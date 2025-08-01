Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
The Sandman Presents: Death: The High Cost of Living: The final bonus episode focused on the character Death ends the series forever.

Freeform
Project Runway: Heidi Klum returns as host of the fashion design reality competition series.

Peacock
Twisted Metal: Anthony Mackie stars in season 2 of the post-apocalyptic action comedy series.

Movie theaters
The Bad Guys 2: Your favorite felons are back in the sequel film — and this time they’re the good guys.

The Naked Gun: Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson star in the comedy film.

She Rides Shotgun: Taron Egerton is on the run in the gritty crime thriller.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

‘The Bear’ season four premiering in June
FX

The Bear season four now has a premiere date.

FX announced that the Emmy-winning series will be back Wednesday, June 25 on Hulu, with all 10 episodes debuting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and on Disney+ internationally.

According to a press release, in this season, “the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.” The chef comedy-drama stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

FX also announced premiere dates for the new sci-fi series Alien: Earth and the new drama The Lowdown. Alien: Earth, starring Timothy Olyphant, will premiere on Tuesday, August 12, with the first two episodes available to stream on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET, on the FX linear channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT and on Disney+ internationally.

The Lowdown will premiere on Tuesday, September 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes and will air weekly after that. Episodes will be available the day after on Hulu, and will be available on Disney+ internationally.

FX, Hulu and Disney+ are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Emma Stone stars in teaser trailer for new Yorgos Lanthimos film ‘Bugonia’
Atsushi Nishijima/Focus Features

The teaser trailer for Emma Stone‘s latest film collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos has arrived.

Focus Features released the first trailer for Lanthimos’ film Bugonia on Thursday.

The movie, which arrives in theaters this fall, follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who “kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth,” according to its official synopsis. You know, that old chestnut.

Stone plays Michelle, the high-powered CEO who gets kidnapped. Jesse Plemons stars as one of the young men who ends up taking her, convinced she is some sort of alien.

“It all starts with something magnificent. A flower, then a honey bee. The workers gather pollen for the queen,” Plemons says in the trailer. “But the bees, they’re dying, and that’s the way they planned it. To make us the same as the bees. But it is not in control anymore. We are.”

Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone also star in the film with a script by The Menu screenwriter Will Tracy.

Stone has starred in three other Lanthimos films: The Favourite, Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness. She won her second best actress Oscar in a decade for her performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things.

Bugonia opens in theaters with a special limited engagement on Oct. 24. It expands wider on Oct. 31.

78th Annual Tony Awards: The winners
CBS

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, were handed out Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and carried live on CBS.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best musical
Maybe Happy Ending

Best play
Purpose

Best revival of a musical
Sunset Blvd.

Best revival of a play
Eureka Day

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Kara Young, Purpose

Best direction of a play
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Best direction of a musical
Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

Best original score
Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

Best book of a musical
Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

Best choreography
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Best costume design of a play
Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best costume design of a musical
Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Best orchestrations
Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club

Best scenic design of a musical
Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending

Best scenic design of a play
Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best lighting design of a musical
Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd.

Best lighting design of a play
Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best sound design of a play
Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best sound design of a musical
Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

