Lily Collins to portray Audrey Hepburn in film about the making of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Lily Collins to portray Audrey Hepburn in film about the making of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Lily Collins attends the ‘Emily In Paris’ – Season Five – Netflix Paris Premiere, Dec. 15, 2025, in Paris. Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s,’ 1961. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images | CBS via Getty Images)

Lily Collins is stepping into Audrey Hepburn’s shoes.

The Emily in Paris star confirmed in an Instagram post Monday that she will portray the Hollywood icon in a new film about the making of the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, which starred Hepburn and George Peppard.

In her post, Collins shared a screengrab of a Deadline report, which stated that the upcoming project will be coming from Collins’ production company, Case Study Films, which she launched in 2022 with her husband Charlie McDowell and independent film producer Alex Orlovsky.

“It’s with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able to share this,” Collins captioned her post. “Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel….”

On her Instagram Story, Collins also shared several past posts showing her channeling Hepburn over the years in various photo shoots. In one post from 2021 during Women’s History Month, Collins called Hepburn her “muse.”

The actress most recently paid tribute to Hepburn in seasons 4 and 5 of Emily in Paris, recreating some of the actress and humanitarian’s famous film looks, including one inspired by Roman Holiday and an aprés-ski-inspired ensemble Hepburn wore in Charade.

According to Deadline, Alena Smith, who is known for creating the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, will adapt the script from Sam Wasson’s 2010 bestselling book, Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s, directed by Blake Edwards, was based on the bestselling novel by Truman Capote. It follows a young New York socialite named Holly Golightly (Hepburn), who dreams of marrying rich.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Stranger Things: The fifth and final season of the hit series debuts its first batch of episodes. 

Disney+
The Beatles Anthology: The documentary about the influential band has been remastered. 

Movie theaters
Zootopia 2: The sequel to the animated Disney film finds Ke Huy Quan voicing a snake on the run. 

Eternity: Elizabeth Olsen has to pick which husband to spend forever in the afterlife with in the A24 film. 

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: The third Knives Out film comes to theaters in a limited release weeks before streaming on Netflix. 

Hamnet: Chloé Zhao‘s latest film arrives to select theaters in limited release. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

See Ariana Grande overdress for the weather in new ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo
See Ariana Grande overdress for the weather in new ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo
Ariana Grande in a promo for ‘Saturday Night Live.’ (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Ariana Grande‘s a Florida girl, so she’s got to wrap up to brave the New York City winter chill — but she kinda overdoes it in the new promo for her Dec. 20 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

In the clip, SNL cast member Ashley Padilla stops by Ari’s dressing room to ask her if she wants to go see the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, which is right next to 30 Rock, where the show is produced. When Ari says yes, Ashley warns her, “You might wanna bundle up, it’s kinda cold.” 

Ari puts on a sweater, gloves and earmuffs, before glancing at the weather report and seeing that it’s 32 degrees out. She adds a puffer coat and boots, and then sees the temperature has dropped to 19 degrees. She then piles on a snood, a massive scarf, and a fuzzy hat and mittens, before noticing that it’s now -5 degrees.

Cut to Ari wearing a snowsuit on top of everything, scarf completely wrapped around her face, barely able to move or see. Ashley appears and tells her that access to the tree has been cut off, but they can see it from SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels‘ office. As they admire the tree, Ari announces, “I have to pee.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Ariana posted footage on her Instagram Story of herself dressed up as Antonio, the traumatized young castrato singer she originally portrayed on SNL in October 2024.

Saturday will mark the third time Ari’s hosted the show. In addition to the October 2024 show, she hosted in 2016. Cher will be Saturday’s musical guest. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

First teaser for Baz Luhrmann’s ‘EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert’ released
First teaser for Baz Luhrmann’s ‘EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert’ released
Artwork for Baz uhrmann’s ‘EPic: Elvis Presley in Concert’/(Sony Music Entertainment)

We’re getting our first look at director Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming Elvis Presley documentary, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, with the release of the first teaser trailer for the film.

The doc features never-before-seen performances, unheard interview recordings and restored rarities from The King, including long-lost footage from his 1970s Las Vegas residency. The teaser gives fans a glimpse of some of that footage and teases what fans can expect from the documentary.

“In 1969, Elvis returned to the stage to begin a legendary residency in Las Vegas,” flashes on the screen. “For 40 years there have been rumors of lost footage. During the production of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, it was found,” a reference to the director’s 2022 film starring Austin Butler.

“This is more than a documentary,” it continues. “This is more than a concert film. This is,” with the artwork that reads “EPiC” then displayed on the screen.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert is set to open in IMAX on Feb. 20 for an exclusive one-week engagement, before opening everywhere Feb. 27.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.