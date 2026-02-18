Man who ran toward Capitol with shotgun said he wanted to talk to members of Congress

The US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Georgia man who was arrested after running toward the U.S. Capitol with a loaded shotgun told officers he was “just there to talk to Members of Congress,” according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Just after noon on Tuesday, Carter Camacho, 18, allegedly parked a white Mercedes SUV, got out of the car and started running toward the Capitol building, according to the statement of facts filed in court.

As he approached the building, officers with the Capitol police saw him and ordered him to drop the weapon, Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said.

“He immediately complied,” Sullivan said, adding that he put down the gun, got on the ground and was then taken into custody.

Once secured in handcuffs, Camacho told officers his name and that “he was just there to talk to Members of Congress,” according to the complaint.

Camacho had additional rounds with him, as well as a tactical vest and tactical gloves, Sullivan said. A Kevlar helmet and gas mask were found in his car, Sullivan said.

“Who knows what could’ve happened” if the officers were not standing guard, Sullivan said.

Officers cleared the area, which has since reopened, according to police.

“There does not appear to be any other suspects or ongoing threat,” authorities said.

Both chambers of Congress are out of session this week. 

Capitol police said Camacho was arrested for Unlawful Activities, Carrying a Rifle without a License, Unregistered Firearm and Unregistered Ammunition. The complaint said he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds. Camacho is expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

ABC News’ Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nearly 800 cases in South Carolina’s record-breaking measles outbreak
The measles virus. (BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(SOUTH CAROLINA) — The record-breaking measles outbreak in South Carolina continues to grow with 89 new cases reported since the last update on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases in the outbreak to 789. 

At least 557 people are currently in quarantine across the state, including students from various schools.

This is South Carolina’s largest measles outbreak in over 30 years, a spokesperson for the state’s health department told ABC News. 

There have been at least 416 confirmed measles cases across the United States so far this year, the latest CDC data shows.

CDC data shows that the majority of cases occur among people under 19. About 2% of all measles cases in the U.S. have been hospitalized.

Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious diseases physician at Boston Children’s Hospital, previously told ABC News she is “very alarmed” by the increase in measles cases in the U.S. over the last year or two.

“I’m very worried about our current year already,” she told ABC News. “Exceeding 2,000 cases in the last year is indeed alarming [and] … I am worried that even our current year is off to a very concerning start.”

Moffitt said that declining vaccination rates across the U.S. are behind the recent increase in measles cases.

“This is entirely due to declining vaccination rates,” she said. “It’s very clear based on where these outbreaks are occurring.”

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective against measles, the CDC says.

However, federal data shows vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years. During the 2024-2025 school year, 92.5% of kindergartners received the MMR vaccine, according to data. This is lower than the 92.7% seen in the previous school year and the 95.2% seen in the 2019-2020 school year, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national trends mirror those see in counties across the U.S. A recent map from ABC News — a collaboration with researchers from Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard School of Medicine and Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai that allows people to type in their ZIP code and see the measles risk in their area — found a wide range of risks in areas across the U.S.

Some counties and ZIP codes fell into the “lowest risk,” with 85% or more of children under 5 years old receiving one or more measles vaccine dose to “very high risk,” with fewer than 60% of children under age 5 receiving one or more measles vaccine doses.

ABC News’ Mary Kekatos and Dr. Richard Zhang contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nevada court rules that case against 6 ‘fake electors’ can proceed in Las Vegas
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(LAS VEGAS) — The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that the criminal case against six so-called “fake electors” who were charged for their alleged role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election can proceed in Las Vegas.

The decision, released on Thursday, reversed a lower court’s dismissal of the case after a judge ruled last year that the case was filed in the wrong venue.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford brought the charges two years ago against some of the top officials from the Nevada Republican Party, who were accused of falsely portraying themselves as Nevada’s presidential electors.

The charges included offering a false instrument for filing, offering a forged instrument, and offering a false instrument titled “Certificate of the Votes of the 2020 Electors from Nevada” to the president of the Senate and other officials.

The case was filed in Clark County, which is home to Las Vegas.

In response to Thursday’s decision, Ford said that the defendants “cannot evade accountability in Nevada for their unlawful actions.”

“As attorney general, it is my duty to hold those who sought to undermine the results of our state’s free and fair election responsible,” Ford said in a statement.

Last week, President Donald Trump issued a sweeping pardon to dozens of key figures who were allegedly involved in the plan to arrange an alternate slate of 2020 electors, including the defendants charged in Nevada.

The pardons are largely symbolic as no one on the list was facing federal charges, and Trump does not have the ability to pardon state charges.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump administration still asking Supreme Court to block SNAP funding order
Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) signage at a grocery store in Dorchester, Massachusetts, US, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Amid efforts to end the ongoing government shutdown, the Trump administration has informed the Supreme Court that it intends to continue seeking a stay of a lower court’s order requiring full payment of November SNAP benefits.

That order remains on hold following a late-Friday night administrative action by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. 

Solicitor General John Sauer told the court that if the government reopens, its request would become moot — but in the meantime, the administration is making clear that it still wants the justices to allow it to make an only a partial payment of SNAP benefits for the month. 

The administration is currently seeking to “undo” hundreds of millions of dollars in SNAP benefits that went out after the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which operates SNAP, told states Friday afternoon that it was “working towards implementing November 2025 full benefit issuances” to comply with a court order. 

The administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday for an emergency stay of a ruling by U.S. District Judge John McConnell ordering the administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for the month of November, saying it would partially fund SNAP with approximately $4.5 billion but that it needed the remaining funds to support WIC programs that feed children.

Justice Jackson granted the stay, pending a decision on the administration’s appeal to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Late Sunday, the circuit court denied the administration’s appeal, rejecting the administration’s argument that harm suffered by the government by complying with the order would outweigh the harm suffered by the millions of Americans who rely on the food assistance program. 

“These immediate, predictable, and unchallenged harms facing forty-two million Americans who rely on SNAP benefits — including fourteen million children — weigh heavily against a stay,” wrote Judge Julie Rikelman. 

On Saturday the USDA told states that they must “immediately undo any steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits for November 2025” but 20 states said they had already begun the process of issuing full November benefits.

A federal judge in Boston has set an emergency hearing for Monday afternoon to consider the legality of the administration’s guidance that states “undo” SNAP benefits. 

A group of state attorneys general argue that it would be nearly impossible — as well as unfair and illegal — to unwind hundreds of millions in SNAP benefits after they have already been issued. 

“In the span of less than a week, USDA has circulated multiple formal guidance documents, each inconsistent with the prior one, forcing the Plaintiffs into a continual state of whiplash,” they argued in a court filing. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.