DOJ probing $2.6 billion in oil trades related to Iran war, sources say

DOJ probing .6 billion in oil trades related to Iran war, sources say

Signage during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, May 4, 2026. (Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice is investigating a series of suspiciously timed trades in the oil market just ahead of major announcements by President Donald Trump and a top Iranian official about the war in Iran, sources told ABC News.

The DOJ, along with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is probing at least four of these trades where traders made a total of more than $2.6 billion betting that oil prices would drop right before they did.

The DOJ and CFTC have not commented on the trades.

ABC News obtained the data of the four trades from the London Stock Exchange Group.

On March 23, 15 minutes before Trump announced that he would delay threatened attacks on Iran’s power grid, traders bet more than $500 million that oil prices would fall.

On April 7, hours ahead of a temporary ceasefire announced by Trump, traders bet $960 million that oil prices would fall.

On April 17, 20 minutes before Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on social media saying that the Strait of Hormuz was open, traders bet $760 million that oil prices would fall.

On April 21, 15 minutes before Trump announced he would extend the ceasefire, traders placed a series of bets worth $430 million that oil prices would fall.

The series of oil trades was first reported by Reuters and the data from LSEG does not indicate any identities behind these trades and does not prove individuals were trading based on insider information.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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1 missing USF doctoral student found dead, roommate in custody: Sheriff
1 missing USF doctoral student found dead, roommate in custody: Sheriff
In these photos released by the University of South Florida Police Department, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy are shown. (University of South Florida Police Department)

(TAMPA, Fla.) —  The remains of one of the two missing University of South Florida doctoral students were discovered by investigators Friday and his roommate was taken into custody, authorities said.

Joseph Maurer, of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters that investigators found the remains of Zamil Limon on the Howard Frankland Bridge in Tampa Friday morning. Investigators have been searching for Limon and fellow USF doctoral student Nahida Bristy since they went missing on April 16.

“We are still actively searching for Nahida,” he told reporters during a news conference Friday.

Maurer said investigators received a 911 call for a domestic violence disturbance around 9 a.m. at a residence where Limon’s roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, had barricaded himself.

Abugharbieh was previously interviewed by police during their investigation into the disappearances, Mauer said.

Following a brief standoff, the suspect surrendered, Maurer said.

Abugharbieh is being charged with several counts, including tampering with evidence, failure to report death and domestic violence, according to Maurer.

The cause of Limon’s death is being determined, Maurer said. He had no further details about Bristy’s condition.

Limon and Bristy, both 27, were last seen at separate locations in the Tampa area on April 16, according to the USF Police Department.

On Thursday, officials received new information to warrant upgrading their status from missing to endangered, which indicates they are at risk of physical injury or death, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff did not provide any more details about the investigation or search efforts.

Limon and Bristy are friends, and a mutual acquaintance reported them missing, campus police said.

Limon, who was pursuing a degree in geography, environmental science and policy, was last seen at his Tampa residence at approximately 9 a.m. on April 16, according to police.

Bristy, who is studying chemical engineering, was last seen at the USF Tampa campus at the Natural & Environmental Sciences Building at approximately 10 a.m. that day, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the University of South Florida Police Department at 813-974-2628.

-ABC News’ Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

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DHS launches ‘Operation Catch of the Day’ enforcement action in Maine
DHS launches ‘Operation Catch of the Day’ enforcement action in Maine
ICE Police and Immigration & Deportation (Douglas Rissing/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Department of Homeland Security has now picked another state on which to focus its immigration enforcement action: Maine.

On Wednesday, DHS launched “Operation Catch of the Day” — an operation targeting criminal illegal migrants in the state, according to a DHS spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

17 college basketball players charged in point shaving scheme: Indictment
17 college basketball players charged in point shaving scheme: Indictment
Basketball on court (Matt_Brown/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Former college All-American Antonio Blakeney is among 17 basketball players charged in a point-shaving scheme to fix games in the NCAA and Chinese Basketball Association and rig bets, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday in Philadelphia. 

The alleged scheme ran from September 2022 to February 2025 and defrauded various sportsbooks and individual bettors.

“The sportsbooks would not have paid out those wagers had they known that the defendants fixed those games,” the indictment said.

In total, 20 defendants are named in the indictment, including basketball players who agreed, in exchange for bribes, to fix NCAA and Chinese Basketball Association games. So-called fixers who were operating the scheme then placed big bets on those games.

“In placing these wagers on games they had fixed, the defendants defrauded sportsbooks, as well as individual sports bettors, who were all unaware that the defendants had corruptly manipulated the outcome of these games that should have been decided fairly, based on genuine competition and the best efforts of the players,” the indictment said.

Two of the players named in the indictment, Cedquavious Hunter and Dequavion Short, both of New Orleans, were sanctioned in November by the NCAA for allegedly fixing games.

Two other defendants, Marves Fairley and Shane Hennen, allegedly recruited Blakeney, an All-American college player and a leading scorer in the CBA, offering bribe payments in exchange for Blakeney underperforming in games. Blakeney also allegedly recruited other players from his team to join the scheme.

After profiting on the fixed CBA games, Fairley, Hennen and Blakeney allegedly turned their attention to fixing NCAA men’s basketball games.

They are accused of recruiting players who would help ensure their team failed to cover the spread of the first half of a game or an entire game, the indictment said. The fixers would then place wagers on those games through sportsbooks, betting against the team whose player or players they had bribed to engage in this point-shaving scheme, the indictment said.

The bribe payments ranged from $10,000 to $30,000 per game, a sum prosecutors said exceeded most players’ legitimate opportunity to make money by marketing their name, image and likeness. The fixers also allegedly targeted players on teams that were underdogs in games and sought to have them fail to cover the spreads in those games.

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