Board of Supervisors adopts budget

Board of Supervisors adopts budget

The Henry County Board of Supervisors adopted its fiscal year 2026- 2027 budget during a work session held on May 5 and set a real estate tax rate of $0.50 per $100 of assessed value.

The Board also approved a series of targeted staffing actions and contingency measures designed to
maintain service levels while preserving flexibility amid continued uncertainty surrounding the state
budget.

As part of those actions, the Board authorized the County Administrator to move forward with hiring
several key positions, including four additional roles in the Department of Public Safety, a Cyber Security
Technician in the Information Technology Department, a Code Compliance Inspector in the Department
of Planning, Zoning, and Inspection, a Fiscal Technician in the Finance Department, and an Administrative Assistant in the Sheriff’s Office. These positions are intended to support growing operational demands, enhance efficiency, and maintain service delivery across departments.

The Board voted 5-1 to set the real estate tax rate at $0.50 per $100 of assessed value, with Horsepasture Supervisor Debra Buchanan casting the dissenting vote. The adopted rate reflects a balance between funding current priorities and maintaining flexibility as the Commonwealth finalizes its
budget, which could impact local funding obligations.

County officials noted that the selected rate allows the County to respond to potential financial changes
at the state level. If the state budget is approved as currently projected, the Board may consider
additional staffing investments at a later date.

The adopted budget continues to prioritize core services, including public education, public safety, and
workforce stability. It includes a 2% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for County employees. It maintains a conservative approach to capital spending, focusing on essential maintenance and
equipment replacement while deferring major new projects.

The budget also reflects the County’s recent reassessment, which increased total property values by
approximately 51% overall and 66% for residential properties. Although the adopted tax rate is lower
than the current rate of $0.555, most property owners are expected to see an increase in their tax bills
due to higher assessed values.

To help offset these impacts, the budget expands real estate tax relief for seniors and individuals with
disabilities by increasing the income eligibility threshold to $40,000.

In addition, the budget eliminates the $20.75 Motor Vehicle License Fee and replaces that revenue
through a revenue-neutral adjustment to personal property and machinery and tools tax rates. For many residents, particularly those with lower-value vehicles, this change is expected to reduce overall
vehicle-related taxes.

The Board will act on appropriating the FY27 budget at its May 26 regular meeting.

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