Two new judges appointed

With the retirement of Circuit Judge G. Carter Greer, the General Assembly has elected General District Judge Stephanie Vipperman (at right) to become the new circuit judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit in Virginia. Appointed as the new general district judge is Henry County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Dawn Futtrell, a post she has held since 1997.
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