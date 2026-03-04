Books and Bunnies event coming soon

Books and Bunnies event coming soon

The Harvest Youth Board encourages reading for children through interactive Easter events. 

Martinsville, Va. — The Harvest Youth Board to host the Books and Bunnies event at the Monogram Smith River Sports Complex. 

The Harvest Youth Board is excited to host its annual Books and Bunnies event on Saturday, March 14th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This year’s event will look a little different as it will be held on Fields 2 & 3 at the Monogram Smith River Sports Complex, rather than at the amphitheater. However, if the rain date of March 28, 2026 is utilized, the event will take place at the amphitheater as in previous years.

Books and Bunnies is a celebration dedicated to making literacy fun for children and families across Martinsville/Henry County. Children can enjoy crafts, prizes, music, activity stations, and will even go home with a brand-new free book. The highly anticipated egg hunt will begin promptly at 12:00 p.m.

“We are so excited to be able to host Books and Bunnies again this year! This event provides a fun egg hunt and a free book for every child who attends. One of our main goals as a board is to increase literacy rates in our community, and this event helps us achieve that goal,” said Dylan Spencer, Harvest Youth Board Vice Chair and Special Events Committee Chair.

Books and Bunnies was created with a greater purpose in mind. The Harvest Youth Board recognizes the importance of fostering a love for reading at an early age. Research consistently shows that strong reading skills are foundational to academic success and lifelong learning. By pairing literacy with an exciting, engaging community event, the board works to make books feel accessible, enjoyable, and celebrated.

In addition to the egg hunt, families can enjoy food vendors, interactive experiences, and opportunities to connect with local youth-serving organizations that will share resources for families.

The Harvest Youth Board believes that when a community invests in its children, it invests in its future. Through Books and Bunnies — a free and open-to-the-public event — the board aims to strengthen community connections while inspiring the next generation of readers.

“Books and Bunnies is a wonderful initiative that helps us focus on our mission by increasing the distribution of books to youth in Martinsville-Henry County. This event allows us to reach children throughout the area by sharing our love for literacy and creativity,” said Madeline Cooley, Harvest Youth Board Communications Committee Co-Chair.

To find out more about Books and Bunnies, visit www.harvestyouthboard.org

Related Posts

Severe weather across the South may bring tornadoes
Severe weather across the South may bring tornadoes
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Severe weather is headed to the deep South, from Texas to Mississippi, with damaging winds, possible tornadoes and some large hail forecast.

A powerful storm system will move out of the Rockies on Saturday and will bring the severe weather across the deep South.

Storms will move into Dallas, Texas, late Saturday morning, with some gusty winds and very heavy rain.

The storms will move through Houston between 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday with damaging winds, a threat for an isolated tornado and some heavy rain.

New Orleans, Louisiana, and Jackson, Mississippi, will see storms moving through between midnight and 2 a.m. Damaging winds, isolated tornado and heavy rain is possible.

Storms move through Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama, early Sunday morning from 5 to 8 a.m. with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Atlanta gets storms and heavy rain mid to late morning Sunday, but severe weather with tornado threat will stay south into Albany, Georgia, to Panama City, Tallahassee, Gainesville, Florida

This same storm system with severe weather will also bring heavy rain from Texas all the way to the Carolinas with a chance for flash flooding.

The highest threat for flash flooding will be from just east of Dallas, Texas, to Little Rock, Arkansas and into Memphis, Tennessee.

Locally some areas could get 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short period of time, causing flash flooding.

After a very dry period for the entire western U.S., a very active storm track has its eyes set on the West. 

Starting Sunday afternoon, a series of storms will pound the West from California to Colorado with very heavy snow in the mountains and heavy rain and flooding for coastal California.

The highest threat for flash flooding and debris flow will be from just south of the San Francisco Bay area down to Los Angeles.

Sunday through Friday, some areas in California could see 3 to 6 inches of rain, which is expected to cause flash flooding and debris flow.

The Sierra Nevada Mountains, in California, some areas could see 3 to 6 feet of snow. The Rockies could also see several feet of snow next week.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.