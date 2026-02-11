In brief: ‘Spider-Noir’ first look and more

Chicken Shop Date host and creator Amelia Dimoldenberg is set to star in a romantic comedy she is developing. The film will be about a journalist whose life unravels when a celebrity interview turns into a real-life romance. Dimoldenberg shared the news of the upcoming film to her Instagram, writing, “a dream come true : ) so excited to be developing my very own movie.” …
We now know who will step into the role that Odessa A’zion departed in the upcoming A24 film Deep Cuts. Deadline reports that Ariela Barer has joined the film and will play the role of Zoe Gutierrez. Sean Durkin wrote and will direct Deep Cuts, which is a love story set in the 2000s that will also star Cailee Spaeny and Drew Starkey …
The first images from Prime Video’s upcoming live-action series Spider-Noir have arrived. They show off star Nicolas Cage in his first-ever leading TV role. The new show will premiere in spring 2026. It’s a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li and Karen Rodriguez also star in the series, which will be available to stream in two different ways — what Prime Video is calling the Authentic Black & White option or the True-Hue Full Color option …
Believe it — the first look and release window for Ted Lasso season 4 has been revealed.
Apple TV has announced that the fourth season of its hit comedy series will make its global debut in summer 2026. The streaming service also shared first-look photos of the new season, which is currently in production.
According to the streamer, season 4 finds Ted returning to Richmond to coach a second division women’s football team. The official description calls it Ted’s biggest challenge yet.
“Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” the synopsis reads.
Jason Sudeikis is back starring as the titular coach. Also returning are fan-favorites Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.
New to the show this season are Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.
The new photos show off Ted standing outside an airplane with Rebecca (Waddingham); Ted at football practice with a new assistant coach, played by Reynolds; and Ted at the Crown & Anchor pub with his son, Henry, who has been recast and is now played by Feely.
Apple TV renewed Ted Lasso for a fourth season back in March 2025. At the time, Sudeikis teased what is to come in the new batch of episodes.
“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” Sudeikis said in a press release, “in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”
Dick Van Dyke is getting ready to turn 100 years old.
The famed and celebrated actor — whose career has included Emmys, a Grammy, a Tony and a Lifetime Achievement Honor — opened up to ABC News’ Chris Connelly about his milestone age, and his new book that’s filled with advice on how to reach it.
Connelly and Van Dyke spoke at the actor’s Malibu, California, home with his wife, Arlene Silver, in an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Friday.
“You know I played old men a lot. And I always played ’em as angry and cantankerous,” he said, adding with a laugh, “It’s not really that way.”
He continued, “I don’t know any other 100-year-old, but I can speak for myself.”
Speaking about his physical condition as he approaches the century mark on Saturday, Van Dyke said, “I’m so lucky. I don’t have any ache or pain.”
He added he goes to the gym three days a week, calling his wife “a health nut.”
“I think that saved me from the pain. That’s good advice for anybody,” Van Dyke said.
Van Dyke also spoke about his newly released book, 100 Rules for Living to 100, which hit shelves in November.
“Well, I had a few more things I wanted to say. I wanted to pass down some of my wisdom to the younger generations,” he said of the book.
Van Dyke’s career has spanned generations and genres, reaching new heights with his role in 1964’s MaryPoppins. Among the many accolades Van Dyke owns is a Tony Award for his role in Bye Bye Birdie and an Emmy for The Dick Van Dyke Show.
In his interview, Van Dyke also touched on darker moments, like publicly coming forward to discuss his struggle with alcohol. “There was a lotta response from people who were having drinking problems who said, ‘Thank you for bringin’ it out into the sunlight,'” he said.
Van Dyke says there are some challenges that come with reaching triple digits, saying, “I miss movement. I’ve got one game leg from I don’t know what. And — dance — I still try to dance.”
The actor says his wife, whom he married in 2012, has made sure he retains youth.
“She kept me young,” he said. “She gives me energy, she gives me humor, and all kinds of support.”
Silver also shared her joy in looking after her centenarian husband.
“It’s like a privilege and an honor to take care of him and make him happy,” she added.
While 100 years old may seem like an accomplishment on its own, Van Dyke says he’s not done. “The funniest thing is, it’s not enough. A hundred years is not enough. You wanna live more, which I plan to,” he said.
Sadie Sink is heading to fair Verona to take on one of Shakespeare‘s classics.
The actress is set to star in an upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet on the West End. She makes her London stage debut alongside Noah Jupe. The pair will portray the titular star-crossed lovers in the new staging of the classic play.
Robert Icke is set to direct the Empire Street Productions adaptation, which will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre.
The production runs from March 16, 2026, through June 6, 2026. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. GMT Wednesday.
“In a minute there are many days,” an Instagram post announcing the production reads. “Two young people meet at a party. The rest is tragedy.”
Additional casting announcements for the production will be made at a later date.