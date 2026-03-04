Axton man arrested for child porn

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has arrested an Axton man
following an investigation involving the unlawful recording of a juvenile.

On March 2, 2026, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a concerning video
that had been discovered on a cellular device. The video was reported to depict a juvenile in the nude
that was secretly recorded and raised concerns that the recording may have been made without the
juvenile’s knowledge or consent. Based on the nature of the report, investigators immediately
initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the recording.

As part of the investigation, investigators conducted a forensic interview and obtained a legal process
to search a residence located on Irisburg Road in Axton, Virginia. During the execution of the search
warrant, multiple electronic devices were seized for evidentiary purposes.

As a result of the investigation, Virgil Derek Mitchell, 36 years of age, who resides at the Irisburg
Road residence was charged in connection with the production of child pornography and the possession of child pornography.

Mitchell was taken into custody and later appeared before a magistrate for a bond hearing through the normal judicial process utilized throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was subsequently released on a $5,000.00 secured bond.

Due to the sensitive nature of this case and the involvement of a juvenile victim, additional details will not be released at this time.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting children and thoroughly investigating crimes involving the exploitation of minors.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or provide information anonymously through Martinsville Henry County Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. Tips may also be submitted by texting HCSO followed by the tip information to 847411.

Another winter storm threatens to drop more snow as dangerous cold lingers
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Another winter storm will be affecting tens of millions of Americans this weekend, adding more snow to the harsh weather that has already caused the deaths of over 100 people since last week, according to officials.

Snow began falling in parts of eastern Tennessee, the Carolinas, and southern Virginia on Friday. Parts of northeastern Tennessee have already gotten up to three inches of fresh snow.

Through Saturday, this storm will begin to rapidly intensify over the Atlantic Ocean and offshore of the Mid-Atlantic, with winds quickly increasing as snow continues to fall over the Southeast.

With strong gusts between 35 and 60 mph and heavy snow, blizzard conditions are possible for millions late Saturday afternoon into the evening from eastern Georgia to Maryland.

Both South Carolina and North Carolina are under the Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow and strong winds that will lead to whiteout conditions and dangerous travel.

The snow forecast shows a widespread 6-12 inches across the Carolinas, into western Tennessee and southeastern Virginia. Snow will start tapering off early Sunday morning.

“Major” winter storm impacts are expected for much of the Carolinas into southeastern Virginia.

Dangerous travel conditions leading to major travel disruptions, blizzard conditions, gusts up to 70 mph, coastal flooding, and beach erosion will all be possible with the peak of the storm on Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, more than 1,500 flights have been cancelled.

The storm moves out to sea on Sunday, with models continuing to keep it well off the coast and not bringing any significant snowfall to the Northeast, which was hit with heavy snow last week.

While the snow may be out of the way by Sunday, the freezing temperatures will remain.

A wide swath of America from the Upper Midwest down to the Deep South and out to the east are waking up with dangerously cold temperatures, which will linger into early next week for most.

Cities like Washington, D.C., Detroit and Green Bay had wind chills at zero Saturday morning, while New York City, Nashville and Little Rock had wind chills down into the single digits.

Through the weekend, places like Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Syracuse, New York, are under a Cold Weather Advisory until Sunday for wind chills between -15 and -25.

The New York City area remains under a cold weather advisory this morning for wind chills as low as -10 possible just before sunrise.

The bitter, and in some cases extreme, cold extends all the way to the Gulf Coast this weekend.

In Florida, an Extreme Cold Warning is in place for Sunday morning, where wind chills could reach the upper-teens in West Palm Beach, and Orlando could reach as low as 12. Jacksonville could also see wind chills on Sunday morning down to 9 and Tallahassee down to 10.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Police investigate North Carolina mother’s death as a murder
Frezja Matisse Baker in a photo released by police. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — Missing North Carolina mother Frezja Matisse Baker was pronounced dead by police after she was found in a vehicle on Thursday, officials said. Her death is now being investigated as a murder, according to police.

Baker was found unresponsive in her vehicle at around 9:35 a.m. before being pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined, police noted.

Baker was last seen just before 10 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 4, driving her gray blue 2004 Honda Accord, authorities said.

Baker’s family members expressed concern for her well-being earlier this week and had been seeking information on her whereabouts, according to police.

“I just want my baby home, I just want her home, I just want her home, in good health and good, that’s all,” Baker’s mother, who requested anonymity, told WSOC.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective — Detective Buhr is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.