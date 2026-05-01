In brief: ‘It’s Not Like That’ gets trailer and more

In brief: ‘It’s Not Like That’ gets trailer and more

Off Campus may be a couple weeks out from debuting its first season, but Prime Video has already announced two new additions for season 2. India Fowler is set to play Grace Ivers, who is the love interest of John Logan, in the show’s second season. The Off Campus social media accounts shared the news, writing, “We’ve found our Grace Ivers. Obsessed with our newest Briar U addition, India Fowler!” in the caption. Variety reports that Hamilton star Phillipa Soo will also join the show’s cast in season 2 …

The trailer for It’s Not Like That has arrived. Prime Video released the first trailer for the family drama series starring Scott Foley. The series “explores multigenerational family dynamics and the complexities of rebuilding life after loss,” according to an official synopsis. Foley plays Malcolm, a pastor and recently widowed dad of three who navigates a new relationship with parenthood. It premieres on May 15 …

ABC has renewed its revival of Scrubs for a second season. Original cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke star in the revival. Additionally, the Tim Allen sitcom Shifting Gears has been renewed for season 3 on the network. Kat Dennings co-leads the series, for which she also serves as a producer …

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Olivia Rodrigo meets ‘SNL”s own Miranda Priestley in promo for hosting gig
Olivia Rodrigo meets ‘SNL”s own Miranda Priestley in promo for hosting gig
Host Olivia Rodrigo during ‘SNL’ promos on April 28, 2026 (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Olivia Rodrigo is the host and the musical guest for Saturday Night Live on May 2, and in a new promo, we are reminded of just how much she’s been involved with the show over the years — in a spoof of The Devil Wears Prada.

In the promo, Olivia tells cast members Andrew Dismukes and Jane Wickline to dismiss the idea that the show will be all about her. She tells them that in order to make “the best show possible,” they should think of her as a “glorified assistant,” noting, “I work for you guys this week.”

Cue cast member James Austin Johnson popping up in full Meryl Streep-as-Miranda Priestly drag and ordering everyone around. Olivia laughs at him, but when he gets annoyed, she explains, “It’s just my first time hosting, so I’m still learning about all these skits.”

“These skits?” James asks, then goes into a speech that parodies Miranda’s “cerulean sweater” speech from the first Devil Wears Prada movie. “OK, you think this show has nothing to do with you, pop star?”

James then starts ticking off the times Olivia’s been referenced by the show, or appeared on it, including the sketch where all the male cast members bond over her song “drivers license” and the 2024 “Tiny A** Bag” sketch.

“So, I find it sort of comical that you think these ‘skits’ have nothing to do with you when in fact your entire career has been turned into sketches by the people in this very room,” he tells Liv.

Before she can respond, someone else says, “Lorne [Michaels] just got here!” and everyone scrambles for cover. “Please don’t tell Lorne about this,” says James before running off.

 

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Tyler Perry firefighter drama starring Tyler Lepley, Da’Vinci and more coming to Netflix
Tyler Perry firefighter drama starring Tyler Lepley, Da’Vinci and more coming to Netflix
Cast of ‘Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke’ begins production in Atlanta (Courtesy of Netflix)

Step aside Chicago Fire and 9-1-1, there’s a new firefighter drama series on the way. Netflix has announced Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke, his latest project as part of his going partnership with the streamer.

Where There’s Smoke will follow the personal and professional lives of a group of firefighters in 16 hourlong episodes, all of which Perry wrote, directed and produced. Helping to bring the story to life are stars Tyler Lepley, Da’Vinci, Mike Merrill, Eltony Williams, Brittany S. Hall, Brock O’Hurn and Karen Obilom, who have all worked on previous Tyler Perry projects, as well as real-life fire captain Joe Hunter, Mariah Goodie, Jordan Rodriguez and Judi Moon.

Angi Bones and Tony Strickland of Tyler Perry Studios also lend their hand, serving as producers for Where There’s Smoke, which has officially kicked off production in Atlanta.

In the meantime, part 2 of the second season of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is set to make its premiere on March 19.

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Colman Domingo to receive President’s Award at 57th NAACP Image Awards
Colman Domingo to receive President’s Award at 57th NAACP Image Awards
Colman Domingo attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo will be honored at the 57th NAACP Image Awards. He is set to receive the President’s Award for special achievement and distinguished public service.

“We are honored to recognize Colman Domingo with the President’s Award for the breadth and depth of his leadership, artistry, and cultural impact. Across film, television, and theater, Colman has consistently chosen work that challenges narratives, expands representation, and centers humanity with dignity and grace,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

“He is not only exemplary at his craft, but intentional in how he uses his platform to uplift stories that might otherwise go unheard,” he continued. “As an artist he leads with integrity, fearlessness, and a deep commitment to community, making him a model for what it means to build a legacy that extends far beyond the stage or screen.”

Louis Carr, president of BET, added that Colman “represents the power of creativity to bring people together and move culture forward” and has lived a life that aligns with BET’s commitment to community, connection and culture.

“The way he honors the stories and legacy that came before us while inspiring future generations is what makes his influence so meaningful,” Carr said. “We’re proud to celebrate his extraordinary contributions and to recognize the lasting impact of his vision and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Colman is also up for a few awards at the NAACP Image Awards, airing Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS. He is nominated for outstanding supporting actor and outstanding directing in a comedy series for The Four Seasons and was part of the cast of Wicked: For Good, which received multiple nominations.

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