Rosie Perez, Heather Graham and more join ‘The White Lotus’ season 4

Rosie Perez, Heather Graham and more join ‘The White Lotus’ season 4

A photo of Rosie Perez. (Rob Northway) | A photo of Heather Graham. (Ben Ritter)

Many new actors are checking in to The White Lotus.

Heather Graham, Frida Gustavsson, Rosie Perez, Tobias Santelmann, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet have joined the season 4 cast of the hit HBO series, ABC Audio has confirmed. There is currently no word as to the specific characters they will play.

The Emmy-winning show will film in France for its fourth season. It will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and its employees over the course of a week.

These new actors join the previously announced ensemble cast of Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Vincent Cassel, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Charlie Hall and Jarrad Paul.

According to HBO, casting for the season is still ongoing.

The White Lotus was created, written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Oscars 2026: Amy Madigan wins best supporting actress
Oscars 2026: Amy Madigan wins best supporting actress
Amy Madigan accepts the best actress in a supporting role award for ‘Weapons’ onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Amy Madigan won best supporting actress at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

This was her second Oscar nomination and first win. Madigan was awarded the prize for her performance as Aunt Gladys in Weapons. She was nominated alongside Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Wunmi Mosaku and Teyana Taylor.

Last year’s winner, Zoe Saldaña, took to the stage to announce this year’s best supporting actress nominees. Saldaña won the award in 2025 for her performance in Emilia Pérez.

Madigan made history with her nomination for Weapons. It came a record-setting 40 years after she was first nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in the 1985 film Twice in a Lifetime. Her win for Weapons has now set a record for the longest gap between nominations before a win.

While onstage, Madigan shouted out her fellow nominees in her category, saying that everyone has been so welcoming to her across the entirety of awards season. She also made the crowd laugh as she talked about how she created her acceptance speech.

“I was in the shower last night trying to think of something to say as I was shaving my legs,” Madigan said, before looking down at her outfit. “I have pants on, I don’t have to worry about that.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The most-anticipated films of 2026
The most-anticipated films of 2026
Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) in ‘Toy Story 5.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

2026 is shaping up to be a year filled with blockbusters and other big cinematic events. With sequels, animated family films and superhero movies looking to make an impact, here’s a look at some of the most-anticipated films of the upcoming year.

The summer starts off with the debut of Toy Story 5 on June 19. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang of toys return for the fifth film in the Pixar animated film franchise. This time around, the toys are facing what could be their biggest obstacle yet — a modern technology takeover. Greta Lee voices the new character, Lilypad, a smart tablet that is taking over playtime. Finding Nemo director Andrew Stanton helms the film from a script he wrote.

Also making a splash this summer is Christopher Nolan‘s epic The Odyssey. Releasing on July 17, the film is Nolan’s first since his Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in this movie adaptation of Homer‘s epic poem. Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson also star.

Swinging in to theaters on July 31 is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This movie brings Tom Holland back in his fourth stand-alone film as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, also known as Peter Parker. It is the continuation of his story after the wildly successful 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which found all of Peter’s friends and family forgetting who he is. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return as MJ and Ned, while Sadie Sink joins the franchise in a mystery role.

Audiences will return to Panem with the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on Nov. 20. The backstory of Haymitch Abernathy, who mentored Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, will be told in this adaptation of Suzanne Collins‘ bestselling prequel novel. Francis Lawrence returns to the franchise to direct the film that stars Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons and Elle Fanning, and is set to have Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson return as Katniss and Peeta.

Will the next Barbenheimer be Avengers: Dunesday? Two major films are set to release on Dec. 18 — Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. The former finds brothers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo back at the helm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they direct the next Avengers film, which stars Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Dr. Doom. The latter stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in the third part of Denis Villeneuve‘s space opera based on Frank Herbert‘s Dune Messiah.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fit check for my sequel era: ‘KPop Demon Hunters 2’ confirmed
Fit check for my sequel era: ‘KPop Demon Hunters 2’ confirmed
‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ (Courtesy: Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters could be a winner at Sunday night’s Academy Awards, but if it isn’t, perhaps KPop Demon Hunters 2 can one day bring home the gold.

Netflix confirmed on Thursday that its most popular film of all time is getting a sequel, with co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning to helm the project.

The sequel, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, will mark the first project under the pair’s exclusive multiyear writing and directing deal across animation, according to Netflix.

In a statement, Kang shared her excitement about continuing the story and what the response to the original animated hit means to her as a Korean filmmaker.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” she said. “There’s so much more to this world we have built and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

Appelhans added, “These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation and story can come together.”

In addition to being a hit on streaming and the Billboard charts, KPop Demon Hunters has gained major attention this awards season. It’s nominated for best animated feature at the Oscars Sunday, while its #1 soundtrack hit “Golden” is up for best original song.

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