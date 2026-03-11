Kate Winslet in talks to join ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’: Report

Kate Winslet attends the ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’ premiere at Windsor Castle on Jan. 28, 2026, in Windsor, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Kate Winslet might just be making her way to The Shire.

The Oscar winner is in talks to star as the female lead in the upcoming film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Deadline reports. The specific role she would play has not been revealed.

Warner Bros. Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

The upcoming film is set to debut in movie theaters on Dec. 17, 2027. Andy Serkis, who has played Gollum in The Lord of the Rings franchise for decades, will direct it.

Peter Jackson and his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens will produce The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, with the studio saying the creatives will be on board every step of the way.

“Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle-earth Peter, Fran and Philippa,” Serkis said at the time the project was announced.

Jackson, Walsh and Boyens also shared a joint statement. 

“It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!” they said.

Sir Ian McKellen, who played Gandalf the Grey in the original trilogy, revealed details about the upcoming film at the For the Love of Fantasy fan event in August 2025.

“I hear there’s going to be another movie based in Middle-earth, and it’s going to start filming in May. It’s going to be directed by Gollum, and it’s all about Gollum,” McKellen said.

“I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: There’s a character in the movie called Frodo, and there’s a character in the movie called Gandalf,” McKellen said. “Apart from that, my lips are sealed!”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Zendaya stars in ‘Euphoria’ season 3 trailer
Zendaya stars in ‘Euphoria’ season 3 trailer
Zendaya stars in season 3 of ‘Euphoria.’ (Patrick Wymore/HBO)

I have never, ever been happier.

HBO shared the trailer for the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria on Wednesday.

Season 3 of the show once again stars Zendaya in her Emmy-winning role of Rue Bennett. Picking up after a time jump, according to its official logline, the story follows “a group of childhood friends” who “wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil.”

The rest of the main cast includes Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace.

This new trailer finds Zendaya’s Rue finding comfort in newfound faith. We see her in prayer sitting in a pew at a church.

“A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished. But somehow, for the first time, I was beginning to have faith,” Rue says.

We also see the drug lord Laurie (Kelly) confront Rue about the money she owes her. Later on, we see Lexi (Apatow) ask Rue if she’s heard from Jules (Schafer). It’s implied they haven’t spoken in a while.

As for the other characters, we see that Nate (Elordi) and Cassie (Sweeney) are still in a relationship and engaged to be married. Nate is a construction worker, while Cassie is selling intimate photos and videos of herself online.

Sam Levinson created, wrote, directed and executive produced season 3 of Euphoria. This new season was shot on a brand-new KODAK motion picture film stock in both 35mm and 65mm. Additionally, season 3 is the first narrative TV series to shoot a significant amount on 65mm film.

This is meant to provide “for an expanded image on screen which mirrors the characters’ journeys out of high school into the wider, wilder world,” according to a press release from HBO.

Euphoria season 3 premieres April 12 on HBO and HBO Max.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Emily Bader, Tom Blyth travel the world in ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ new trailer
Emily Bader, Tom Blyth travel the world in ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ new trailer
Tom Blyth and Emily Bader in ‘People We Meet on Vacation.’ (Netflix)

Poppy and Alex have their passports ready in the new People We Meet on Vacation trailer.

Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy film on Tuesday. It’s based on the popular book by Emily Henry, who serves as an executive producer on the movie.

Emily Bader and Tom Blyth star as the unlikely besties who spend their summers traveling together.

“Free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together,” according to the film’s logline. “The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?”

The trailer shows a montage of Poppy and Alex going on an initial vacation together. Before going to bed one night, Blyth’s Alex proposes an idea.

“How about every summer, wherever we are, we meet somewhere in the world for a trip?” he asks.

“Deal,” Bader’s Poppy says in response.

Hearts Beat Loud director Brett Haley helmed the film from a script by Yulin Kuang and Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo.

Sarah Catherine Hook, Lucien Laviscount, Miles Heizer, Jameela Jamil, Tommy Do, Lukas Gage, Alice Lee, Molly Shannon and Alan Ruck also star in the upcoming film.

People We Meet on Vacation flies on to Netflix on Jan. 9, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Save the date for Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s wedding in ‘The Drama’ teaser trailer
Save the date for Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s wedding in ‘The Drama’ teaser trailer
The poster for ‘The Drama.’ (A24)

Zendaya is engaged to Robert Pattinson in the official teaser trailer for The Drama.

A24 released the first teaser for the upcoming comedy film on Wednesday. It finds the A-listers starring as an engaged couple preparing for their wedding.

The movie follows happily engaged couple Emma Harwood (Zendaya) and Charlie Thompson (Pattinson), who are “put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails,” according to its official logline.

This new teaser begins with the happy couple getting some photos taken ahead of the wedding. They appear awkward in front of the camera, and the photographer asks them their favorite things about each other in an attempt to quell nerves.

This leads in to an unsettling montage that features an alarm blaring in a dark entryway, Emma chugging brown liquor and Charlie housing a bloody nose.

A24 also released additional details about their characters in a fake engagement announcement that ran in The Boston Globe‘s print edition on Tuesday. It revealed that the fictional couple lives in Boston, where Emma is employed at a bookstore and Charlie serves as the director of the Cambridge Art Museum.

“Joyous news @bostonglobe,” A24’s social media caption about the engagement announcement read.

This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Zendaya and Pattinson, although they will star together in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Three.

Dream Scenario helmer Kristoffer Borgli wrote and directed the upcoming movie. It arrives in theaters on April 3, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.