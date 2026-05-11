Local gas prices up 13 cents per gallon

Average gas prices in Virginia are up 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.29 today. That’s 29 cents higher than a month ago and $1.34 higher than a year ago. The average price in Martinsville and Henry County is $4.19, according to AAA.
Related Posts
Pine Products to get another chance
The USDA has approved a $7.56 million loan guarantee to a company in Mississippi to restart the idle Pine Products…
First stages of development for data center
An agreement between the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority and a company tied to data center development has been entered…
Separate fires destroy two houses
No word on injuries or the cause, but two homes were destroyed by fire in Henry County overnight. Fire and…