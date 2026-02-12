Viola Davis to receive Chairman’s Award at the 57th NAACP Image Awards

Viola Davis to receive Chairman’s Award at the 57th NAACP Image Awards

Viola Davis attends the Academy Museum 5th annual gala in Partnership with Rolex at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

The NAACP announced Thursday that Viola Davis will be the recipient of the prestigious Chairman’s Award. 

She’ll receive the honor at the upcoming 57th NAACP Image Awards, which air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 28. 

“The Chairman’s Award honors individuals who excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change,” according to the announcement.

“Viola Davis is a generational talent who has commanded audiences with her powerful and transcending performances,” Leon W. Russell, chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors, said. “Through a career defined by excellence and courage, she has used her platform to work towards opportunity and equity, crafting an undeniable legacy for generations to come. We look forward to celebrating her and the trailblazing path she has created for herself, and others to follow.”

Past award recipients include Kamala Harris, Amanda Gorman, Samuel L. Jackson, the late civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis, Ruby Dee, Danny Glover, Rev. James Lawson, Tyler Perry and then-Sen. Barack Obama.

Davis, who holds EGOT status, is also nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her role in the action-thriller G20.

The public can vote to determine winners in select categories. Voting ends Friday. 

Gracie Abrams to make acting debut in A24 film ‘Please’
A photo of Gracie Abrams. (Emma McIntyre)

Gracie Abrams set to make her acting debut? That’s so true!

The singer will star in the upcoming A24 film Please, ABC Audio has confirmed. Babygirl and Bodies Bodies Bodies filmmaker Halina Reijn is set to direct Abrams in her first-ever professional acting role.

While the film’s story details are remaining under wraps, it will be written, directed and produced by Reijn. David Hinojosa will also produce in what will be his third collaboration with Reijn.

This is also the third collaboration between A24 and Reijn, who previously released both the slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies and the Nicole Kidman-starring erotic thriller Babygirl. The studio also acquired her debut film, Instinct.

Abrams took to Instagram to celebrate the casting announcement. She posted a screenshot of a news article about it, tagging Reijn and A24 in the caption, where she also wrote, “Please,” alongside 10 red heart emojis.

She also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of Reijn, alongside an emoji of a woman on her knees.

Abrams was nominated for the best new artist Grammy in 2024 and the best pop duo/group performance for the song “us.,” which she made with Taylor Swift, in 2025.

She supported Swift as an opener on The Eras Tour and recently finished her first solo North American arena tour in support of the deluxe version of her sophomore album, The Secret of Us.

Drink me: Sabrina Carpenter to get even smaller in ‘Alice in Wonderland’-inspired musical
Sabrina Carpenter performs during her Short n’ Sweet tour at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2025 in New York, New York. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

Sabrina Carpenter is about to get even more Short n’ Sweet — on the big screen.

Deadline reports that Sabrina will star in and produce a musical inspired by Lewis Carroll‘s iconic book Alice in Wonderland for Universal Pictures, the studio that brought you Wicked. This would be Sabrina’s first major starring role in a studio film. Lorene Scafaria, who directed Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, is set to pen the script and direct.

ABC Audio has reached out to Universal Pictures for confirmation.

In Alice in Wonderland, Alice encounters a bottle with a label reading “Drink Me,” and when she does, she becomes tiny. When she eats a cake labeled “Eat Me,” she becomes huge.

The most recent films based on Carroll’s book include Tim Burton‘s 2010 movie Alice in Wonderland, starring Mia Wasikowska, and its sequel, 2016’s Alice Through the Looking Glass, directed by James Bobin.

Sabrina’s filmography includes The Short History of the Long Road, Tall Girl, Clouds and The Hate U Give. She’s also committed to guest-starring in a Muppets special on Disney+.  She recently received six Grammy nominations for her album Man’s Best Friend.

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Madison’ gets premiere date, first-look photos
Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in season 1, episode 4 of the Paramount+ series ‘The Madison.’ (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount + © 2026 Viacom International Inc.)

Get ready to meet the Clyburns. The new Yellowstone spinoff The Madison has an official premiere date on Paramount+.

The Taylor Sheridan series, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, will debut March 14. It’s described as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

The network also released first-look images from the show, including Pfeiffer as “the heart of the family” Stacy Clyburn, and Kurt Russell and Matthew Fox as brothers Preston Clyburn and Paul Clyburn

The Madison is one of several Yellowstone spinoffs in the works, including Marshals and a spinoff with the working title Dutton Ranch. Yellowstone ended its five-season run on Paramount Network in December 2024.

