Hilary Duff covers ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, even though she says she’s ‘not a spring chicken’

Hilary Duff covers ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, even though she says she’s ‘not a spring chicken’

Hilary Duff attends The Daily Front Row’s 10th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It must be luck or something: Hilary Duff is one of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover models.

Hilary joins social media star Alix Earle, comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish and model Nicole Williams English as the cover girls for the 2026 edition of the iconic issue. SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day writes, “Hilary’s career arc is its own form of quiet rebellion, in which she continues to reinvent herself, leaning into each season with confidence, humor and grace.”

You can see Hilary’s full shoot online now; it was done in South Caicos, one of the Turks and Caicos islands. Hilary, 38, mostly wears one-piece suits and a few high-waisted two-pieces.

“I’m a mom of four and I’m not a spring chicken,” she tells the magazine. “So, of course it was flattering.”

She adds, “I don’t typically frolic around in a bathing suit, so it was a little scary. But it was also incredibly empowering. It was a mostly female crew on set, and it really felt like a celebration of women.”

“I can look at my body now and appreciate all the things it has done for me,” she notes. “I no longer find that I am constantly comparing myself — and that is a better place to exist.”

The magazine spread comes ahead of Hilary’s upcoming live performances: She has three shows at The Voltaire in Las Vegas starting on May 22, then she’ll officially launch her Lucky Me tour June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The tour comes in support of Hilary’s album luck… or something, which came out in February and was her first in more than 10 years.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ gets Netflix premiere date
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Colin Jost hosts ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ (Netflix)

Answer: This date marks the premiere of Pop Culture Jeopardy! on Netflix. Question: What is May 11?

A brand-new season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! is set to premiere on the streaming service on May 11 with new episodes debuting every weekday through June 5.

Season 2 marks the first season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! to debut on Netflix after the streamer picked up the popular quiz show in October 2025. It moved over from Prime Video, where season 1 aired in December 2024.

Colin Jost will return as the host of the unscripted program. This new season consists of 20, 25-minute episodes.

According to Netflix, the show “is a twist on the classic quiz show’s ‘answer-and-question’ format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the exciting and ever-changing world of pop culture.”

Its contestants “compete on teams to test their knowledge on a variety of categories as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights,” the synopsis continues.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘When Calls the Heart’ prequel ‘Hope Valley: 1874’ is an ‘a little bit of an escape,’ says star
‘When Calls the Heart’ prequel ‘Hope Valley: 1874’ is an ‘a little bit of an escape,’ says star
Lachlan Quarmby, Roan Curtis, Maria March, Jill Hennessy, Bethany Joy Lenz, Mila Morgan and Benjamin Ayres attend ‘When Calls the Heart’ and ‘Hope Valley: 1874 Celebration’ in West Hollywood, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hallmark)

Hope Valley: 1874, the prequel series to When Calls the Heart, premieres Saturday on Hallmark+, and star Jill Hennessy thinks it provides “a little bit of an escape.”

Hope Valley: 1874 follows Rebecca Clarke and her daughter, who settle in a Western Canadian frontier town where Hennessy’s character, Hattie Quinn, runs the trading post. “She’s sort of the go-between and the hub of all these people,” Hennessy tells ABC Audio of Hattie, who’s a widow and single mother.

“She’s sorta used to living on her own, but deeply afraid of her daughter moving off, trying not to confront how scared she is: ‘Oh my gosh, but what will I do when she leaves me?'”

Hennessy says Hope Valley will please When Calls the Heart fans aka Hearties, while offering some key differences.

“In this show, I think they’re gonna get all of the warmth and the romance aspect, in a structure, though, that goes a little broader, can be a little darker, a little more gritty,” she explains.

She adds that the series has “a lot of focus on women’s relationships, and women and men in a friendship/survival kind of way, where there’s no competition, there’s no bitterness, and people are just trying to make it through the day.”

Hennessy, a veteran of shows like Law & Order, Crossing Jordan and Yellowstone, says there’s a “sweetness” to Hope Valley, which she says is “so nice to go to … with everything that’s happening in the world.”

“Even as an actor … it’s kind of nice to get there, and put on the petticoat and the corset, and work with nice people,” she adds. “This is just one of the nicest casts. It is very appealing. It’s a nice — how can I say? — a little bit of an escape.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Tell Me Lies’ creator Meaghan Oppenheimer reflects on the end of hit series
‘Tell Me Lies’ creator Meaghan Oppenheimer reflects on the end of hit series
Jackson White and Grace Van Patten appear in this still from ‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3. (Ian Watson/Disney)

Tell Me Lies has come to an end.

The explosive season 3 finale is out now on Hulu, and as the episode dropped, series creator and showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer delivered the news that the finale also marks the show’s end.

“After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale,” Oppenheimer wrote in an Instagram post Monday. “This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it. Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion.”

She went on to say that her goal “has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you.”

“And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending – a privilege very few shows get,” she wrote.

She added, “Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future.”

Tell Me Lies, which is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, made its debut on Hulu in 2022.

The series follows the lives of a group of college friends. At the center is a turbulent romance between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and  (Jackson White), which unfolds over the course of eight years.

The show also stars Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, Alicia Crowder and Tom Ellis.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.