Elizabeth, Mr. Darcy yearn in ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Netflix series teaser trailer

The cast of the upcoming Netflix ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series. (Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a streaming service in possession of a good fortune, must provide the teaser trailer for its Pride and Prejudice adaptation.

Netflix has shared the first trailer for its upcoming six-part series adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel. It has also announced that the series will be available to stream in fall 2026.

The official teaser, which runs just less than a minute, shows off Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy.

There is no dialogue in the trailer, only yearning. We see Elizabeth sitting on her roof gazing out into the sun, before it cuts to a handwritten letter from Mr. Darcy. Elizabeth runs through muddy paths, there is lingered eye contact through horse-drawn carriages and a glimpse at the pair dancing at a ball. The final image is of Mr. Darcy sitting atop his horse staring out at what one can only assume is the direction of Elizabeth.

Bestselling author Dolly Alderton has adapted Austen’s novel for the screen while Heartstopper director Euros Lyn is helming the series.

In addition to Corrin and Lowden, the show’s cast includes Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Rhea Norwood, Siena Kelly and Louis Partridge.

“Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it. Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life,” Alderton said in a statement originally shared in July 2025.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Omari Hardwick joins cast of action-thriller ‘Empire City’
Omari Hardwick attends the Los Angeles special screening of ‘Xeno’ at The Culver Theater on September 16, 2025, in Culver City, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

You may know him as James “Ghost” St. Patrick in the Starz series Power, but in the upcoming action-thriller Empire City, Omari Hardwick will take on the role of Hawkins.

Hawkins will serve as the antagonist to Gerard Butler‘s Rhett, a firefighter “who, alongside his squad and his NYPD wife Dani (Hayley Atwell), must fight and navigate his way through the building to rescue captives trapped inside,” according to Deadline.

Mel Jarnson will star as Hawkins’ right-hand operative, Leda; Tre Hale, Michael Beach, Dominic BogartStephen Murphy and Jack DiFalco will play members of Rhett’s squad.

The film, directed by Michael Matthews, is currently in production in Melbourne, Australia.

Omari is also set to star in Star Trek: Section 31, premiering Jan. 24 on Paramount+; Prime Video’s Muhammad Ali series The Greatest; and the Bosch prequel series Start Of Watch for MGM+.

‘Baby Reindeer’ star Jessica Gunning to play Mama Cass Elliot in upcoming biopic
Jessica Gunning at 2025 BAFTA Television Awards Hall on May 11, 2025, in London, England. (Lia Toby/Getty Images)| Photo of Mama Cass. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Emmy Award-winning Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning has been cast to play The Mamas & The Papas singer Cass Elliot in the upcoming movie My Mama Cass.

The biopic will be based on the bestselling memoir My Mama, Cass, written by Elliot’s daughter, Owen Elliot-Kugell, with the book being adapted by novelist and screenwriter Emma Forrest.

A press release notes that the film is “not a traditional Mamas & the Papas biopic,” rather a “definitive Cass Elliot film, centered on her life, legacy, and the mother-daughter bond that shaped them both.”

In addition to focusing on Elliot’s life and career, the film will highlight Owen’s journey to uncover the truth about her mother’s death at age 32 in order to put to rest the urban legend that she died choking on a ham sandwich. Cass died of heart failure in 1974 when Owen was 7.

The film is currently in production.

As a member of The Mamas & The Papas, Cass scored six top-10 hits, including “Monday Monday,” “California Dreamin'” and “Dedicated to the One I Love.” The group sold over 40 million records and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Cass went on to a solo career, scoring hits like “Make Your Own Kind of Music” and “Dream a Little Dream of Me.”

Golden Globes 2026: Jennifer Lawrence, Tessa Thompson and more wow at the Golden Globes
Golden Globes 2026: Jennifer Lawrence, Tessa Thompson and more wow at the Golden Globes
Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. (Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

The stars were out in Hollywood Sunday night for the Golden Globe Awards, and as always, the fashion was something to talk about.

Stars shining on the red carpet included: Tessa Thompson in a shiny green strapless Balenciaga gown; One Battle After Another’s Chase Infiniti in a dress with a mirrored bodice; Kate Hudson in a shimmering silver Armani Privè gown; Elle Fanning, in a Gucci dress embellished with tiny flowers; and Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku, who made a statement in a bright yellow gown that revealed she was expecting a baby.

Black and white appeared to be one of the big trends this year. Among the standouts in black were The Bear’s Ayo Edeberi, who channeled old Hollywood in a Chanel dress; Selena Gomez, whose black gown was adorned with white feathers at the top; and Ariana Grande, who wore a structured black dress with a bubble skirt.  Meanwhile, Claire Danes, Emily Blunt, Pamela Anderson and Amanda Seyfried were among the stars making statements in white.

There was also plenty of exposed skin on the red carpet. Jennifer Lawrence wowed in a sheer dress from Givenchy by Sarah Burton with an embroidered floral print that covered her in all the right places, while Jennifer Lopez showed off her body in a naked dress with strategically placed brown embellishments from LILY et Cie. Teyana Taylor revealed some skin in both the front and back of her custom Schiaparelli gown, which featured a diamond thong-like detail in the back. Jenna Ortega’s black dress was also daring, with open sides from her breasts to her hips.

And it wasn’t just the ladies making fashion statements. Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie both brought the style, with Hudson wearing black pants paired with a white silk shirt, cummerbund and jacket from Armani, along with Bulgari jewelry. Connor wore a black Saint Laurent suit accented with a jeweled broach on his lapel. As always, Colman Domingo delivered in a black suit by Valentino with jeweled embellishments, and Michael B. Jordan looked sleek in a chocolate brown suit.

Glasses were also a big trend for the men, with Jordan — as well as Glen Powell, Jacob ElordiAdam Brody and others — sporting specs on the red carpet.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.