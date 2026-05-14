Jodie Comer to star in Damon Lindeloff’s new HBO series, ‘The Chain’

Jodie Comer to star in Damon Lindeloff’s new HBO series, ‘The Chain’

Jodie Comer attends The 2025 Fashion Awards presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 1, 2025, in London, England. (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Jodie Comer is the first link in The Chain.

The actress is set to star in the upcoming HBO series The Chain from creator Damon Lindelof. Comer will play Rachel in the limited series, which is based on the bestselling book by Adrian McKinty.

Comer’s casting was announced in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Meet Rachel,” the caption reads. “Jodie Comer stars in #TheChain, the new Damon Lindelof limited series based off the book by Adrian McKinty.”

McKinty’s 2019 book follows a suburban mom, named Rachel, who has to consider the unthinkable when her daughter is kidnapped. While details on the show are being kept under wraps, a press release from HBO says Lindelof is “expanding the mythology of McKinty’s award-winning thriller.”

HBO ordered The Chain back in January. At the time it was announced, Lindelof said, “From the moment I heard the wild and original premise of Adrian’s book, I was shocked, surprised and angry I hadn’t thought of it myself.”

He continued, “I’ve always wanted to try to adapt a great thriller and this one has all the dark, weird, exhilarating touches that fire up my imagination.”

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Ken Jennings admires ‘Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars’ contestants: ‘They’re not just pretty faces’
Ken Jennings admires ‘Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars’ contestants: ‘They’re not just pretty faces’
‘Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars’ host Ken Jennings (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Celebrity Jeopardy! is back with a twist. This season’s tournament, Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars, sees past celebrity contestants returning for another shot at the Jeopardy! crown. In addition, the three previous champs — Ike Barinholtz, Lisa Ann Walter and W. Kamau Bell — head right to the second round for a chance to defend their titles.

Host Ken Jennings tells ABC Audio he admires any celeb who comes to compete because “they’re really putting themselves out there.”

“Anything can happen on the Alex Trebek Stage,” he says, noting that while the celebs may be playing for charity, they still want to win and make a good impression.

“You know, they don’t wanna go viral with a wrong response,” he says. “This is not SNL Celebrity Jeopardy! where we’re just throwing them a bunch of softballs. They have to know real facts and do it fast.”

While the celebrities take the competition seriously, there’s certainly a looser feel on set, which Jennings believes is because the stars are more comfortable in front of a camera than regular Jeopardy! contestants are.

“On Celebrity, if anything they’re too comfortable,” he says. “They’re having a good time. They’re joking around.”

Jennings says one perk for the celebrity contestants is they get to prove to the public just how smart they are and that “they’re not just pretty faces.”

“It does seem unfair, by the way, that they have pretty faces,” Jennings jokes. “Like can’t Jeopardy! be our thing? Like, can’t nerds have one thing?”

He adds, “I always get a little upset when someone very talented is also good at Jeopardy! Like, come on.” 

Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars debuts Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream on Hulu the next day.

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‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ gets official trailer
‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ gets official trailer
Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. in ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.’ (FX)

The trailer for Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has arrived.

FX has released the trailer for the upcoming limited series based on the whirlwind romance between one of the 20th century’s most iconic couples.

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star as the titular couple in this first installment of Ryan Murphy‘s new Love Story anthology series. It is based on the book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy by Elizabeth Beller.

“He was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. She was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart.”

Also starring in the series are Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein.

The trailer shows off Carolyn and John’s introduction and the whirlwind romance that followed. We see a scene of John visiting Carolyn at work, as well as early dates between the couple.

“How old were you when you realized you were the son of a president?” Carolyn says.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever asked me that before,” John responds.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette will premiere to FX and Hulu on Feb. 12. Its first three episodes will debut at that time, while one new episode of the nine-episode series will air weekly after the premiere.

Disney is the parent company of FX Networks and Hulu. 

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV
Widow’s Bay: Matthew Rhys stars as the mayor of a struggling community in this comedy horror series.

Netflix
Man on Fire: This new series is based on the 2004 film starring Denzel Washington. 

Swapped: Michael B. Jordan lends his voice to this animated family buddy comedy film. 

HBO Max
Wuthering Heights: The Margot Robbie- and Jacob Elordi-starring film makes its streaming debut. 

Movie theaters
The Devil Wears Prada 2: Watch the highly anticipated sequel film starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.

Animal Farm: This animated film is based on the classic novel by George Orwell. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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