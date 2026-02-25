‘Industry’ renewed for fifth, final season at HBO

Myha’la stars as Harper in episode 7 of season 4 of ‘Industry.’ (Simon Ridgway/HBO)

Even more Industry is on the way.

HBO has renewed its original drama series Industry for season 5, which the network says will be its last.

The fourth season of the series finishes its eight-episode run with the season finale’s premiere on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, an hour earlier than usual, on both HBO and HBO Max.

It stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Kiernan Shipka and more.

Season 4 follows Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Abela) at the top of their game as a new fintech darling comes on to the London scene. As their romantic and professional relationships evolve over the course of the season, their friendship does, too.

Mickey Down and Konrad Kay created, showrun, write, direct and executive produce Industry.

“For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party. We’d like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one,” Down and Kay said in a statement. “Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world class performances. Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill. It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future.”

Leighton Meester (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); Jared Padalecki (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Another BookTok favorite is coming to your TV screens.

Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki are set to star in Netflix’s adaptation of The Bodyguard by Katherine Center.

According to Tudum, it’s a “comedy about a no-nonsense bodyguard who is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays.” While the story follows Center’s 2022 novel, the movie version will go by a different title — since that title is already taken by the 1992 Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner film. The production is enlisting fans to help choose the new title. 

The rom-com will also star Andie MacDowell and will be directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum.

“I began paying close attention to BookTok culture around the success of my last Netflix film, Purple Hearts,” Allen Rosenbaum tells Tudum. “The overwhelming enthusiasm on social media and with readers for Katherine Center’s novel was a major factor in my decision to come on board as director.”

She adds, “It’s been amazing to work closely with Katherine so far and to see her so excited about moving her witty story about a no-nonsense bodyguard [for] an A-list actor into the holiday season. It makes the most gorgeous backdrop for the sparks that fly between them to be even brighter.”

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

A photo of Gracie Abrams. (Emma McIntyre)

Gracie Abrams set to make her acting debut? That’s so true!

The singer will star in the upcoming A24 film Please, ABC Audio has confirmed. Babygirl and Bodies Bodies Bodies filmmaker Halina Reijn is set to direct Abrams in her first-ever professional acting role.

While the film’s story details are remaining under wraps, it will be written, directed and produced by Reijn. David Hinojosa will also produce in what will be his third collaboration with Reijn.

This is also the third collaboration between A24 and Reijn, who previously released both the slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies and the Nicole Kidman-starring erotic thriller Babygirl. The studio also acquired her debut film, Instinct.

Abrams took to Instagram to celebrate the casting announcement. She posted a screenshot of a news article about it, tagging Reijn and A24 in the caption, where she also wrote, “Please,” alongside 10 red heart emojis.

She also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of Reijn, alongside an emoji of a woman on her knees.

Abrams was nominated for the best new artist Grammy in 2024 and the best pop duo/group performance for the song “us.,” which she made with Taylor Swift, in 2025.

She supported Swift as an opener on The Eras Tour and recently finished her first solo North American arena tour in support of the deluxe version of her sophomore album, The Secret of Us.

Ben Wishaw and Keira Knightley in ‘Black Doves’ season 1. (Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

Production has officially started on Black Doves season 2.

Netflix has announced that cameras are rolling on the sophomore season of the spy thriller series starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw.

The streaming service also revealed several new additions to the cast. One Day star Ambika Mod will play Laila, an anarchic Black Doves agent who has been sent to help Helen on a mission. Babou Ceesay is set to portray Mr. Conteh, a Black Doves executive with suspicious motivations, while Sam Riley will play Patrick, an emissary who offers Whishaw’s Sam a lifeline.

Notably, Neve Campbell has also joined the cast, playing a character named Cecile Mason. Other additions include Sylvia Hoeks, who plays Katia Chernov, Goran Kostic, who takes on the role of Alexi Chernov, and Samuel Barnett, who plays Jerry.

Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Kathryn Hunter, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Agnes O’Casey and Molly Chesworth all also return for season 2, which is now filming in London.

Season 2 finds Helen (Knightley) still betraying her nation’s secrets to the Black Doves, according to its logline.

“But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband Wallace (Buchan), preparing to become Prime Minister, she is walking a more treacherous line than ever,” the logline reads. “As Helen’s enigmatic handler Mrs. Reed (Lancashire) is ensnared in a ruthless plot to undermine her position in the Black Doves, Helen is reunited with her best friend Sam (Whishaw).”

The show’s creator, writer and executive producer, Joe Barton, says he “couldn’t be more excited to delve back into the world of our murderous little spy family.”

“To have so many of our amazing cast returning and also being able to add some of my absolute favourite actors into the mix is such a great joy. Downing Street will never be the same again,” Barton said.

