Oscars 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ wins best picture

Oscars 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ wins best picture

Paul Thomas Anderson and Sara Murphy accept the Oscar for best picture for ‘One Battle After Another’ during the 98th annual Academy Awards held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 15, 2026. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

One Battle After Another was the big winner at Sunday’s Oscars, taking home the top prize of best picture.

“I just want to say that in 1975 the Oscar nominees for best picture were Dog Day Afternoon, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Jaws, Nashville and Barry Lyndon,” said the film’s director, Paul Thomas Anderson. “There is no best among them, there is just what that mood might be that day.”

“But we’re happy to be part of this, a wonderful, wonderful journey with our fellow nominees, our fellow filmmakers, our fellow filmmakers that even weren’t recognized by the academy,” he added. “So many great films this year.”

Anderson also thanked his cast, noting he “blew it” when he forgot to thank them when he won best director earlier in the evening. He specifically called out actress Chase Infiniti, saying, “You are the heart of this movie.”

One Battle After Another took home six awards. In addition to best picture, it won director, adapted screenplay, film editing, achievement in casting and supporting actor for Sean Penn.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Megan Thee Stallion to make Broadway debut in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’
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Megan Thee Stallion is seen arriving to the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Oct. 21, 2024, in New York City. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images via Getty Images)

Watch out, Broadway! Megan Thee Stallion is set to make her debut. She’s joined the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, becoming the first female-identifying person to take on the role of Zidler, impresario of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

Meg will flex her acting skills at New York City’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre for eight weeks, starting March 24 and ending May 17. The musical will end its Broadway run on July 26.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” Megan said in a statement. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

“Welcoming Megan Thee Stallion into the Moulin Rouge! The Musical community is a thrilling moment for us,” adds producer Carmen Pavlovic. “This historic casting is a major part of our closing celebrations: our farewell gift to Broadway audiences and one of our biggest announcements in the history of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

News of Meg’s Broadway debut arrives after she teased a collaboration with Juvenile on her socials. Alongside a clip of her lip-synching and dancing to her verse on a new version of Juvie’s “B.B.B.,” she wrote, “BBB ft ME @juviethegreat. when you gonna drop it.” He responded, “Friday.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner match in orange outfits at ‘Marty Supreme’ premiere
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner match in orange outfits at ‘Marty Supreme’ premiere
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s ‘Marty Supreme’ at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Dec. 8, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner stepped out in matching orange outfits at the Marty Supreme premiere Monday night.

The 29-year-old actor wore an orange leather suit with orange boots and completed his look with a studded black ping-pong paddle bag, while the 28-year-old reality TV star donned a matching orange floor-length dress for the red carpet appearance in Los Angeles.

Chalamet’s Marty Supreme co-star Gwyneth Paltrow also attended. Her son, 19-year-old Moses Martin, joined her for the occasion.

Paltrow wore a strapless black gown, while Martin sported a brown and black suede sweater with matching dark brown pants.

In Marty Supreme, Chalamet portrays a ping-pong prodigy named Marty Mauser, who “goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness,” according to the film’s logline. Paltrow plays a movie star who Chalamet’s Mauser tries to woo.

The A24 film, which also features Odessa A’zion, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, Tyler Okonma and Kevin O’Leary, is directed by Josh Safdie and will be out in theaters Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Simu Liu to make Broadway debut in ‘Oh, Mary!’ and more
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The trailer for season 2 of The Artful Dodger has arrived. Hulu has released the official trailer for the new season of the Australian comedy-adventure series starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis and Maia Mitchell. The show returns on Feb. 10 …

Simu Liu is about to make his Broadway debut. The actor, known for his starring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will take to the stage on the Great White Way for the first time in the hit comedy Oh, Mary! Liu will play Mary’s Teacher in his upcoming run in the show, which is set for Feb. 3 to April 21 …

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt is set to make her feature film acting debut in an upcoming holiday rom-com. She made the announcement on her Instagram, telling fans, “Here’s your Christmas present…but you can’t open it till next year.” She also posted an Instagram Reel about all of the unsuccessful auditions she took part in that led her to this new holiday film, which has the working title All for Love

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.