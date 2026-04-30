Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein fall in love in ‘Office Romance’ trailer

Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein fall in love in ‘Office Romance’ trailer

Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz and Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower in ‘Office Romance.’ (Ana Carballosa/Netflix)

See JLo and Brett Goldstein get steamy in the new trailer for Office Romance.

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez and Ted Lasso breakout Goldstein.

The film is “a raunchy romantic comedy about a secret office romance and the trouble two workaholics get in when they start thinking with their hearts,” according to an official description from Netflix.

Lopez stars as the perfectionist CEO of an airline Jackie Cruz in the film, while Goldstein plays her company’s ambitious new lawyer, Daniel Blanchflower.

As the trailer’s description reads, “This is a rom-com that’s not safe for work… but so worth the risk.”

The trailer begins with the pair’s meet-cute on Daniel’s first day of work.

“For most people, work is something that you have to endure. But for me, running this airline, this is the best part,” Lopez’s Jackie says in the trailer.

It’s only after the pair jet off on a destination work trip that things start to heat up between them.

“Do you believe in magic?” Jackie asks Daniel, who tells her, “Honestly, since I first walked into your office, I believe in everything.”

Betty Gilpin co-stars in the film that also features Edward James Olmos, who portrayed Lopez’s father in the 1997 film Selena. He plays the actress’s onscreen father again in this new movie.

Office Romance was written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly and helmed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker. It arrives to Netflix on June 5.

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Kit Connor, Taika Waititi to star in ‘Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory﻿’
Kit Connor, Taika Waititi to star in ‘Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory﻿’
Kit Connor attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s ‘Warfare’ at DGA Theater Complex on March 27, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Savion Washington/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Get ready for a brand-new world of pure imagination.

Kit Connor and Taika Waititi are set to lend their voices to the upcoming animated film Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory.

Connor will star as Charlie Paley, while Waititi will lend his voice to Willy Wonka. The film is set for a 2027 Netflix release.

It follows Willy Wonka, who has spent years after the golden ticket contest behind bars for the crime of turning a child into a blueberry. After he’s served his time, Wonka returns to his chocolate factory only to find a new foe in teenager Charlie Paley. Charlie and his friends hatch a plot to break into the factory, take a priceless Wonka bar and save their homes from eviction.

“I’m so excited to enter the wonderful world of Wonka. I was immediately caught by the early concept art and the directors’ vision for the film — capturing the spirit and heart that made the original story so special, whilst imbuing it with something so fresh and unique,” Connor said in a press release. “It’s such a fun representation of the London that I know. This new adventure is going to surprise audiences around the world. You’re in for a treat!”

Jared Stern and Elaine Bogan will direct the film that is from the animators at Sony Pictures Imageworks aka the studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and KPop Demon Hunters.

“Our directors, Jared and Elaine, have a bold vision befitting this new adventure whilst remaining sympathetic to the legacy, and I’m thrilled to play my part in bringing Willy Wonka to life in animated form,” Waititi said. “He is so special to me, and the opportunity to voice such an iconic, eccentric candy genius — if a little mischievous at times — is hugely exciting.”

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Nick Jonas to star in Netflix rom-com about bachelor caught in a custody battle
Nick Jonas to star in Netflix rom-com about bachelor caught in a custody battle
Nick Jonas attends the world premiere of ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’ at the New York City Center on Nov. 10, 2025. (Disney/Jose Alvarado, Jr.)

As the father of 4-year-old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas knows all about being a dad in real life. But in his latest movie role, he’ll play a guy who has to learn the ropes unexpectedly.

ABC Audio has confirmed that Nick will star in a rom-com for Netflix about a bachelor who suddenly has to take care of his cousin’s infant daughter. Then, the child’s godmother shows up during the holidays and tries to get custody of her, but since this is a rom-com, you can probably guess what happens next. There’s no streaming date for the film yet, which is untitled.

The Netflix film is just the latest movie role for the Jonas Brother. He stars opposite Paul Rudd in the movie Power Ballad, which is coming out in June, and also has upcoming roles in the action thriller Bodyman; the upcoming sequel Jumanji: The Next Level; and the horror holiday flick White Elephant.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Olivia Colman says she has ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’
Olivia Colman says she has ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’
Olivia Colman visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura House of Energy on location at Sundance 2026 on Jan. 23, 2026, in Park City, Utah. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb)

Olivia Colman has opened up about her personal connection to the queer stories she has been a part of.

The actress plays the parent of a nonbinary child in the new film Jimpa. In a recent interview with Them, Colman was asked how it feels to be part of so many stories rooted in the queer community.

“I find the most loving and the most beautiful stories are from that community. And I feel really honored to be welcomed,” Colman said.

The actress, who is married to actor Ed Sinclair, noted she has always felt as though she is “sort of nonbinary.”

“Throughout my whole life, I’ve had arguments with people where I’ve always felt sort of nonbinary,” Colman said. “Don’t make that a big sort of title! But I’ve never felt massively feminine in my being female. I’ve always described myself to my husband as a gay man. And he goes, ‘Yeah, I get that.’ So I do feel at home and at ease. I feel like I have a foot in various camps. I know many people who do.”

Jimpa‘s director, Sophie Hyde, agreed, saying the idea of binaries and gender are problematic.

“The idea of being a woman or womanhood. It doesn’t necessarily fit for all of us. I think these binaries of gender are problematic for many of us. It’s like, how can you fit? There are problems sometimes,” Hyde said.

Colman continued this thought, saying that these binaries limit men, too.

“And men are limited, too, in that — in the expectation they have to live up to. I think with my husband and I, we take turns to be the ‘strong one,’ or the one who needs a little bit of gentleness,” Colman said. “I believe everyone has all of it in them. I’ve always felt like that.”

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