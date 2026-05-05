FAA employee arrested after allegedly using work computer to threaten Trump

FAA employee arrested after allegedly using work computer to threaten Trump

A FAA flag is displayed at the Orville Wright Federal Building which houses the Federal Aviation Administration headquarters on June, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A Federal Aviation Administration employee was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened to harm the president and used a work computer to research his plans, prosecutors said.

Dean DelleChiaie, 35, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was slated to appear in federal court Tuesday on charges of communicating an interstate threat.

Prosecutors allege DelleChiaie used his government computer to search the internet for how to get a gun into a federal facility.

The suspect allegedly also made other incriminating searches on the device, including previous assassination attempts against Trump, the percentage of the population that wants the president dead and the phrase, “I am going to kill Donald John Trump,” according to the criminal complaint.

The Secret Service met with DelleChiaie in February, and he allegedly admitted to conducting those searches on his work computer, according to the complaint. 

He also told the Secret Service he owned three firearms, including a handgun he kept inside a safe at home, prosecutors allege.

On April 21, DelleChiaie allegedly used his personal email to transmit a threat across state lines to the White House’s email address, prosecutors said.

The email had for a subject, “Contact the President,” and said, “I, Dean DelleChiaie, am going neutralize/kill you — Donald John Trump — because you decided to kill kids — and say that it was War — when in reality — it is terrorism. God knows your actions and where you belong,” according to the complaint.

Attorney information for the suspect was not immediately available.

DelleChiaie faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, if convicted.

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1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Chick-fil-A in New Jersey, county prosecutor says
1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Chick-fil-A in New Jersey, county prosecutor says
New Jersey police officers stand guard outside Chick-Fil-A restaurant on April 12, 2026 in Union, New Jersey. (Photo by Zamek/VIEWpress)

(NEW YORK) — At least one person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting inside a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Saturday night in Union Township, New Jersey, according to authorities.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made as the investigation continued in the shooting at a Chick-fil-A on Route 22 in Union Township, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

“I have been briefed on the shooting last night in Union Township. As local law enforcement continues their investigation, we remain in close contact with officials on the ground,” Gov. Sherill said in a statement on Sunday morning. “My thoughts are with those who were injured in the shooting, and with their families.”

The fast-food restaurant was initially placed on lockdown following the shooting, which occurred around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“While no arrests have been made at this time, the preliminary investigation reveals this does not appear to be a random act of violence and there is no immediate ongoing threat to general public,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Two officials familiar with the matter told ABC News that preliminary information indicates the shooting was targeted and may have stemmed from a drug or gang dispute. The person who was fatally shot is believed to have been the target of the shooting, the officials said.

The other victims, according to the officials, were either employees or bystanders.

The Union Township Police Department is investigating the shooting and referred inquiries to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

A father of one of the Chick-fil-A employees working Saturday night told ABC New York station WABC that his son called him in a panic, saying that multiple suspects wearing masks entered the establishment. The father said his son told him several of his co-workers were injured in a shooting.

A Lyft driver told WABC that as he was finishing up a trip nearby, he heard at least seven gunshots that appeared to come from inside the restaurant.

“When I finished the trip, I go to Chick-fil-A to buy two burgers. I see the police, I heard the shots very close,” the driver said.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by Union County Crime Stoppers for information resulting in an indictment and conviction.

“Our community is heartbroken and shaken by the tragic act of violence that occurred last night at a local Chick-fil-A. What should have been an ordinary evening has left families grieving, individuals injured, and our entire Township in shock,” Union Township Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier said in a statement released on Sunday Afternoon.

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of the work that remains to ensure the safety of our communities. Violence has no place in the Township of Union, and we will continue to stand together – stronger and more united – in the face of it,” Guerra-Frazier added.

The prosecutor’s office asked the community to remain vigilant and report any information about the shooting to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office or the Union Township Police Department.

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Historians sue over Trump’s attempt to ignore Presidential Records Act
Historians sue over Trump’s attempt to ignore Presidential Records Act
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a news conference in James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 06, 2026, in Washington, DC. President Trump spoke about the successful military mission to rescue a weapons systems officer whose F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down in Iran. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The world’s largest association of historians is suing the Trump administration over a recent effort to justify the president keeping his official records rather than turning them over to the National Archives.

The American Historical Association and a second organization, American Oversight, filed the suit in Washington, D.C., District Court Monday, describing the case as an attempt to “preserve the historical record that belongs to the American people, before it is forever lost.”

“This case is about the preservation of records that document our nation’s history, and whether the American people are able to access and learn from that history,” the complaint said.

Last week, the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel issued an advisory opinion that stated Trump “need not further comply” with the decades-old law governing the handover of presidential records for public preservation after a president leaves office.

American Oversight, which is a nonprofit watchdog group, and the American Historical Association, which was founded in 1884 and is comprised of more than 10,000 historians, are asking a federal judge to declare that the Presidential Records Act is constitutional and to block Trump from using the opinion to justify keeping official records for himself.

“The Administration’s actions nullifying a law duly enacted by Congress, based on a legal determination that contravenes a decision of the Supreme Court, violate the separation of powers twice over,” the complaint said.

Passed by Congress in the wake of the Watergate scandal, the Presidential Records Act established that official presidential records — such as emails, phone records, and other materials created by White House staff over the course of their official duties — become public property and are maintained by the National Archives and Records Administration.  

After his first term in office, Trump was accused of violating the Presidential Records Act by storing boxes of sensitive presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate and taking steps to thwart the government’s efforts to retrieve them.

He was indicted for allegedly retaining classified information and obstructing justice, though the case was dismissed over U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s concerns about the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith. 

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Fulton County files motion seeking return of seized 2020 ballots, spokesperson says
Fulton County files motion seeking return of seized 2020 ballots, spokesperson says
Voters casting ballot (CREDIT: Hill Street Studios/Getty Images)

(FULTON COUNTY, Ga.) — Officials in Fulton County, Georgia, filed a motion Wednesday seeking the return of all files from the 2020 election that were seized by the FBI last week, according to a spokesperson for the county. 

FBI agents last Wednesday removed 700 boxes containing ballots and other materials associated with the 2020 election from a county election site after obtaining a search warrant approved by a federal magistrate judge.

The warrant said the material “constitutes evidence of the commission of a criminal offense” and had been “used as the means of committing a criminal offense.” 

The county’s new motion also seeks the unsealing of the affidavit filed in relation to the search warrant, the spokesperson said in a statement. 

The statement said that because the case is still under seal, the county is unable to share the contents of the motion.

The FBI’s action comes after Trump has repeatedly made baseless claims that there was voter fraud in the 2020 election, specifically in Georgia, that contributed to his election loss.

Georgia officials audited and certified the results following the election, and numerous lawsuits challenging the election results in the state were rejected by the courts.

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