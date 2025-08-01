Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

FX announced that the Emmy-winning series will be back Wednesday, June 25 on Hulu, with all 10 episodes debuting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and on Disney+ internationally.
According to a press release, in this season, “the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.” The chef comedy-drama stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
FX also announced premiere dates for the new sci-fi series Alien: Earth and the new drama The Lowdown.Alien: Earth, starring Timothy Olyphant, will premiere on Tuesday, August 12, with the first two episodes available to stream on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET, on the FX linear channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT and on Disney+ internationally.
The Lowdown will premiere on Tuesday, September 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes and will air weekly after that. Episodes will be available the day after on Hulu, and will be available on Disney+ internationally.
The teaser trailer for Emma Stone‘s latest film collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos has arrived.
Focus Features released the first trailer for Lanthimos’ film Bugonia on Thursday.
The movie, which arrives in theaters this fall, follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who “kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth,” according to its official synopsis. You know, that old chestnut.
Stone plays Michelle, the high-powered CEO who gets kidnapped. Jesse Plemons stars as one of the young men who ends up taking her, convinced she is some sort of alien.
“It all starts with something magnificent. A flower, then a honey bee. The workers gather pollen for the queen,” Plemons says in the trailer. “But the bees, they’re dying, and that’s the way they planned it. To make us the same as the bees. But it is not in control anymore. We are.”
Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone also star in the film with a script by The Menu screenwriter Will Tracy.
Stone has starred in three other Lanthimos films: The Favourite, Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness. She won her second best actress Oscar in a decade for her performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things.
Bugonia opens in theaters with a special limited engagement on Oct. 24. It expands wider on Oct. 31.