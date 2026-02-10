In brief: ‘Virgin River’ season 7 trailer and more

In brief: ‘Virgin River’ season 7 trailer and more

The trailer for season 7 of Virgin River has arrived. Netflix has released the official trailer for the seventh season of its romantic drama series, which finds Mel and Jack newly married and pursuing their dream of adopting a child. Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson star in the season, which will debut on March 12 …

You can spend your Valentine’s Day watching one of last year’s new movies. Song Sung Blue will make its streaming debut to Peacock on Feb. 13. Craig Brewer directed the film about the influence of Neil Diamond’s music. Kate Hudson received an Oscar nomination for her performance in the film, which she starred in alongside Hugh Jackman …

Keira Knightley, Alicia Vikander, Jamie Dornan and Erin Kellyman are teaming up for a new film. Variety reports that the actors will star in the upcoming dark comedy The Worst. The movie is described as a “wickedly entertaining class satire” that skewers “privilege, power and performative morality, turning an elegant couples’ getaway into a hilariously disastrous night to remember.” …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Game of Thrones’ Harry Lloyd to play George Martin in Beatles films
Game of Thrones’ Harry Lloyd to play George Martin in Beatles films
Harry Lloyd attends the 69th BFI London Film Festival press launch at BFI Southbank on September 3, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage)

We now know who’s going to be playing The Beatles producer George Martin in director Sam Mendes‘ upcoming films about the Fab Four.

Martin’s son, producer Giles Martin, recently revealed that British actor Harry Lloyd, who played Viserys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has been cast to play his dad in The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Giles confirmed the news in an interview with Virgin Radio U.K.’s Ryan Turbridy.

“He’s really good,” said Giles. “He’s just very committed,” adding that all of the cast are.

George Martin, often referred to as the “fifth Beatle,” produced all but one of The Beatles’ albums, including 1967’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which became the first rock album to win the Grammy for album of the year.

Mendes’ Beatles films are scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028, with each one told from the point of view of a different band member. The films will star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the band members’ life stories and their legendary catalog of music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Emily Henry books ‘Funny Story,’ ‘Happy Place’ to become Netflix movies
Emily Henry books ‘Funny Story,’ ‘Happy Place’ to become Netflix movies
Emily Henry attends the ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Jan. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Emily Henry is sticking with Netflix when it comes to the adaptations of her books.

One day before the film based on Henry’s beloved book People We Meet on Vacation arrives on Netflix, the streamer has announced it will develop her books Funny Story and Happy Place into movies.

While the announcement of Funny Story is new, the already-in-the-works adaptation of Happy Place is shifting from a TV series into a film.

Henry is set to write the screenplays for both upcoming adaptations of her works, neither of which has announced any cast members.

“I genuinely couldn’t be more excited to work on the adaptations of Happy Place and Funny Story with Netflix,” Henry said to Netflix’s Tudum. “The entire team there has been so passionate about, dedicated to, and supportive of People We Meet on Vacation from the jump, and getting to do it all over again — this time writing the scripts myself — has been a thrill. I feel so lucky to have found this home for these films, among people who believe deeply in the necessity and power of this kind of story.”

The plot of Happy Place follows a former couple who pretend to still be in a relationship while on one last vacation with their close friends. 

Funny Story “is a shimmering, joyful tale about a pair of opposites with the wrong thing in common,” according to its official logline. It follows a children’s librarian named Daphne who forms a friendship with Miles, the ex of her ex-boyfriend Peter’s first love, Petra. Daphne and Miles then form a plan to get back at their respective exes.

Henry also has movie adaptations of her novels Beach Read and Book Lovers set in place with other studios and distributors.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert welcome first child together
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert welcome first child together
Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough attend the premiere of ‘Tron: Ares’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 6, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images)

Hayley Erbert Hough and Derek Hough have two new names – mom and dad!

The couple announced the arrival of their baby, Everley Capri Hough, on Dec. 29, 2025, in a joint Instagram post Monday.

“Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote in a caption alongside a black-and-white photo of their hands caressing Everley’s feet.

Everley’s arrival comes after the dancer and Dancing with the Stars judge experienced a pregnancy loss and over two years after Erbert Hough, 31, underwent lifesaving brain surgery.

Erbert Hough opened up about getting an emergency craniectomy in a December Instagram post.

“I’ve reclaimed parts of myself I thought I’d never find again,” the dancer wrote in part, next to a photo of herself with her baby bump showing. “But I’m truly grateful for it all, and so incredibly proud of myself and my body for everything it has endured. What a miracle it is that two years ago I was fighting for my life… and now, here I am creating life.”

Hough, 40, previously opened up on Good Morning America about becoming a father.

“It’s something I’ve been dreaming of for so long, can’t wait,” Hough said in August 2025. “I’m excited.”

The couple has been married since Aug. 26, 2023.

In an Instagram video post marking their two-year wedding anniversary, Erbert Hough wrote, “I am beyond excited for this next chapter and to see [Hough] as a dad is going to make my heart explode into a million pieces.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.