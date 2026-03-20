Local headlines for Friday, March 20

If the U.S Postal Service gets its way, it could soon cost nearly a dollar to mail a first-class letter. Right now, a first-class stamp costs 78 cents. In a congressional hearing on Tuesday, the Postmaster General said it needs to be 90 to 95 cents to cover last year’s $9 billion in losses.

Suspended Martinsville Mayor LC Jones says he’s going to run for another four-year term. His current term expires at the end of the year. He had planned not to run, but he said a citizen’s committee formed and encouraged him to change his mind.

The registrar’s office says four people have currently filed the necessary paperwork to run for the seats of Jones and Aaron Rawls: Chad Hall, of the cable access station BTW21; Charles Niederstadt; Michael Greene; and Verna “Tina” Jenkins. None of them has formally announced or issued any type of public statement.

Lots of bills are on the Governor’s desk. One of them would create a retail market for marijuana by the first of next year. Lawmakers adopted a flat tax of 6%, and the bill allows localities to adopt a tax rate between 1 and 3.5 percent, with at least 40% of the money collected going to early childhood and education.

A day after the Federal Reserve Board held interest rates steady — citing the ongoing war with Iran and a big unknown —mortgage rates are going up again. ABC’s Michelle Franzen has more

The warming trend that began yesterday continues into the weekend. A weak front will bring a chance of rain tonight and on Monday as it passes. Increasing clouds and breezy today with gusts up to 20 mph and a high of 70. There’s a 30% chance of scattered showers tonight, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 52. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 76.