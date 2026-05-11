Aaron Paul joins ‘Fallout’ season 3 cast

Aaron Paul joins ‘Fallout’ season 3 cast

A photo of Aaron Paul. (Prime Video)

Aaron Paul is joining the cast of Fallout.

Prime Video has announced that the Breaking Bad star is set to join the ensemble of the hit video game series adaptation during its third season. This casting announcement was made ahead of Amazon’s annual upfront presentation on Monday.

Additionally, cast members Annabel O’Hagan and Dave Register are being upped to series regulars for season 3. They join Frances Turner, who was promoted to series regular in season 2 and remains on as a regular for season 3.

Fallout tells the story of the “haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” according to an official description from Prime Video. “Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as the creators, executive producers and showrunners of Fallout. Paul will be reunited with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy on this new project, with whom he previously worked with on Westworld.

Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan and Moisés Arias also star in the series.

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Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler and more to star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Octet’ film adaptation
Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler and more to star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Octet’ film adaptation
Rachel Zegler attends The Standard Theatre Awards 2025 winners dinner on March 22, 2026, in London, England. (Dave Benett/Getty Images) | Amanda Seyfried attends the ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ premiere during the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin on Feb. 19, 2026, in Berlin, Germany. (Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images)

The cast for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of the musical Octet has been revealed.

Miranda took to his Instagram to reveal the star-studded cast list for his movie adaptation of the Dave Malloy musical on Tuesday. He posted a photo of a rehearsal sign-in sheet, which features the eight names of the main cast members.

Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Phillipa Soo, Gaten Matarazzo, Jonathan Groff, Tramell Tillman and Paul-Jordan Jansen make up the movie’s cast. They will play the roles of Jessica, Velma, Paula, Karly, Toby, Henry, Marvin and Ed, respectively.

“Rehearsals have begun,” Miranda wrote in the post’s caption.

Zegler shared an acknowledgment of her casting in the post’s comment section, simply writing, “hey.”

Soo and Groff’s casting mark a Hamilton reunion. Miranda, of course, created the musical phenomenon and originated the titular role on Broadway. Meanwhile, Soo originated the role of Eliza Hamilton and Groff was the first King George III.

According to an official synopsis, Octet “follows an octet of people struggling with digital dependency, charting their compulsions using only the analog vibrancy of their own voices.”

At the time the project was announced, Miranda said in a press release that he hasn’t “stopped thinking about Octet since I saw Annie Tippe’s premiere production in November of 2019. Dave Malloy’s score is versatile, brilliant and grows more relevant with each passing year. It won’t leave me alone so here we are.”

Malloy is set to adapt his own musical’s book for the film’s screenplay. He will also executive produce the project.

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Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway return in first trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway return in first trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
Poster for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ (20th Century Studios)

We are getting our first look at The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The trailer for the sequel to the 2006 hit just dropped, giving fans a peek at the reunited cast, including Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Stanley Tucci as Nigel and Emily Blunt as Emily.

The clip begins with a voice-over from Tucci, as we see Hathaway’s character entering the offices of Runway magazine.

Runway is not just a magazine, it’s a global icon, a winding road that brings us back together again,” he says.

We then see Andy walk into Miranda’s office, only for Miranda to not recognize her. “Sorry, who is this?” Miranda asks Nigel. “Do you know her? Do I know her?”

The trailer cuts to clips of Miranda and Andy in a bunch of glamorous locations. It ends with Miranda, Andy and Nigel bumping into Blunt’s character in the office.

“Am I having a hallucination?” she says, with Miranda once again surprised that someone knows Andy. “We were at Runway at the same time,” Emily says, before Miranda quips, “Really? Where was I?”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens in theaters May 1.

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‘Emily in Paris’ heads to Greece and Monaco in season 6
‘Emily in Paris’ heads to Greece and Monaco in season 6
Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily and Ashley Park as Mindy in ‘Emily In Paris.’ (Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix)

Emily in Paris will return for season 6, with new destinations on the horizon for the star of the show.

Series creator Darren Star reveals Lily Collins’ character, Emily, will be heading to Greece and Monaco. The announcement follows his earlier comments at a press conference, where he said the show “organically [follows] the storyline” but will never “permanently leave its home base” in Paris.

Production for season 6 is set to begin in May.

Season 5 sees Emily in Rome, where she must launch Agence Grateau’s office in the Eternal City. She also navigates a new relationship with luxury fashion heir Marcello Muratori, played by Eugenio Franceschini, while constantly being pulled between life in Italy and France.

The series is currently available to stream on Netflix.

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