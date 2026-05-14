Actor Johnny Flynn cast to play Paul Simon in new film ‘The Road Home’

Actor Johnny Flynn cast to play Paul Simon in new film ‘The Road Home’

Paul Simon circa 1986 (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)/Johnny Flynn attends party for “The Motive And The Cue” December 18, 2023. (Photo by Matt Keeble/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Ripley star Johnny Flynn has been cast to play Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Paul Simon in the new movie The Road Home, according to Deadline.

The film, directed by Bill Condon, is centered around trumpeter Hugh Masekela, played by South African actor Thabo Rametsi, who toured with Simon in support of his 1986 Grammy Award-winning album, Graceland.

The film will also star Cynthia Erivo as vocalist Miriam “Mama Africa” Makeba, who was married to Masekela in the ’60s and also toured with Simon, and Guy Pearce, who plays anti-apartheid advocate Archbishop Trevor Huddleston. Huddleston called for a boycott of Simon, claiming he violated the United Nations cultural boycott of the country by partially recording the album in Johannesburg.

“For me, there are very few stories that could come closer to home than this. I was born in Johannesburg and moved to London in 1985 – just before the album Graceland was released,” says Flynn, also known for his work in Emma and Lovesick. “The music of South Africa – and especially that of Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba IS the sound of my childhood. And Graceland was the most played cassette in our car growing up.”

He adds, “It’s such an honour to be invited to tell this story with artists that I admire so much. It’s the story of hope and the power of music.”

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV
Widow’s Bay: Matthew Rhys stars as the mayor of a struggling community in this comedy horror series.

Netflix
Man on Fire: This new series is based on the 2004 film starring Denzel Washington. 

Swapped: Michael B. Jordan lends his voice to this animated family buddy comedy film. 

HBO Max
Wuthering Heights: The Margot Robbie- and Jacob Elordi-starring film makes its streaming debut. 

Movie theaters
The Devil Wears Prada 2: Watch the highly anticipated sequel film starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.

Animal Farm: This animated film is based on the classic novel by George Orwell. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ special fan events coming on May the 4th
‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ special fan events coming on May the 4th
Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian with Grogu in ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.’ (Lucasfilm)

The force will be with Star Wars fans this May 4.

Lucasfilm is set to host special-look fan events for its upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. All of the special events will take place on May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, at select IMAX theaters around the world.

The events will feature over 25 minutes of exclusive footage from the upcoming movie, fan giveaways and other surprises. One of the giveaways will be a brand-new, exclusive poster created just for this event.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is based on the Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal. Jon Favreau directed the movie, which stars Pascal alongside Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

“The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu,” according to the film’s official description.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu opens in theaters on May 22.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Lucasfilm.

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Dave Chappelle joins lineup for Netflix Is a Joke Fest
Dave Chappelle joins lineup for Netflix Is a Joke Fest
Dave Chappelle appears onstage at the 51st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award: A Tribute Celebrating Eddie Murphy at Dolby Theatre on April 18, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dave Chappelle is planning to make fans laugh at the Netflix Is a Joke Fest. He’ll perform at the Hollywood Palladium May 7 through May 9, with a lineup of surprises guests from the music and comedy world also on the schedule. No phones will be allowed.

The news was announced via a trailer on YouTube, in which Dave is seen smoking on a rooftop as Morgan Freeman speaks in a voice-over.

“Netflix Is a Joke Fest is happening again. Third time in LA. Beautiful Los Angeles. Bigger, louder, everywhere. On paper, complete. But it’s missing something. Or someone: Dave.”

“Yeah, that Dave. My friend Dave. Dave’s pulling up, and now we got a ball game. Cue the f****** drones,” he continues, as the festival logo appears on a billboard in front of Dave.

The 2026 Netflix Is a Joke Fest takes place in Los Angeles May 4–10. Other performers include Donnell Rawlings, Katt Williams, Durand Bernarr, Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Wanda Sykes.

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