Lupita Nyong’o playing two roles in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’
Lupita Nyong’o’s role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has been confirmed.
In a new TIME magazine cover story on Nolan, it’s revealed that the actress plays not one, but two characters in the upcoming film. She plays Helen of Troy, as well as Helen’s sister Clytemnestra.
The piece says it’s one of “several striking adaptation choices” Nolan makes to Homer’s epic poem.
Nyong’o has yet to appear in the trailers for the film, which led to fan speculation about who she would play.
The Odyssey tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus’ (Matt Damon) 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He is filled with interruptions in his quest to return home to his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and his grown son, Telemachus (Tom Holland), who fights off suitors who are desperate to steal his father’s throne.
Nolan wrote and directed the film, his first since the Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer. He also produced the movie with his wife, Emma Thomas.
Glen Powell has officially joined The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.
The actor has been revealed as the voice of Fox McCloud in the upcoming sequel film to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Powell made the announcement in a post he shared to Instagram on Friday.
“Born to Barrel Roll,” Powell captioned his announcement video, alongside a star emoji and a fox emoji.
In the video, Powell jumps around a movie theater as if he was inside of a video game. The theater is adorned with many different posters for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which he bounces around to the tune of “Ground Theme,” colloquially known as The Super Mario Bros. theme song.
This new film is inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video games, which find Mario and friends in the cosmos.
The voice actors from the previous film returned to voice the roles they originated. Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Charlie Day returns to play Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach, Jack Black voices Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is back as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson voices Kamek.
As for the voice cast for the film’s new characters: Brie Larson voices Princess Rosalina, Benny Safdie portrays Bowser Jr., Donald Glover voices Yoshi, Luis Guzman plays Wart and Issa Rae voices the Honey Queen.
Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters on April 1.
Victoria Beckham is speaking out about her family in the wake of her son Brooklyn Beckham’s comments criticizing his parents earlier this year.
The Spice Girl and fashion designer briefly discussed the family dynamics with The Wall Street Journal in a wide-ranging profile, published Thursday.
The publication noted Victoria Beckham spoke on the topic without mentioning Brooklyn Beckham’s name specifically.
“I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much,” she said when asked about her eldest son, according to the Journal. “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now.”
She continued, “All we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”
ABC News has reached out to a representative for Brooklyn Beckham for comment.
Brooklyn Beckham came forward with a lengthy statement on social media in January detailing the family fallout, which he claimed centered around his wife, Nicola Peltz, whom he married in 2022.
“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he wrote at the time. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”
The 27-year-old claimed in his statement that throughout his life, his parents had “controlled narratives in the press” and “placed” stories, “at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.”
He also accused his parents of mistreating him and attempting to sabotage his relationship with Peltz, starting before the couple’s marriage.
ABC News reached out to representatives for Brooklyn, Victoria and David Beckham at the time, as well as Peltz, but did not hear back.
David Beckham addressed the accusations on CNBC a few days later, saying, “Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn. So, that’s what I try to teach my kids. But, you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes, as well.”
He added, “I’ve always spoken about, you know, social media and the power of social media. What I have found personally, you know, especially with my kids, as well, use it for the right reasons.”