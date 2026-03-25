In brief: ‘For All Mankind’ renewed for sixth, final season and more
For All Mankind has been renewed for a sixth and final season on Apple TV. This announcement comes just ahead of the season 5 debut, which premieres on Friday. A new episode of the fifth season will debut weekly until the May 29 finale. A spinoff called Star City then makes its debut on the same date. “Getting to explore the For All Mankind universe over six seasons has been an amazing privilege, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to finish the story the way we’ve always hoped,” said creators Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi …
Jumanji 3 will now release two weeks later than originally planned. Sony Pictures has shifted the theatrical release of Jumanji 3 from its previous date of Dec. 11 to the more festive date of Dec. 25. This shift means it will release after the launches of Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, both of which arrive in theaters on Dec. 18. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Danny DeVito and Nick Jonas star in the new Jumanji sequel …
Criminal Minds: Evolution will premiere season 19 to Paramount+ on May 28. The show has also been renewed for its 20th season, which will release in 2027. Heated Rivalry breakout Connor Storrie is set to guest star in the upcoming season …
Actor Chuck Norris, the martial artist known for a string of hit action movies and the series Walker, Texas Ranger, has died, according to his family. He was 86.
“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” Norris’ family said Friday in a statement shared on his Instagram page. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”
The family said Norris was “a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”
“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” the family statement continued. “The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”
Norris’ family said the actor had been recently hospitalized but did not share further details on his condition.
The actor turned 86 on March 10, just days before his death. He shared a video of himself boxing on his birthday, saying in the video, “I don’t age. I level up.”
Norris, born Carlos Ray Norris, was born in Oklahoma but spent much of his childhood in California. He learned karate while serving in the U.S. Air Force in South Korea, with the hopes of becoming a police officer after his service, he told The New York Times in a 1985 interview.
When he returned to Southern California after his military service, he instead opened a chain of karate schools.
It was through teaching karate that Norris was introduced to acting when he instructed the late Steve McQueen and McQueen’s son, he told the Times.
“He told me that I should think about projecting a presence, and never do a part that had a lot of dialogue,” Norris said of McQueen’s advice. “He told me, ‘Movies are visual, and when you try to verbalize something, you’re going to lose the audience.’ He said to let the character actors lay out the plot, and that when there were important things to say, you say it, and people will remember.”
From that fateful meeting with McQueen, Norris went on to have an acting career that spanned several decades and featured starring roles in blockbuster action movies including The Way of the Dragon, Lone Wolf McQuade, Missing in Action, The Delta Force and Invasion U.S.A.
In the 1990s, Norris became a television star with the series Walker, Texas Ranger, which he both starred in and executive produced.
In addition to acting, Norris was an author, including of his 2004 autobiography, Against All Odds: My Story.
Offscreen, Norris also entered the political arena, endorsing and campaigning for several conservative candidates over the years.
In his later years, Norris reached unexpected online fame when jokes known as “Chuck Norris Facts” went viral online, touting Norris’ seeming invincibility with lines like, “Chuck Norris doesn’t sleep. He waits.”
Norris revealed his personal favorite in 2008, telling Extra, “My favorite is that they wanted to put Chuck Norris on Mount Rushmore, but the granite wasn’t tough enough for his beard.”
Norris capitalized on his online fame, growing a social media following of nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, where he continued to post everything from his workouts to life advice until the time of his death.
Norris is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Gena O’Kelly, with whom he shared two children, twins Dakota Norris and Danilee Norris.
Norris is also survived by three other adult children, two sons, Eric Norris and Mike Norris, and a daughter, Dina Norris.
The finale of Apple TV’s Pluribus, about an alien virus that connects almost everyone in the world to an exceedingly cheerful hive mind, airs Wednesday. Karolina Wydra, who plays Zosia on the show, says it will leave you shook — and wondering what’s next.
“I think there’s gonna be a lot of questions raised. I think people are gonna be surprised,” she tells ABC Audio. “I think they’re gonna be shocked. I think people are going to be left with a big ‘what?’ question mark.”
Referring to the final moments of the episode, she adds, “When I read it, I went, ‘What the hell?’ Like, ‘What is happening? What?’ We all did!”
Pluribus has become Apple TV’s most-watched series ever — bigger than Ted Lasso and Severance. “I think our show is so original and it’s never been done before. And I think people want original stories,” Wydra explains.
It’s also a show where, as she puts it, “You actually have to lean in and listen and observe and be present. And I think people are enjoying that. And also that it’s coming out weekly and people have to wait for it and have something to look forward to.”
In last week’s episode, Zosia and Carol, played by Rhea Seehorn, become lovers. But since Zosia is part of the hive mind — or as the actors call it, The Collective — does Zosia have actual feelings for Carol?
“The Collective … really love[s] her unconditionally. They have genuine love for her, and I think for them, sex is an expression of true love. It’s not an act, but just sharing oneself with another,” Wydra explains. She adds, “I mean, we would laugh because we would say she basically just had an intimate moment with the rest of the world!”
But though Zosia is part of The Collective, Wydra still has questions about how it all works.
“I’m very curious still to find out, when you’re born, do you automatically become full of knowledge, and a two-year-old can perform open-heart surgery?” she muses, wondering, “…[D]oes innocence still exist?”
The next three hosts of Saturday Night Live have been revealed.
NBC has announced that Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård are set to host the first three episodes in 2026.
Wolfhard will take over hosting duties for the first time on the Jan. 17 episode of the show. SNL initially made the announcement of Wolfhard’s hosting gig during the Dec. 20 episode, which was hosted by Ariana Grande. Wolfhard is promoting the final season of Stranger Things, which is now streaming on Netflix. He will be joined by A$AP Rocky, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time.
Taylor is set to make her SNL hosting debut on the Jan. 24 episode. She’s promoting her Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Actor Award-nominated performance in One Battle After Another. Geese will serve as the musical guest on the episode, making their first appearance on SNL after the release of their album GettingKilled.
Finally, Skarsgård will also make his hosting debut on the Jan. 31 episode. He will be joined by musical guest Cardi B. She is promoting her Little Miss Drama Tour, which starts on Feb. 11. This marks Cardi’s second appearance as musical guest on the show after she first appeared on the April 7, 2018, episode.