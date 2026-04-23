DOJ internal watchdog to review department’s compliance with Epstein Files Transparency Act

DOJ internal watchdog to review department’s compliance with Epstein Files Transparency Act

The seal of the US Department of Justice on a podium prior to a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department’s internal watchdog announced Thursday it is launching an audit into the DOJ’s compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act that mandated the release of the department’s files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a statement from deputy inspector general William Blier. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Gilgo Beach murders: Rex Heuermann admits to killing 8 women
Gilgo Beach murders: Rex Heuermann admits to killing 8 women
Alleged serial killer Rex A. Heuermann appears inside Judge Tim Mazzei’s courtroom with his attorney Michael Brown at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead for a frye hearing on July 17, 2025 in Riverhead, New York. (Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Accused Gilgo Beach, New York, serial killer Rex Heuermann admitted to the murders of eight women in court on Wednesday as he changed his plea to guilty.

Heuermann, a New York City architect, was arrested in 2023 and initially pleaded not guilty to killing seven women. Over 17 years, he targeted sex workers and dumped their bodies near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach, prosecutors said. His trial had been set for September.

“Do you feel it’s in your best interest to plead guilty rather than go to trial?” Judge Timothy Mazzei asked.

“Yes, your honor,” Heuermann replied.

Heuermann, 62, agreed to serve three consecutive life sentences followed by four consecutive sentences of 25 years-to-life, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said. He will face no other prosecution in connection with the eight victims but must cooperate with the FBI going forward.

His sentencing is set for June 17.

Standing in a dark suit with his hands shackled behind his back, Heuermann admitted he murdered Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, whose bodies were found along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach.

“You killed each victim in the same manner, namely strangulation?” Tierney asked.

“Yes,” Heuermann answered in clinical fashion.

Heuermann also pleaded guilty to strangling to death Sandra Costilla, Valerie Mack, Jessica Taylor and Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Heuermann also admitted to an eighth killing: 34-year-old Karen Vergata. He was not formally charged with Vergata’s death, but admitted to it as part of the plea agreement.

Authorities believe Vergata was working as an escort when she went missing in February 1996, prosecutors said. Some of her remains were found in April 1996 on Long Island’s Fire Island, prosecutors said, and additional remains were recovered in April 2011 on Long Island’s Tobay Beach.

Several of the victims’ relatives sobbed quietly and were seen wiping tears as Heuermann admitted to the killings.

Heuermann’s ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, and his daughter attended the hearing.

Ellerup leaned forward in her seat, gripping the back of the chair in front of her. Ellerup and her daughter sat in the back row of the courtroom packed with relatives of victims and investigators who have labored over the case for decades. 

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” Ellerup said after court. “Their loss is immeasurable.”

“She never wanted to believe the man she was married to for 27 years, the father of Victoria, was capable of these heinous acts,” Ellerup’s attorney, Bob Macedonio, said. 

The Gilgo Beach killings went unsolved for two decades until the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, New York State Police and the FBI first identified Heuermann as a suspect in 2022 through his Chevrolet Avalanche, a distinctive pickup truck sparsely purchased on Long Island.  

From there, prosecutors said they compiled DNA from a hair lifted from burlap used to wrap some of the victims and from pizza crust in the trash outside Heuermann’s Manhattan office.

Heuermann used an alias to communicate with dozens of sex workers and to amass an extensive collection of torture pornography. Prosecutors said he kept a “blueprint” of his killings that included a list of supplies, locations of “dump sites” and reminders to “consider a hit to the neck next time.” 

Heuermann’s victims date back to 1993, when Costilla was killed. The final woman, 27-year-old Costello, went missing in September 2010, according to police.

Click here to read more about the victims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Tonya Simpson contributed to this report.

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Potential nor’easter headed to East Coast this weekend: Latest forecast
Potential nor’easter headed to East Coast this weekend: Latest forecast
Ice chunks float in the Hudson River in front of the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, Jan. 26, 2026. (Gary Hershorn/ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — As the East Coast digs out from a massive snowstorm, a potential nor’easter could bring more snow to the region this weekend.

The details are not yet clear, but here is what the forecast shows so far:

On Friday afternoon and night, a low-pressure system may bring snow to parts of Tennessee and Kentucky.

On Saturday, snow is expected from Georgia to Maryland. Snow totals are not yet clear, but everyone along the coast from Atlanta to Baltimore should be prepared for heavy snow.

Major travel impacts are possible on Saturday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

Strong, potentially damaging winds are also possible in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

On Sunday, the storm could take two paths.

If it heads out to sea, Sunday will be mostly dry for the East Coast, though gusty winds and coastal erosion will still be possible.

If the system hugs the coast, a nor’easter will bring snow to coastal areas of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The snow would hit most of Sunday and end overnight into Monday.

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5-year-old Minneapolis boy Liam Conejo Ramos, father ordered released from federal jail
5-year-old Minneapolis boy Liam Conejo Ramos, father ordered released from federal jail
People protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement as they march toward the South Texas Family Residential Center on January 28, 2026 in Dilley, Texas. (Joel Angel Juarez/Getty Images)

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, asylum seekers who were arrested last week in Minnesota, were ordered to be released by a federal judge in Texas on Saturday.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery ordered Conejo Ramos and his father released from the immigration detention center at Dilley “as soon as practicable” but no later than Feb. 3.

“Any possible or anticipated removal or transfer of Petitioners under this present detention is prohibited,” the judge wrote in his order.

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