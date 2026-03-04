Axton man arrested for child porn

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has arrested an Axton man
following an investigation involving the unlawful recording of a juvenile.
On March 2, 2026, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a concerning video
that had been discovered on a cellular device. The video was reported to depict a juvenile in the nude
that was secretly recorded and raised concerns that the recording may have been made without the
juvenile’s knowledge or consent. Based on the nature of the report, investigators immediately
initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the recording.
As part of the investigation, investigators conducted a forensic interview and obtained a legal process
to search a residence located on Irisburg Road in Axton, Virginia. During the execution of the search
warrant, multiple electronic devices were seized for evidentiary purposes.
As a result of the investigation, Virgil Derek Mitchell, 36 years of age, who resides at the Irisburg
Road residence was charged in connection with the production of child pornography and the possession of child pornography.
Mitchell was taken into custody and later appeared before a magistrate for a bond hearing through the normal judicial process utilized throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was subsequently released on a $5,000.00 secured bond.
Due to the sensitive nature of this case and the involvement of a juvenile victim, additional details will not be released at this time.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting children and thoroughly investigating crimes involving the exploitation of minors.
This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or provide information anonymously through Martinsville Henry County Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. Tips may also be submitted by texting HCSO followed by the tip information to 847411.