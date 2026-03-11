New city manager, crime up slightly

The Martinsville City Council met for a regular meeting in Council Chambers on Tuesday night. After a closed session, it was announced that retired Police Chief Rob Fincher (left) would be the new permanent city manager at $175,500 a year.

Fincher, who became the Interim City Manager of Martinsville, appointed Chad Rhoads to replace him as Chief. Rhoads said last night that crime is up slightly in Martinsville, but nothing in the numbers concerns him, noting that overall, the rate is still at a historic low. He suggested new retail policies that pursue shoplifters may have caused at least a part of the increase.