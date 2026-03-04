Books and Bunnies event coming soon

The Harvest Youth Board encourages reading for children through interactive Easter events.

Martinsville, Va. — The Harvest Youth Board to host the Books and Bunnies event at the Monogram Smith River Sports Complex.

The Harvest Youth Board is excited to host its annual Books and Bunnies event on Saturday, March 14th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This year’s event will look a little different as it will be held on Fields 2 & 3 at the Monogram Smith River Sports Complex, rather than at the amphitheater. However, if the rain date of March 28, 2026 is utilized, the event will take place at the amphitheater as in previous years.

Books and Bunnies is a celebration dedicated to making literacy fun for children and families across Martinsville/Henry County. Children can enjoy crafts, prizes, music, activity stations, and will even go home with a brand-new free book. The highly anticipated egg hunt will begin promptly at 12:00 p.m.

“We are so excited to be able to host Books and Bunnies again this year! This event provides a fun egg hunt and a free book for every child who attends. One of our main goals as a board is to increase literacy rates in our community, and this event helps us achieve that goal,” said Dylan Spencer, Harvest Youth Board Vice Chair and Special Events Committee Chair.

Books and Bunnies was created with a greater purpose in mind. The Harvest Youth Board recognizes the importance of fostering a love for reading at an early age. Research consistently shows that strong reading skills are foundational to academic success and lifelong learning. By pairing literacy with an exciting, engaging community event, the board works to make books feel accessible, enjoyable, and celebrated.

In addition to the egg hunt, families can enjoy food vendors, interactive experiences, and opportunities to connect with local youth-serving organizations that will share resources for families.

The Harvest Youth Board believes that when a community invests in its children, it invests in its future. Through Books and Bunnies — a free and open-to-the-public event — the board aims to strengthen community connections while inspiring the next generation of readers.

“Books and Bunnies is a wonderful initiative that helps us focus on our mission by increasing the distribution of books to youth in Martinsville-Henry County. This event allows us to reach children throughout the area by sharing our love for literacy and creativity,” said Madeline Cooley, Harvest Youth Board Communications Committee Co-Chair.

To find out more about Books and Bunnies, visit www.harvestyouthboard.org