.

“They’re not even looking at the sheet music anymore,” she says. “They can just play it off and sing it, and it really sounds like the Beatles to me. It feels surreal.”

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of the band members. It is set expected to open in theaters in April 2028.

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‘Clayface’ teaser trailer shows off DC Studios’ first horror film
‘Clayface’ teaser trailer shows off DC Studios’ first horror film
The poster for ‘Clayface.’ (DC Studios)

Body horror is on full display in the Clayface teaser trailer.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures have released the first trailer for the upcoming thriller film from director James Watkins. It stars relative newcomer Tom Rhys Harries as the titular Gotham City villain.

According to its official description, Clayface “unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.”

The teaser, which runs for just over a minute, finds Harries in character as the titular villain. He lies down, covered head to toe in bandages, on what appears to be a hospital bed. As he rests, we see moments from his Hollywood past in quick flashbacks. It is all cross-cut with imagery of his body and face changing in many different ways.

The Batman director Matt Reeves is producing Clayface from a script by Mike Flanagan, who is known for his Netflix horror projects The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. DC Studios co-head James Gunn also produces the project, which marks the studio’s first-ever foray into the horror genre.

Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, Nancy Carroll and Joshua James also star in the upcoming film.

Clayface opens in theaters just ahead of Halloween on Oct. 23.

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Glen Powell, Judd Apatow comedy gets title ‘The Comeback King,’ ﻿starts production
Glen Powell, Judd Apatow comedy gets title ‘The Comeback King,’ ﻿starts production
The poster for ‘The Comeback King.’ (Universal Pictures)

The previously untitled original comedy from Judd Apatow and Glen Powell now has a title.

The Universal Pictures film will be called The Comeback King. It follows a country western star in free fall. This title announcement comes as production on the movie has started.

Apatow is set to direct and produce the film, which Powell will star in and also produce. The pair wrote the movie’s script together.

Cristin Milioti, Madelyn Cline, Stavros Halkias and Li Jin Hao will also star.

Apatow’s relationship with Universal Pictures traces back to his 2005 directorial debut The 40-Year-Old Virgin. He’s also directed Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, Trainwreck and The King of Staten Island for the film studio.

Powell shared a post, which he collaborated on with Apatow, announcing the film’s title on Monday.

“THE COMEBACK KING,” he captioned his post. “Turn it up. Feb 2027.”

The Comeback King arrives in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027.

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